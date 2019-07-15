11 Gems on Airbnb Around the U.S. Under $160 a Night

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Although it may be the middle of July and you've hopefully already locked in some time out of town already this summer, it's never too late to book a last-minute weekend away. And sure, it may be tough to find the time (or money) to high-tail it to Europe or other popular hotspots during the big travel season, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to treat yourself to a unique adventure Stateside. To help you make it happen, we've pulled together a list of charming, classy, and remarkably affordable gems on Airbnbs in all parts of the country that you can book right now for under $160 a night.
The Man Cave Airplane Hangar
Geneva, Florida; $75 per night
The sprawling 25-acre property is stocked with a bunch of wacky one-of-a-kind Airbnb’s ranging from luxe yurts to this airplane hangar suite. The Cave has you covered with the amenities to help you relax for a few days, from hanging chairs and a bar, to a fire pit with keg tables, and uh, a urinal. The owner even notes: “For those Guests with OCD we have determined the dust is manly and we try to keep a little around for ambiance.” It may be called the man cave, but male and female reviewers alike have raved about their stays here.
The Magic Barn
Portland, Oregon; $79 per night
Magic isn't necessarily the first thing you'd associate with a barn, but as you can see this place is not your typical farm dwelling. This modest spot is a perfect respite from the day-to-day routine, with exposed beams and a nice little fireplace. It's the type of space that seems ideal for getting in a book for hours, and has some seriously serene vibes.
The Modern Tiny House
Atlanta, Georgia; $85 per night
There's something strangely soothing about downsizing things into a tiny home. And while you may not be ready or willing to adopt the small living space lifestyle full-time, this is a perfect spot if you've been meaning to give it a test-run. Then again, you won't feel too cramped considering this place is also decked out with a spacious yard featuring a ping pong table, outdoor dining area, and a spot to sit next to a fire pit.
The Adobe Dome in the Desert
Terlingua, Texas; $88 per night
Ever have the impulse to abandon everything and move to a dome in the middle of a desert? Yeah, us too. Boasting beautiful Milky Way views, gorgeous blue stained glass, and the composting toilet, a stay in this place will have you questioning whether you’re living in the distant future or past. Plus, if you get a little too overwhelmed by the desert heat, there's a pool just down the road you are welcome to use.
A Tipi in the Blue Ridge Mountains
Fairfield, Virginia; $85 per night
Meet a llama, see some mountains, and site some morning coffee in the tipi of your dreams. Sounds good to us.
The Pleasant Bay Lookout
Bellingham, Washington; $95 per night
As if the photos don't do it justice, rest assured this place is perched smack in the middle of nature, with mountains on one side and sea on the other. Surrounded by beautiful evergreen trees, nature fiends will have easy access to great kayaking, hikes, and fishing spots. You'll have access to this tree house-esque studio as well as the nearby main house which has a huge hot tub nestled in the trees.
The Lake Tahoe Chalet
South Lake Tahoe, California; $112 per night
Although using “rustic” in a description can often be code for “a bit past its prime and oozing with mold,” that's most certainly not the case with this space. The place is decked out with sleek wood paneled walls, a spacious great room, and huge windows offering sprawling views and plenty of light. It accommodates up to 8, and should make for one heck of a home base for a group weekend getaway.
The Beach Container House
Carolina Beach, North Carolina; $115 per night
To be clear, beach “container” is not a figure of speech. This is actually a house made from a shipping container, which has been upcycled into a comfortable living space (complete with two nice outdoor patios). And though we wouldn't blame you for wanting to stay and hang inside the whole time, the beach and a bunch of popular restaurants are just a short walk away.
The Studio Earthship
Taos, New Mexico; $125 per night
If you're curious what living on Mars feels like, you might get a sense for it after staying in this ultra modern and sleek space, which is built right into the landscape. Beyond its stunning design, the place is also highly eco-friendly. A greenhouse regulates the indoor temperature and is designed to grow produce, while solar panels power the full-stocked kitchen.
The Land Yacht
Joshua Tree, California; $129 per night
Feel like testing out the LA influencer lifestyle? This "glamping" setup should give you the chance. The renovated Airstream trailer is decked out with, well, a deck and even a refreshing mini pool for when you need a break from the desert heat. And as if the digs themselves aren't incredibly Insta-friendly, you'll also be surrounded by some truly stunning panoramic views of nature and cool rock formations.
The Glass House
Marlboro, New York; $159 per night
Just 1.5 hours from NYC, The Glass House offers an off-the-grid space to reconnect with yourself or a loved one under the stars in the Hudson Valley. The mini home features glass walls on three sides, so you can soak up the serene outdoor scene without stepping foot outside. Whether you're hoping to get a jumpstart on that novel you've always wanted to write or just desperate to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for minute, this place has you covered.
