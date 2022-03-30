9 Great Airbnbs Near Capitol Reef National Park

4 guests/$195 per night

You’ll really, really, really be getting away from it all at Dark Sky House, a modern (2 bedroom, 2 bath) home that sits on four acres and has mountain and valley views from all angles. The house is modern with clean lines and minimal decor—none is really needed, after all, since you’re surrounded by panoramic views of the landscape during the day and endless starry skies when the sun goes down. Still, you’ll have everything you need (and more), including high-end finishes, a spacious kitchen, WiFi, books, games, hiking guides, and a telescope for stargazing.

What guests say: “After long days of fantastic hiking, it was lovely to remain surrounded by stunning views thanks to the large windows in the modern, light-filled, and energy-efficient Dark Sky House. We cooked every night, and the exceptionally well-equipped kitchen always offered the gadgets and dishware we needed for great meals.”