10 Incredible Airbnbs Around the Country with Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views

2 guests/$389 per night

If taking in the Aurora Borealis, the most intense light show/natural phenomenon to (probably) ever exist, is on your bucket list, this Alaskan igloo is the place to stay. (And, if it’s not on your bucket list, think about changing that as people who see the swirls of green, teal, and purple, say it is not only awe-inspiring but that it transforms moods and emotions in the best way.) And what better place to take in one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world than…from your bed? This igloo has a wrap-around clear ceiling, so you won’t miss a minute of the magic. The dome also has a private bath and kitchenette and access to a yurt where you can get all of your meals. Looking to fill up some of your daytime hours? There are lots of trails, fire pits, fat-tire bikes, snowshoes, snowmachines, and ice fishing in the area. You can even arrange to be picked up by Alaska’s version of Uber—a sled pulled by dogs.

What guests say: “A once in a lifetime experience. The accommodations, the incredible infrastructure that was built to create such an experience, THE FOOD, the thoughtfulness, everything was on point and so well thought out. I will be talking about this visit for a long time. Would recommend to anyone, especially photographers looking for an awesome way to photograph the Aurora and enjoy a peaceful break from the rest of the world. The only thing I would do differently is plan to stay longer.”