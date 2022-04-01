6 Powerful and Discreet Air Purifiers to Combat Allergy Season

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Spring is in the air, which means allergy season is (unfortunately) here. Besides pollen, there are many other allergens and pollutants constantly circulating our air, which can hugely affect our health and the way we breathe. In order to avoid having these lingering inside your home, an air purifier can drastically improve your indoor air quality so you can finally enjoy the beginning of the warm seasons without coughing or sneezing.

Shopping for the right air purifier is not an easy task, though. To help you get started, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best-selling, top-rated options out there that are powerful, easy to use, and beautifully designed to fit any home aesthetic.