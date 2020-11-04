Save 15% on WFH Essentials, Travel Accessories, and More From Bellroy
I organized my desk with a few Bellroy products. There's no going back.
I've been working from home for around nine months now. I was wholly unprepared for this scenario, but nevertheless did my best to make it work. I purchased a small desk, a comfortable chair, and created a makeshift home office. It's still a work in progress.
One thing I never thought I'd come to appreciate so much was my Bellroy Desk Pouch. Initially, I was skeptical. A desk pouch? What the hell would I put in it? As it turns out, a lot. I never realized how many cords I had out until I took inventory. There was a USB cord for my phone, micro USB cords for my earbuds, cords for my Bluetooth speakers, my actual earbuds, my multiport adaptor from Apple, my pen, and even lip balm. All of these things just sat on my desk -- most of the time unused and scattered about. And then Bellroy's Desk Pouch entered my life and helped me understand how organization could actually help increase my productivity.
The point I am meandering to is that Bellroy makes excellent, minimalist solutions for things you may have never seen as problems. Aside from desk pouches, the company creates tech kits (for storing your cords on the go), bags designed with storage and functionality in mind, stylish phone cases, wallets, laptop cases, and more.
And now, for a limited time when you use this very specific link for Thrillist readers (you!), you'll see 15% off applied at checkout. Let's take a look at some of their highlights.
The Desk Pouch
Price : $59
I'll never not use this pouch again. I still have my Dopp kit, but this makes it super easy to keep all my tech in one place and my toiletries/tiny nips of tequila in another.
The Tech Kit
Price : $59
The pouch works for me, but for someone with a bit more tech (and organizational skills), this Tech Kit is top of the line. It's clean, sturdy, compact, and will keep all your cords and accessories at the ready for when you need them.
The Laptop Sleeve
Price : $49
This laptop sleeve is great. I love the magnetic bumper and super sleek design. I travel light, so this case fits me perfectly.
The Sling
Price : $99
I'll often spend hours around my city visiting friends, reading in parks, riding my bike, grabbing a coffee or a beer. I hated hauling around a backpack when I only had a few things I needed to bring (water, camera, sunglasses, book, earbuds, etc). Bellroy's sling fits the bill.
The iPhone Case
Price : $40
Super slim, made from leather, protective, and available in a great muted color palette. What more could you ask for?
Bellroy also carries a lot more sophisticated items like travel bags, wallets, backpacks, cases, and work accessories. Be sure to click our link here for 15% off your total order.