The Best Advent Calendars for Everyone on Your List This Year
These unique calendars are sure to get you (and keep you) in the holiday spirit.
In a world of oftentimes polarizing Christmas trends (we see you, Elf on the Shelf), advent calendars are an objectively fun way to get hyped for the holidays—and get some tangible goodies along the way. Plus, advent calendars have received something of a renaissance in recent years, evolving from simple cardboard displays filled with trinkets to gorgeous displays stocked with everything from dog treats to CBD gummies.
Another huge perk of advent calendars is that they make gift-giving incredibly simple: Not only are there calendars for pretty much every type of person, but they are pre-packaged and last for weeks on end. So whether your giftee loves chocolate, coffee, or nail polish, these are some of the best advent calendars to buy in 2022.
A 12-pack of beer is a lot more appealing when it comes in the form of an advent calendar. This popular gift box from Give Them Beer offers a selection of a dozen craft brews from across the U.S., in a variety of styles including IPAs, stouts, and pale ales.
Help your giftee tap into their creative side with this Arteza calendar packed with supplies like watercolor paints, canvases, and glitter. And as an added Wonka-esque bonus, six calendars contain a special golden ticket—find one, and you’ll win a year’s worth of art supplies.
Since most of us probably can’t afford to hand out plane tickets to Paris as gifts, this Ladurée advent calendar is the next best thing. The pretty blue box is filled with 24 days’ worth of sweet treats from the iconic French pâtisserie, including caramel candies, nougats, flavored chocolates, jams, and calissons. Honestly, this is one you might just have to keep for yourself.
Designed to help you stay calm over the holidays, this calendar is packed with 25 of Molly J.’s handcrafted CBD-infused gumdrops. Each non-psychoactive gummy is made with natural ingredients, and they come in all six of the brand’s best-selling fruit flavors: Signature Berry, Lemon Lavender, Plum Cardamom, Sparkling Pomegranate, Elderflower Grapefruit, and Pear Ginger. The calendars are available to pre-order now with shipping dates for the last week of November.
Unless you’re walking barefoot through a playroom, chances are you’re a big fan of Legos. If so, you’ll love this advent calendar with 24 doors hiding pieces to build a complete winter wonderland scene, including barnyard animals and Santa figurines. The box folds down to reveal an interactive play mat, so it has everything you need to create a fun, interactive holiday display.
Who doesn’t love getting gourmet popcorn as a gift? Instead of a giant tub, this popcorn comes in a cute 12-day advent calendar, with four flavors of popcorn (butter, cheese, caramel, and ranch), plus some surprise sweets like chocolate-covered pretzels and hazelnut cookies. Let’s just say your Home Alone watch parties are about to get a lot more delicious.
If you’re going to start each morning with a cup of specialty coffee, you might as well end each evening with a glass of exquisite wine. This year, Vinebox is offering two versions of its famous advent calendar: the Holid-DAY box filled with crisp and bright wines, and the ‘Twas the NIGHT box with bold and rich wines. Both options include a variety of whites, reds, and rosés, all hand-picked by a team of certified sommeliers.
Perfect for your friend who treats their pet like a human child (as they should), this advent calendar from Sugarwish is filled with anywhere from two to 24 all-natural dog treats that will definitely get a few tails wagging. Choose from over 30 flavors when you go to purchase, with a line-up of products that look more like the display window of a fancy bakery.
While there aren’t too many savory options for food-themed advent calendars (candy tends to last a little longer on a shelf than cheese), a jerky calendar is a no-brainer. This set comes with 12 full bags of jerky totaling nearly two pounds of dried meat, with a variety of yummy flavors like Siracha and garlic-ginger.
This gift box from Uncommon Goods comes with 24 shower steamers, handmade in Austin, Texas. Each steamer will provide an extra dose of serenity to your steaming hot showers this winter, and they come infused with seasonal essential oils like peppermint and clove.
Sugarfina created this stunning menorah-themed calendar for those who celebrate Hanukkah, featuring eight nights’ worth of kosher candies inside of each drawer. Expect everything from mini sugar cookies and caramels to toffee almonds and cold-brew cordials. Each time you open a drawer and get your candy, you flip it to reveal a flame for each candle.
This boozy calendar is perfect for celebrating the countdown to Christmas Day one cocktail (or shot) at a time. For 12 days, each compartment you open will reveal a different mini bottle of spirits from popular brands, including Tito’s vodka, Jack Daniels whiskey, Bacardi rum, and Kahlua coffee liqueur.
Wake up to a different cup of coffee every morning with this calendar from Bean Box, which features 12 bags of limited-edition holiday blends—pre-measured to make one full pot of coffee each. The set also includes tasting notes so you can fully appreciate the subtle flavors in each bag, ranging from roasted chestnut to spicy gingerbread.
This 25-day calendar features mini bottles of OPI’s “Jewel Be Bold” collection, sticking to the brand’s affinity for puns with colors like Go Big or Go Chrome, Sleigh Bells Bling, and Decked to the Pines. Though the bottles are small, they each will last for at least a few full manicures, so this box lasts far beyond the 25 days of Christmas.