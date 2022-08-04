The 16 Best Airbnbs in Canada for Wilderness Retreats, City Breaks, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Oh, Canada. Our northern neighbor pretty much has it all: cosmopolitan cities, sprawling mountains, epic waterfalls, endless expanses of snowy tundra, and even beaches (albeit chilly ones). While we don’t ever need an excuse to plan a trip to Canada, the current reports of flight delays and crowded European airports have us craving a road trip or train ride (or, if we must, a short flight) across the border now more than ever.

If Canada’s proximity and natural beauty aren’t enough to make you pack your bags right away, perhaps its abundance of amazing vacation rentals will convince you. We did some digging to find the best Airbnbs in Canada, and trust us—the options are as unique and exciting as the country itself. Whether you’re looking for an off-grid cabin or a modern city apartment, there’s a rental on this list with your name on it.