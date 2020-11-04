Save 15% on WFH Essentials, Travel Accessories, and More From Bellroy

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I've been working from home for around nine months now. I was wholly unprepared for this scenario, but nevertheless did my best to make it work. I purchased a small desk, a comfortable chair, and created a makeshift home office. It's still a work in progress.

One thing I never thought I'd come to appreciate so much was my Bellroy Desk Pouch. Initially, I was skeptical. A desk pouch? What the hell would I put in it? As it turns out, a lot. I never realized how many cords I had out until I took inventory. There was a USB cord for my phone, micro USB cords for my earbuds, cords for my Bluetooth speakers, my actual earbuds, my multiport adaptor from Apple, my pen, and even lip balm. All of these things just sat on my desk -- most of the time unused and scattered about. And then Bellroy's Desk Pouch entered my life and helped me understand how organization could actually help increase my productivity.

The point I am meandering to is that Bellroy makes excellent, minimalist solutions for things you may have never seen as problems. Aside from desk pouches, the company creates tech kits (for storing your cords on the go), bags designed with storage and functionality in mind, stylish phone cases, wallets, laptop cases, and more.

And now, for a limited time when you use this very specific link for Thrillist readers (you!), you'll see 15% off applied at checkout. Let's take a look at some of their highlights.