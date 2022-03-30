9 Relaxing Airbnbs Near Channel Islands National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Channel Islands National Park is bizarrely one of America’s least explored national parks. We say bizarrely because it’s also one of the country’s most remarkable national parks, full of untouched natural beauty and sea life. The park is actually a chain of five islands, which are only accessible by boat or plane (okay, so maybe that’s why it’s one of the least explored) but even getting there is a fun adventure. Then, once there, you have endless opportunities for adventures, like kayaking into sea caves, searching for pygmy mammoth fossils, hiking to a lighthouse, discovering any of the 145 species that are literally found nowhere else on earth, seeing one of the rarest pine species in the world (there’s one on Santa Rosa Island and one on the mainland and that’s it), watching whales, and so much more.

Of course, if you want to stay on the Channel Islands, the only way to do so is to stay at a campground. But don’t worry, if pitching a tent and not being able to shower (you have to bring your water with you) isn’t your vibe, there are lots of amazing Airbnbs just a short boat ride away in Oxnard, which is a one hour trip by boat. Start with one of our favorites, gathered below.