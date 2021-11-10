The Best Unconventional Advent Calendars to Gift This Year

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Advent calendars have certainly evolved from simple cardboard displays containing a single flavorless chocolate for each day before Christmas. Now you can find them stocked with all manner of other treats, notably wine, beer, and even cheese.

But if you’re looking for a non-traditional calendar that offers something extra special, you have plenty of options. To help you out, we pulled together a selection of unique advent calendars designed to bring a little extra joy as you count down to the holidays, including some that are packed with socks, one stocked with farm fresh treats, and another designed to reveal mini gifts of your choosing. You’ll want to act fast though, as many of these will likely sell out soon.