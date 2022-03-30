8 Tropical Airbnbs Near Biscayne National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When we think of national parks, we immediately think of mountains, trees, and cabins. However, some of the coolest national parks in America are actually located under water, opening up a whole new world of incredible exploration. One such park is Biscayne National Park, located off the beautiful coast of Florida south of Miami, covering 172,971 acres and containing one of the largest coral reefs in the world. Biscayne offers many fun water activities that you can enjoy while visiting, including snorkeling, boating, fishing, and diving.

If you’re planning to visit the park, a sweet vacation rental with amenities like a pool and a large backyard are what’s going to make your getaway even more enjoyable. Don’t know where to look? We’ve gathered some incredible Airbnb properties located less than an hour away from the Homestead Marina, one of the best and easiest departure points for accessing Biscayne National Park.