The Best Unconventional Advent Calendars to Gift This Year
From colorful socks and coffee, to farm fresh treats and beyond, these unique advent calendars will get you in the holiday spirit.
Advent calendars have certainly evolved from simple cardboard displays containing a single flavorless chocolate for each day before Christmas. Now you can find them stocked with all manner of other treats, notably wine, beer, and even cheese.
But if you’re looking for a non-traditional calendar that offers something extra special, you have plenty of options. To help you out, we pulled together a selection of unique advent calendars designed to bring a little extra joy as you count down to the holidays, including some that are packed with socks, one stocked with farm fresh treats, and another designed to reveal mini gifts of your choosing. You’ll want to act fast though, as many of these will likely sell out soon.
There’s an advent calendar for every type of person out there, but if you want to make sure the one you’re giving feels extra personal, consider this one from L.L. Bean that you can curate yourself. Essentially, it’s a beautifully designed calendar complete with 24 small drawers for you to fill with tiny presents.
Indulge in a different cup of coffee every morning with this advent calendar from Bean Box. For twelve days, it reveals a new expertly-curated bag containing 1.8 ounces of ground coffee, perfect for brewing a single cup. With each one, you’ll enjoy a different flavor of the season, including roasted chestnut, cranberry, and sugar & spice.
Happy Socks has curated this advent calendar with 24 fresh pairs of socks in their signature brightly colored styles. You can expect to unlock a new pattern every day until Christmas.
This alcohol-themed advent calendar is perfect for celebrating the lead up to Christmas day one cocktail (or shot) at a time. For twelve days, each compartment you open will reveal a different mini bottle of booze, including a selection of vodka, coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, whiskey, tequila, gin, and rum from popular brands.
Sugarfina created this stunning menorah-themed calendar for those who celebrate Hanukkah, featuring eight nights’ worth of kosher-certified candies inside of each drawer. Expect everything from mini sugar cookies and caramels to toffee almonds and cold-brew cordials. Each time you open a drawer and get your candy, you flip it to reveal a flame for each candle.
Food52 collaborated with family-owned Stone Hollow Farmstead in Alabama to create this exclusive and incredibly delicious advent calendar. Behind each number you’ll find edible surprises of all sorts, including jams, jellies, pickles, and botanical drinking vinegars, so you can begin indulging before the big celebration.
There are many chocolate advent calendars out there, but this one from Goodio certainly stands out. The Helsinki-based chocolate maker handcrafts all of its confections from raw, stone-ground cacao, and everything it produces is both vegan and gluten-free. Each chocolate in this calendar provides a different taste of Nordic-inspired flavors, including sea buckthorn, strawberry, raspberry, cranberry, and blueberry so you can enjoy a unique chocolatey experience for 24 days.