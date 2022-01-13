Channel Your Inner Child with These Adult Snow Tubes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Too often, adults feel the need to move on from so-called childish activities and stick to the sidelines while the kids have fun. Some of this is simple self-preservation, considering our increasingly vulnerable and somewhat deteriorating joints, plus an adjusted evaluation of acceptable risk post-adolescence.

But sometimes, it seems like we try a little bit too hard to be grown up. I’m here to tell you that there’s no age limit on fun, and you’re more than capable of getting in on the action—just look at those folks in Squid Game. (It seemed like a good time for a minute, anyway.)

While I’m not calling for the total annihilation of your Murtaugh List, we can all afford to let our inner kid lead a bit—especially on a snow day. Whether you have kids of your own or you’re just in need of a little wintertime rush, you won’t regret investing in your own adult-sized snow tube. Now you can hit the hill with vigor without forcing your limbs into something designed for a 10-year-old.

We pulled some of the best tubes for adults that are available on Amazon, because if you’re gonna go for it, you’ll need to impress the kids at the sledding hill with the right gear. Taking both safety and slipperiness into consideration, you should be able to find a snow tube that’ll slide you right back into childhood. Have fun out there!