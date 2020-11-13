Great Gifts Under $25 for Everyone on Your List

As much of a thrill you may get out of giving gifts, let's be honest: Not everyone on your list is worthy of a big-ticket purchase (sorry, Uncle Todd). Still, that's not to say you can't still woo them with something that's both thoughtful and unique, and decidedly in-budget.

To help you cross off some stocking stuffers and items for co-workers, cousins, neighbors, and others you aren't keen to drop a bunch of money on this year, we've pulled together a selection of 12 standout gifts under $25 that would delight just about anyone.