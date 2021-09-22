8 Great Air Fryers Worth Adding to Your Kitchen Appliance Arsenal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you’ve never felt the urge to purchase an air fryer, allow me to share this thrilling tidbit: There is simply no piece of technology under the sun better qualified to reheat leftover French fries or pizza (without destroying either in the process).

Of course, that’s not all the beloved culinary appliance is good for (though it’s certainly the premier feature): Unlike, say, a deep fryer—which would be a messier and more questionable purchase—this nifty invention can crisp up potatoes, breaded chicken, whole cauliflower, you name it...without submerging ‘em in a vat of blistering, artery-clogging oil.

Better yet, you need not identify as a bonafide chef to prep restaurant-quality dishes in your air fryer. The machines are easy to use—and they require minimal prep work. So, whether you’re looking to get creative and elevate your culinary status, or you’re merely seeking out the quickest, lowest maintenance way to chicken-fry a steak, we highly recommend giving the air fryer a shot. Below, find the highest-rated, most well-reviewed air fryers available on Amazon—then go ahead and reconsider those day-old French fries.