8 Tropical Airbnbs Near Biscayne National Park
If you’re looking for a beach vacation near one of the country’s most underrated National Parks, these stunning properties are worth a look.
When we think of national parks, we immediately think of mountains, trees, and cabins. However, some of the coolest national parks in America are actually located under water, opening up a whole new world of incredible exploration. One such park is Biscayne National Park, located off the beautiful coast of Florida south of Miami, covering 172,971 acres and containing one of the largest coral reefs in the world. Biscayne offers many fun water activities that you can enjoy while visiting, including snorkeling, boating, fishing, and diving.
If you’re planning to visit the park, a sweet vacation rental with amenities like a pool and a large backyard are what’s going to make your getaway even more enjoyable. Don’t know where to look? We’ve gathered some incredible Airbnb properties located less than an hour away from the Homestead Marina, one of the best and easiest departure points for accessing Biscayne National Park.
8 guests/$229 per night
The fun part about looking for rentals in Miami is that you can easily find one that fits your style without being too far from all the action. Take, for example, this Spanish-style two story house, conveniently located in Coral Gables—close to Miami’s most popular restaurants and nightlife—and just a 40 minute drive from Biscayne National Park. You get the best of both worlds and a place where you can feel at home. The house itself boasts plenty of amenities to help you unwind after your adventures in the city or at the beach, like a patio with a hammock and grill, bathtub, balconies, and comfortable beds.
What guests say: “Amazing location and exceeded expectations in many many ways!! Furniture was incredibly comfortable, appliances were high functioning, and communication with the host was speedy & respectful!”
6 guests/$134 per night
Enjoy a peaceful vacation in this beautiful mid-century Miami home, beaming with natural light. Entering the house you’ll find a huge, combined living and dining room in an open-concept setting that overlooks the back patio through the window. There’s also a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances for all your cooking needs, three spacious bedrooms with king, queen, and double beds, and two full bathrooms. This place is located 20 minutes from the airport, 30 minutes from Downtown Miami, and 40 minutes from the Homestead Marina, where you can access all Biscayne National Park activities.
What guests say: “A peaceful, beautiful, sunny place that was perfect for our family vacation!”
6 guests/$113 per night
Located in Homestead, this townhouse is the perfect spot if you’re looking for convenience. It’s surrounded by stores and restaurants, and Biscayne National Park is only 15 minutes away. The property offers two bedrooms with queen beds, two and a half bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and living room. Plus, you’ll have access to two parking spaces.
What guests say: “This served as our home base for a National Parks trip to Everglades and Biscayne. It was clean, conveniently located, quiet, and comfy!”
12 guests/$718 per night
Come back from a day of snorkeling, sailing, and paddling to enjoy a good time with your friends in this brand new Mediterranean-inspired home. With four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the house welcomes up to 12 guests to stay comfortably. It also has everything one could want for a rental near the beach, including a big kitchen, 8-person dining table, TV in the living room, balconies, and a huge backyard with dining table and grill.
What guests say: “The place is clean and comfortable. Kitchen had handy items and the bathroom had all the essentials. The beds were comfortable and it was a very nice area in Homestead! We loved that they’re dog friendly and our pups enjoyed their stay as well.”
12 guests/$1,213 per night
Looking for something a bit more luxurious? This newly built home, just 15 minutes away from Homestead Marina, will be right up your alley. It boasts a guest suite with full private bathroom and private entrance, master suite with full private bathroom, two bedrooms with queen size beds, and convenient amenities like a washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony with a grill and sitting area. Want to squeeze in more guests? Let your host know and they can provide an additional mattress.
What guests say: “The house was very relaxing and had great furnishing that gave a homey feeling. The rooftop terrace was perfect for chilling outside looking at the sunrise or night sky.”
5 guests/$275 per night
If you’re looking for an oasis, consider booking this beautifully furnished house with a pool. The 1500 square foot property is located in South Miami, closer to restaurants, museums, and nightlife but only a 40 minute drive from Biscayne National Park. Enjoy Miami’s warm weather to the fullest in the outdoor area surrounded by lush tropical greenery, where you can swim in the pool, take an outdoor shower, or prepare a delicious barbeque. Inside, you’ll find two bedrooms, a cozy living room with a library and desk, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dining room.
What guests say: “We truly enjoyed our stay at this property. It was very clean, quiet and spacious. The pool is just beautiful. What we liked the most was the outdoor shower. It was really wonderful to shower under blooming flowers. The location was great, very close to Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's and a good number of restaurants. We also enjoyed walking around the neighborhood.”
9 guests/$200 per night
This fully renovated townhouse is the perfect place to continue the fun with your group after adventuring around the area’s national parks. The property boasts a great back patio with grill, sitting area, and jacuzzi. Inside you’ll find a living room with a big couch and TV, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (one with a bathtub), a huge kitchen stocked with plenty of snacks, and a washer and dryer.
What guests say: “Everything was great, the kitchen was stocked with coffee and tea essentials and snacks. Self check in was super easy. The home itself is beautiful and the backyard is great with the jacuzzi.”
6 guests/$119 per night
This charming farmhouse is all about relaxation and surrounding yourself with nature. Nestled on a five acre tropical fruit farm, you’ll have the opportunity to sample some of the exotic fruits that are in season such as longan, lychee, sugar apples, starfruit, coconuts, and avocados. The property is a cozy space comprised of two bedrooms (one with a queen bed and another with two single beds), a small kitchen, and a living room with a sofa bed. Ready to explore the beach? Homestead Marina is only 20 minutes away.
What guests say: “We thoroughly enjoyed everything about our stay! The cottage was super clean and tastefully decorated. Calming atmosphere inside and out! We had everything that we needed for our stay including plenty of towels, body wash, shampoo and conditioner plus kitchen utensils and dishes. The property is absolutely gorgeous and felt like we were staying in a tropical oasis with all of the greenery, flowers, palms and fruit trees.”