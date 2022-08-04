The 16 Best Airbnbs in Canada for Wilderness Retreats, City Breaks, and More
Whether you prefer city lights or the northern lights, there’s an adventure—and an Airbnb—waiting for you in Canada.
Oh, Canada. Our northern neighbor pretty much has it all: cosmopolitan cities, sprawling mountains, epic waterfalls, endless expanses of snowy tundra, and even beaches (albeit chilly ones). While we don’t ever need an excuse to plan a trip to Canada, the current reports of flight delays and crowded European airports have us craving a road trip or train ride (or, if we must, a short flight) across the border now more than ever.
If Canada’s proximity and natural beauty aren’t enough to make you pack your bags right away, perhaps its abundance of amazing vacation rentals will convince you. We did some digging to find the best Airbnbs in Canada, and trust us—the options are as unique and exciting as the country itself. Whether you’re looking for an off-grid cabin or a modern city apartment, there’s a rental on this list with your name on it.
4 guests/$161 per night
This high-rise apartment boasts some seriously impressive views of Toronto—especially from the queen-size bedroom, which lets you open your eyes in the morning and immediately face the CN Tower. If you can tear yourself away from the skyline, take some time to appreciate the hotel-like amenities scattered throughout the condo, including vases of fresh flowers, free bathroom products, smart TVs, and incredibly plush bedding.
What guests say: “This place was simply amazing. The view was incredible and you couldn’t ask for a more prime location. Helen was easy to communicate with and made everything simple and easy. I would never consider staying anywhere else [on] my return trips to Toronto.”
2 guests/$472 per night
We love a good treehouse vacation rental, and this one in Ontario is one of the coolest ones we’ve ever come across. With a wraparound porch and massive walls of windows, the house is designed for total immersion in nature. (There’s even a tree trunk cutting through the outdoor shower.) The minimalist, Scandinavian-style interiors are defined by white linens and light cedar walls, while the outdoor hot tub and strings of twinkle lights round out the whole hygge vibe.
What guests say: “This was easily one of the most beautiful, clean, and serene places I have stayed at. From the gorgeous exterior and interior to all the details and finishing touches (hello heated bathroom floors!), the treehouse was a truly sublime getaway from the city! It is as beautiful and cozy as shown in the pictures.”
6 guests/$289 per night
Montreal is one of the oldest cities in Canada, so it feels appropriate to stay somewhere historic during your next visit. While this loft apartment isn’t quite as old as the city (it was built in the 1800s, while the city dates back to 1642), it features original stone walls and exposed beams that will still take you back in time. The vintage furniture and stacks of local books only add to the charm, while the ultra-modern kitchen makes sure you don’t get too lost in the past.
What guests say: “This was probably one of the best Airbnbs we’ve ever stayed at! Wonderful location, beautiful space, and Eric was so helpful and accommodating. He truly went above and beyond to make us feel at home. We cannot wait to come back!”
2 guests/$389 per night
With its massive kitchen and two spa-like bathrooms, you’d never guess this property is a houseboat floating on Vancouver Harbour—not until you glance up and take in the watery views, that is. The home is perfect for a romantic getaway, with a soaking tub, two-person steam shower, sun-kissed living room, and private balcony made for some serious bonding time. If you get the urge to step outside your bubble, you can take a 15-minute ferry ride to downtown Vancouver’s best bars and restaurants.
What guests say: “We loved staying at this modern and unique float home, watching harbor seals in the morning and sitting with drinks on the quiet outdoor patio in the evening. Everything was so clean and comfortable and well equipped.”
4 guests/$144 per night
Travelers are increasingly flocking to Canada’s Okanagan Valley, thanks to an abundance of fir forests, crystal lakes, and excellent wine and food. This Airbnb glamping experience plops you right in the middle of the action, with a collection of yurts overlooking the region’s eponymous lake and providing excellent stargazing opportunities. The yurt has two double beds and a kitchenette, plus a private balcony for relaxing and taking in the views of the water.
What guests say: “Staying at the yurt has to be one of our favorite weekend trips yet! This space is comfortable and spacious with gorgeous views. The outdoor showers were a highlight for us—getting to shower under the stars was beautiful. The property itself is also perfect.”
8 guests/$2,556 per night
Whistler is one of the world’s top ski destinations, and you can fully embrace those wintery vibes at this Airbnb Luxe chalet. Not only is the villa within walking distance to the Whistler Blackcomb ski lifts, but its amenities are fully in line with après-ski luxury: five bedrooms with gas fireplaces, a game room and private cinema, an expansive stone patio with a hot tub, and massive common areas for entertaining all your guests.
What guests say: “Astonishingly beautiful house with everything you could want. Right on the ski/hiking trails. Extremely impressive service from the host who went above and beyond to help.”
4 guests/$234 per night
It may be small, but this is not your average tiny home. The self-proclaimed “micro house” blends in seamlessly with its surroundings, located at the top of Mont Tourbillon in Lac-Beauport (about 25 minutes outside of Quebec City) with views of evergreen trees as far as the eye can see. Guests can fully enjoy the epic views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, where a corner fireplace and plush fur blankets help you achieve ultimate coziness.
What guests say: “This is absolutely the best spot. The little house is nestled and surrounded by forest. The bedroom juts out so you feel like you are sleeping among the trees. What an idyllic and magic place.”
8 guests/$168 per night
Located in the remote Northwest Territories, Yellowknife is one of the best places in Canada to spot the northern lights. This two-bedroom lodge (which is actually a houseboat on a frozen lake) lets you escape all light pollution without roughing it too much, with a wood-burning fireplace, bar and lounge area, kitchen, and multiple decks for prime aurora viewing.
