9 Great Airbnbs Near Capitol Reef National Park
Unwind after a long day of scenic exploration in one of these peaceful rentals.
Utah is home to five pretty impressive national parks, but Capitol Reef (through no fault of its own) tends to be the one that most identifies with the plight of Kevin McCallister—that’s just what happens when your siblings are Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Zion. But Capitol Reef deserves more from us, if only because it has hiking trails that rival Zion’s, sweeping vistas, sandstone cliffs, slot canyons, natural arches, and an expansiveness you truly won’t find in many other places in the United States. And while there are some campsites, not everyone enjoys sleeping on the ground amongst wild animals. If you’re one of those people, may we suggest these Airbnbs, which range from quirky to rustic, and many of which will leave you seeing stars (literally).
4 guests/$195 per night
You’ll really, really, really be getting away from it all at Dark Sky House, a modern (2 bedroom, 2 bath) home that sits on four acres and has mountain and valley views from all angles. The house is modern with clean lines and minimal decor—none is really needed, after all, since you’re surrounded by panoramic views of the landscape during the day and endless starry skies when the sun goes down. Still, you’ll have everything you need (and more), including high-end finishes, a spacious kitchen, WiFi, books, games, hiking guides, and a telescope for stargazing.
What guests say: “After long days of fantastic hiking, it was lovely to remain surrounded by stunning views thanks to the large windows in the modern, light-filled, and energy-efficient Dark Sky House. We cooked every night, and the exceptionally well-equipped kitchen always offered the gadgets and dishware we needed for great meals.”
6 guests/$355 per night
Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument sits along Scenic Highway 12 between Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef and is known for having the most extensive network of slot canyons in Utah. It’s a little bit of a longer drive than if you stay in a town right outside of Capitol Reef, but you’ll forget all about that since 1.) You’ll be staying in a place with gorgeous views of colorful sandstone cliffs, and 2.) that place is a CAVE. Yup, someone blasted into a free-standing rock to create a 2-bedroom, 2-bath home complete with a jam room (bring your instruments) and a fully-equipped kitchen. If you’ve ever wanted to do some Fred and Wilma role-playing—this is the place to do it.
What guests say: “Absolutely amazing place! This is a one-of-a-kind stay that will have you dreaming of going back. We loved the off-roading to the unit, especially the river! The stars at night were incredible, and we could see them from the bedrooms! We will for sure be going back.”
2 guests/$99 per night
If you like your Airbnb adventures with extra adventure, book a night or two in this authentic sheep herder’s wagon with a queen-sized bed, heater, and coffee maker. (What else do you need?) Okay, there’s also a separate private bathroom with hot water and a fire pit outside, plus pickleball courts (they’re everywhere!), and friendly horses and cows. It’s also located in a designated “Dark Sky” area, which means you’ll be able to see the Milky Way unlike ever before. (And it’s just a short 15 to 30-minute drive to Capitol Reef.)
What guests say: “An absolutely magical stay. The wagon looks even better in real life with Old West details everywhere you look. And yet, it also has all the 21st-century creature comforts you might need (electricity, a sparkling clean bathroom, cell reception). It was raining during our stay, and we can attest to the wagon's water resistance. We slept like babies in the very comfy bed.”
8 guests/$331 per night
This A-frame cabin sits atop a desert bluff and has views of the desert, pinyon pine trees, juniper trees, yucca, cacti, and red rocks out of every window. It’s a little bit outside of town, so you’ll be able to enjoy the feeling of solitude and seclusion while also still being just a few miles from the park. Take advantage of the deck off of the upstairs primary bedroom and the views from the upstairs loft.
What guests say: “The Pinyon house was gorgeous! Immaculately clean and welcoming at the same time. Nice touches like soft towels and thick, cozy throw blankets to snuggle by the fireplace. The views were amazing, with windows and skylights all throughout. The location was perfect. Very close to Capital Reef and the few restaurants/shops in Torrey.”
6 guests/$205 per night
You will get fantastic views of the night sky at the Fremont River Retreat, an off-the-beaten-path farm property that overlooks the Fremont River and sits inside a certified Dark Sky Place (aka amazing stargazing opportunities, plus gorgeous sunrises and sunset). There’s a good chance you’ll also see some wildlife as animals roam the property freely. And if you need to experience civilization, town isn’t too far away. (Bonus: It comes with farm-fresh eggs and freshly-baked banana bread!)
What guests say: “This house lives up to its name as a secluded retreat. The surroundings are beautiful and peaceful; the house is cozy and very comfortable with a very well-stocked kitchen, plenty of comfy couches, and very comfortable beds. We loved star gazing at night and the proximity of the house to lots of fantastic hiking. Highly recommended.”
10 guests/$236 per night
You definitely don’t have to be afraid of the big bad wolf in this house. He can huff and puff all he wants, but they knew what they were doing when they built brick homes in 1898. Staying here is like traveling back in time, but without the discomforts of actually living in that time as the historic home has been remodeled to include all of the amenities one expects in the 21st century. And yet, it still showcases “the original deep-set window sills, authentic doorways, and claw-foot tub.” There’s also a large outdoor area and a sun porch perfect for enjoying those rural Utah views.
What guests say: “The house is gorgeous inside and very well equipped with anything you would need. It is very beautiful outside and very relaxing inside. Though we were only a group of two, the house would be an spacious enough for some kind of family gathering.”
15 guests/$440 per night
This 5-bedroom, 5-bath cabin sits over a mile above sea level against a towering red-sandstone dome and among a grove of pinyon pines. It’s an ideal place for larger groups who want to cook big meals together and unwind in peace after a long day of exploring. The best place to do that unwinding is on the wraparound deck, which has rocking chairs and views for days.
What guests say: “Muley Twist is a downright magical place. Not only is it a perfect location for exploring the Capitol Reef region, the actual property is its own desert wonderland. From sunset to starlight to sunrise, every minute wandering around or hanging out in the house is a delight.”
10 guests/$189 per night
It’s impossible not to feel like you’re worlds away from reality when staying inside a log cabin. Forget about all of your emails and to-do lists as you take in the antiques and country decor, make a fire in the woodstove, grill burgers and dogs on the back deck, enjoy mountain views, and appreciate the star-filled skies when sitting on the swing-chair-built-for-two by the fire pit at night.
What guests say: “This is an awesome cabin, about 20 minutes from Capitol Reef National Park. It has three levels and is very rustic, but all the modern conveniences you need. There are several outdoor spaces and room to run around.”
6 guests/$275 per night
Sure, technically, you’re staying near Capitol Reef so that you can, well, explore Capitol Reef. But do you really want to go all that way and not explore the local culture? Exactly. At this cozy cabin, you’ll be within walking distance of town, so you can ditch your car. In Torrey, you’ll find local art, photography, Navajo crafts, bars and restaurants, and plenty of country music for those who brought their dancing shoes. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath cabin is also a perfect place to unwind after a long day of exploring, specifically the upper deck, where you can take in views of the sun as it sets over the domes and cliffs of the park.
What guests say: “The house has great rustic local charm, and a nice location on a promontory peninsula above a creek and wetland, with long expansive views all around. The best view is from that upstairs deck, so be prepared to take your book, coffee or cocktails up there.”