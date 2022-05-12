11 Airbnbs We’d Rent Just for the Swimming Pools

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When it comes to finding vacation rentals for summer travel, there’s really only one amenity we care about: an awesome swimming pool. Luckily, Airbnb has countless listings that come with their own private pools, available in a variety of locations and budgets. And now, it’s easier than ever to find the perfect splash pad for you.

Airbnb just unveiled its 2022 Summer Release, with a new search function that lets you explore different rental categories—including an “amazing pools” category. Just click the icon, scroll through the listings, and start picturing yourself lounging poolside with a cocktail.

If you don’t have time to do too much wanderlust-fueled scrolling right now, we went ahead and rounded up some of the most incredible swimming pools on Airbnb right now.