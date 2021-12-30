The Get 'Expert Picks' 2021: Staycation

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you're planning a birthday getaway with your crew or yearning for a quiet weekend in the wilderness with your significant other, Airbnb makes it easy to find a place that checks all the boxes when it comes to location, budget, and amenities. In fact, there are so many listings to browse these days that it can be tough to settle on the perfect spot.

This year, we combed through the vast catalog of Airbnb properties to find some of the most unique and stunning stays across the country. From "earth homes" and castles, to cozy cabins and slope-side chalets, we tracked down dozens of outstanding options across a variety of categories. Along the way, we found a few that were so remarkable they earned an Expert Pick seal.

Below, take a look at some our favorite Airbnbs across the country that we covered this year.