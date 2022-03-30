8 Unique Airbnbs Near Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Whether you’re traveling with a big group or just your partner, these are some of the best spots to call home while visiting the caverns.
If you’re looking for an underground adventure, we highly recommend heading out to Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Located in the Guadalupe Mountains, this park contains some of the largest caves in North America—113 of them to be specific. There’s something so serene yet mysterious about caverns, which is what makes exploring this renowned natural wonder so unique and special for all kinds of visitors.
To help you plan your trip, we’ve rounded up some Airbnb rentals conveniently located in the heart of Carlsbad, close enough to access the caverns in less than 30 minutes (and even closer to restaurants, supermarkets, and more).
7 guests/$245 per night
Enjoy a fun weekend in this riverfront rental, complete with two docks, kayaks, and a beautiful outdoor sitting area. With 1,600 square feet, the house boasts a spacious master bedroom with a king bed and a balcony overlooking the river, a second bedroom with a queen bed, two full bathrooms, living room with TV, dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen. Outside, there’s a terrace with a grill for some al fresco dining.
What guests say: “My group and I booked this home to stay a few nights to visit the National Parks which are in close proximity. The home is beautifully acquainted with very tasteful decorations and a cozy atmosphere. We really enjoyed the cleanliness and amenities that were available.”
6 guests/$114 per night
All the details in this beautiful rental are going to make you feel right at home. The house is bright and thoughtfully decorated with bohemian details, which inspire a peaceful environment. You’ll find three bedrooms (all with super comfortable king size beds and smart TVs), a spacious living room, and an open concept layout incorporating the kitchen and dining room areas. Plus, it has an outdoor space equipped with a grill and dining area, in case you’re in the mood for some post-hike al fresco cocktails or a delicious barbeque.
What guests say: “Loved our stay! The house was super clean and fresh, beautiful decorations, updated fixtures, faucets, fridge, and dishwasher, and little details like outside strung lights turned on when we arrived was super welcoming.”
6 guests/$132 per night
Traveling with kids? Consider booking this charming cottage perfectly sized to accommodate six guests. Upstairs is considered the children's area, complete with a bedroom with two twin beds and a bathroom. The house also has two other bedrooms and spacious common areas downstairs, plus a backyard with a sitting area—perfect for relaxing after a long day spent exploring the park.
What guests say: “The Sage fit our needs perfectly for our family stay in Carlsbad to visit the caverns. Friendly neighbors, an awesome backyard for our dogs and a fairy tale upstairs room were spot on for the price. It is obvious the host is very mindful of what travelers may need by the pack and play, blow dryer and several detergent pods for the washer. Easy check in made our late arrival a breeze.”
6 guests/$121 per night
From whipping up recipes in the fully equipped kitchen, to playing board games and watching TV in the cozy living room, this farmhouse-inspired home has everything you need to relax after a day exploring the caverns. You’ll also find a laundry setup and a couple of desks, which is super convenient if you’re working remotely. Located south of Carlsbad, supermarkets and restaurants are easily accessible, and it's only a 25 minute drive to the park.
What guests say: “Very cute and cozy home. I was in Carlsbad with my family for a weekend getaway and wanted a house versus a hotel. It had everything we needed for our stay and the beds were very comfy! I would definitely stay here again if visiting Carlsbad.”
3 guests/$95 per night
Nestled in the center of Carlsbad, this cozy home is perfect for a couple looking for a convenient spot to stay. It boasts a bedroom with a queen sized bed and a full bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room with a futon bed. If you’re down to explore the town, you can find restaurants and Lake Carlsbad Beach Park just a few minutes away.
What guests say: “This is a very cute spot and was easily located within walking distance to a few restaurants and downtown. It was also easy to access the Caverns and see other sites nearby. Perfect place for a little getaway.”
8 guests, $125 per night
This house is dubbed the “Geode House” because the surprise is on the inside: beautiful decor that wows anyone as soon as they open the door, just like a geode stone. Big enough for the whole crew, the space includes three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and laundry room. The caverns are just a 30 minute drive from the house, but you can find restaurants, supermarkets, and a popular brewery nearby.
What guests say: “Lovely, cozy house! Everything was super clean and organized. Check in was a breeze and Janelle was very communicative. Restaurants are within walking distance. I recommend this house!”
4 guests/$117 per night
If you’re looking for a luxurious getaway, this newly remodeled house is the perfect retreat after a full day of exploring. Our favorite part is the spa-like bathroom in the bedroom, complete with a walk-in shower, large bathtub, epsom salts, and towels—ideal for unwinding and recuperating at the end of the day. The bedroom also features a fireplace, which is a nice touch to romanticize your stay.
What guests say: “We had a great stay! Great location for visiting the national parks. We were very appreciative of the big bath and Epsom salts after a long day of hiking. Having access to a washer and dryer was convenient too!”
2 guests/$96 per night
For a more affordable rental, check out this cozy home located a couple of blocks from the main street that leads you to the caverns. You’ll find an open concept space that includes the kitchen, living room, and dining area, as well as one separate bedroom with a full size bed. Plus, it includes a washer and dryer, which is always nice to have when your vacation is packed with outdoor activities.
What guests say: “Great place! Has everything you need and was super comfortable. Place is just 2 blocks or so off Main Street so it made the small town feel a little more lively which was great.”