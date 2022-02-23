9 Stylish Mid-Century Modern Airbnbs to Rent in Palm Springs

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Once the playground of Hollywood’s elite, Palm Springs is now a welcoming desert oasis for anyone looking to relax by the pool, soak in natural mineral springs, eat and drink well, do a little shopping, and maybe play a few rounds of golf. (Bonus: Joshua Tree National Park is only about 40 miles away.) And though the city has some very stylish boutique hotels, it would be a shame to visit and not stay in a classic mid-century modern house.

Born from the “form follows function” mentality coined by architect Louis Sullivan (aka the “father of modernism”), the mid-century modern aesthetic is all about open floor plans, lack of ornate finishes, and blending the indoors and outdoors—think huge sliding glass doors, courtyards, and atriums. Palm Springs is practically synonymous with the design movement, with some of the country’s finest examples of mid-century modern homes sitting within its borders.

The best part? Some of these architectural marvels are available to rent on Airbnb. We rounded up 9 mid-century modern digs you’ll definitely dig, plus some mini history lessons so you can show off your knowledge at your next SoCal clam bake.