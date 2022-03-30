8 Unique Airbnbs Near Carlsbad Caverns National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you’re looking for an underground adventure, we highly recommend heading out to Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Located in the Guadalupe Mountains, this park contains some of the largest caves in North America—113 of them to be specific. There’s something so serene yet mysterious about caverns, which is what makes exploring this renowned natural wonder so unique and special for all kinds of visitors.

To help you plan your trip, we’ve rounded up some Airbnb rentals conveniently located in the heart of Carlsbad, close enough to access the caverns in less than 30 minutes (and even closer to restaurants, supermarkets, and more).