What guests say: “Truly the trip of a lifetime. I've stayed in lots of Airbnbs, and this was my favorite by a mile. The aurora viewing was spectacular (we were lucky to see it twice in four nights). Stephan and Allyce are fantastic hosts—super warm, welcoming, friendly, and accommodating.”
7 guests/$589 per night
Located just a few miles from downtown Vancouver, this rustic log cabin is perfect for travelers looking for a relaxing escape without being too far from the action. Spend your days strolling along Locarno Beach and exploring the adjacent hiking and biking trails, then return home to warm up by the stone fireplace, unwind in the deep soaking tub, play some board games in the lofted living room, then fall asleep in one of the three king-size bedrooms (each of which also comes with a fireplace).
What guests say: “We had an amazing stay! The location is unbeatable and the house is stunning. The beds were so comfortable and the kitchen is fully stocked with anything you need. One of the best Airbnbs we've stayed at!”
6 guests/$529 per night
If you’re looking for a little alone time, you can’t do much better than renting your own private island. Guests need to rent a boat in Sioux Narrows to get to this isolated listing, but once you arrive, you can just curl up in the charming wood-framed cabin and let your stress melt away. Spend your days fishing and swimming right off the edge of the island, then retreat home to warm up by the fireplace, play some board games, and watch the sunset from the wraparound deck.
What guests say: “If you’re on the fence, hop off it! We can’t recommend this beautiful island paradise enough. One of our all-time favorite family vacations. Perfect views from every window; comfortable, well thought-out interior…we moved right in and felt at home!”
4 guests/$246 per night
An easy trip from Seattle, Victoria is like a little slice of Britain in North America. The city’s grandiose buildings and boat-lined harbor are delightful, and you can get views of it all from this spacious studio loft. The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows that make you feel like you’re practically sleeping on the water, while the quirky furniture and decor, spa-like bathroom, private balcony, and full kitchen provide all the creature comforts. Guests also have access to the building’s rooftop patio for even more incredible views.
What guests say: “Everything about the place was beautiful, from the sunset/sunrise views over the water to the balcony hangs over a morning coffee, all while being just steps from the downtown area. This trip has been cemented as my favorite vacation in my 30 years, and this listing had a lot to do with that.”
4 guests/$781 per night
Designed by famous Canadian architect Brian MacKay-Lyons, this seaside cottage (named The Point House) was built to look like Nova Scotia’s iconic fish shacks—cedar shingles and wood beams included. The interior is much more modern and wholly unique, with high-end appliances, lofted bedrooms, and retractable walls to fully let the outside in. Guests can also soak up the surrounding nature at the house’s private hot tub and fire pit.
What guests say: “This is an extraordinary property. The setting couldn’t be more beautiful. Sunrises on one side and sunsets on the other. A short walk to the beach. The house has an airy yet warm feeling. It is outfitted better than any rental I’ve ever had—everything you need without a lot of clutter of useless stuff.”
3 guests/$118 per night
Canmore is a smallish town west of Calgary, perhaps best known for its position at the base of Alberta's craggy Rocky Mountains. Rent this studio apartment, and you need only step out on the balcony to get views of some of North America’s greatest peaks. Inside is a king-size bed right next to a fireplace, full-size kitchen, and spacious bathroom. That said, most of your time will probably be spent outside, as multiple ski resorts, hiking trails, and the world-famous Banff National Park are just a quick drive away.
What guests say: “10/10 would stay here again and recommend to friends visiting the area. Tina and Steve are super responsive and gave very detailed instructions. Everything in the room was as advertised and even better! The view was amazing and staying in Canmore was way less busy than being directly in Banff.”
4 guests/$169 per night
Situated in the middle of Canada’s impossibly vast boreal forest, this off-grid geodome is pure Instagram fodder. Aside from an entire wall of windows providing 180-degree views of the surrounding trees, the dome has a cozy corner fireplace, hanging chair, chic pink couch, and a lamp that projects stars across the ceiling. Guests also have access to a shared fire pit, gazebo with BBQ grill, greenhouse, and outhouse.
What guests say: “Lovely place to stay; so quiet and well supplied with everything (including electricity so this city person could charge her phone). The hosts were extremely quick [at] responding to questions.”
2 guests/$61 per night
Located in Inglewood, one of Calgary’s oldest neighborhoods, this brick-walled loft is a great home base for exploring one of the world’s most liveable cities. The apartment is a quick walk away from tons of excellent restaurants and breweries, and there’s even a wine shop within the building itself. The light-filled loft also comes with perks like a Casper mattress, espresso machine, board games, and a seriously enviable book collection.
What guests say: “This might be by far the most beautiful Airbnb I’ve stayed in. The train does stop by, but once the fan is turned on, the white noise does work. And also the mattress is perfect. I am already looking forward to the next stay at Jason’s place.”
4 guests/$145 per night
If you try and picture a classic one-room schoolhouse, it probably looks exactly like this Airbnb on the prairies of Saskatchewan. Originally built in 1911, the Magna Bonum School features a bright yellow door, arched windows, and wood-burning fireplace, plus impossibly charming amenities like handmade quilts and complimentary scones for breakfast. Behind the house is a private deck with a fire pit, perfect for curling up and watching the northern lights dance over the fields.
What guests say: “Simply one of the best Airbnbs I’ve ever stayed at. The schoolhouse is roomy and spacious, yet warm and comfortable. You can take endless walks on the prairie and view the beautiful landscape…watch amazing sunsets and brilliant stars. Katherine is super helpful and quick to respond to communications. Delicious cookies awaited our arrival and breakfast was delicious. Can’t wait to come back when I can spend more time.”