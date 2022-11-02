The Best Advent Calendars for Everyone on Your List This Year

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

In a world of oftentimes polarizing Christmas trends (we see you, Elf on the Shelf), advent calendars are an objectively fun way to get hyped for the holidays—and get some tangible goodies along the way. Plus, advent calendars have received something of a renaissance in recent years, evolving from simple cardboard displays filled with trinkets to gorgeous displays stocked with everything from dog treats to CBD gummies.

Another huge perk of advent calendars is that they make gift-giving incredibly simple: Not only are there calendars for pretty much every type of person, but they are pre-packaged and last for weeks on end. So whether your giftee loves chocolate, coffee, or nail polish, these are some of the best advent calendars to buy in 2022.