9 Relaxing Airbnbs Near Channel Islands National Park
Soak up the scenery and relax in these rentals, all of which are a quick boat ride from the incredible national park off the California coast.
Channel Islands National Park is bizarrely one of America’s least explored national parks. We say bizarrely because it’s also one of the country’s most remarkable national parks, full of untouched natural beauty and sea life. The park is actually a chain of five islands, which are only accessible by boat or plane (okay, so maybe that’s why it’s one of the least explored) but even getting there is a fun adventure. Then, once there, you have endless opportunities for adventures, like kayaking into sea caves, searching for pygmy mammoth fossils, hiking to a lighthouse, discovering any of the 145 species that are literally found nowhere else on earth, seeing one of the rarest pine species in the world (there’s one on Santa Rosa Island and one on the mainland and that’s it), watching whales, and so much more.
Of course, if you want to stay on the Channel Islands, the only way to do so is to stay at a campground. But don’t worry, if pitching a tent and not being able to shower (you have to bring your water with you) isn’t your vibe, there are lots of amazing Airbnbs just a short boat ride away in Oxnard, which is a one hour trip by boat. Start with one of our favorites, gathered below.
10 guests/$766 per night
If you are traveling with a big group, this (new construction) 6 bedroom/5 bathroom home right on the ocean is a no-brainer. The place is filled with light, and there are ocean views in all of the common spaces, as well as the primary bedroom. Enjoy cocktails on the upstairs oceanfront balcony and dinner and lounging on the downstairs patio that butts up to the sandy beach. Even the game room with ping pong and a couple of old-school arcade games (Pac-Man and NBA Jam) looks out to the Pacific.
What guests say: “There could not be a more ideal place to stay at if you are visiting Oxnard. The view from the living room alone is totally worth it. The place was immaculate and super conveniently located to shops and restaurants.”
6 guests/$456 per night
For those who prefer their Airbnb to come with endless Instagram opportunities, this dreamy seaside home can’t be beat. (Magazines like Architectural Digest—”design-forward abode”—and Coastal Living—“jaw-droppingly gorgeous”—agree.) The house has impeccable decor throughout with serene coastal colors and just enough nautical accents to pull the theme together without going overboard (groan) into kitsch. Take in unobstructed views of the ocean and the Channel Islands from the upstairs balcony, dining room, and living room, make burgers and dogs on the backyard balcony, take a walk to the beach (the house is 50 steps from the sand and everything you need including umbrellas and coolers are provided), cruise around on one of the five beach cruisers, or pop some vinyl on the record players and just sit back and chill like a true Californian.
What guests say: “The Beach Lodge is a dream! We had a super relaxing time during our three-day stay. The house is in an amazing location within walking distance to yummy breakfast and coffee spots. We loved playing and listening to the records, chatting on the deck overlooking the ocean, and relaxing on the beach!”
10 guests/$625 per night
The beach is great and all, but don’t overlook the Channel Island Harbor, where you’ll get gorgeous water views, plus an up-close look at all of the action (aka passing boats and the people on them). Have a boat of your own or want to rent one? No problem. This home comes with a private slip. It also comes with 4 bedrooms/5 baths, two waterfront decks, a gas-powered tabletop fire pit, a pool table, an indoor fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and a jetted tub in the primary bedroom. Don’t have a boat but still in the mood to get on the water? The house also comes with four kayaks.
What guests say: “This is a really stunningly beautiful property that takes full advantage of its waterfront location with walls of glass skylights and windows to take it all in. It was chilly during our early March stay, so we loved using the stunning fireplace, outdoor fire pit, and double-sized indoor jacuzzi tub to warm up after strolling on the beach or using the kayaks offered.”
8 guests/$708 per night
If you and your traveling companions appreciate space, you’ll get it in this 4,491-square-foot (4 bedroom/4 baths) home right on the harbor. You’ll likely spend most of your time lounging on the huge wraparound deck, which has a hot tub, two fire pits, gas grill, lounge furniture, and the best views in the house. If you do want to hang inside, there’s plenty to do there as well—five flatscreen TVs, air hockey, a pool table, a gourmet kitchen, and a super fancy mahogany office with a chessboard. This home does come with dock space if you’re traveling by boat, and you can also pay an extra fee to use the bikes, kayaks, paddleboard, and electric Duffy boat.
What guests say: “I am definitely going to book this property again. Honestly, I felt like a king in this house. Excellent location. This was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to stay here for a couple of days; the whole family is super happy.”
8 guests/$1,219 per night
You’ll have no choice but to relax at this fully-remodeled (4 bedroom/3 bath) home that overlooks the beach and ocean at every turn. Walls of windows fill the space with light, and you’ll find all of the comforts you’d expect at this price, including high-end appliances, outdoor living, a hot tub, and ping pong table. But really, it’s all about the amazing views and that it’s just one step outside to feel the sand between your toes.
What guests say: “This was a great experience, and our entire family enjoyed this wonderful home. It’s light and bright and modern with all the comforts you’d expect a luxurious beachfront home to have. The space is very well appointed and allows freedom for every family member to enjoy the activities they’re interested in doing.”
10 guests/$870 per night
Though this (4 bedroom/3.5 bath) home isn’t located on a private beach, the area has such amazing beach access that the beaches never feel crowded. Decorated tastefully in shades of blue, gray, and cream with white wood-beamed ceilings and comfy, stylish furniture, this house definitely looks like it could be on the pages of Coastal Living. Spend your days on the beach and your nights lounging on the patio, which has a fire pit, hot tub, and dining area.
What guests say: “You can expect everything in the description of this house and more! The location is amazing. The sunsets were spectacular! The house is a really comfortable and large beachfront home within walking distance to restaurants - gorgeous to boot. There is everything you could need for a great stay with your family or friends.”
8 guests/$239 per night
This (3 bedroom/2 baths) house is centrally located, so you’re close to Channel Islands National Park, but also the shops, restaurants, and promenade in Ventura (though Oxnard also has plenty of its own). It’s located in a resort just steps away from Mandalay Beach, known for its rolling dunes and sweeping vistas of the islands, as well as winding bike paths (bikes are provided for guest use), barbecue areas, volleyball courts, and water activities. The house itself has everything a small group could need, including a large, private (fenced-in) yard with a gas grill and firepit.
What guests say: “We went for a girls weekend away, and this spot was perfect for us. It's super close to a really beautiful beach, and we were able to enjoy a local farmers market over the weekend. Lots of good spots to eat too. I highly recommend staying here!”
10 guests/$1,303 per night
This 6-bedroom/6.5-bath home sits right on the beach, has views of the water from almost every window, and is within walking distance to the bars and restaurants so you can leave the car at home. You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the beach access, but the place to be before the sun goes down is on the roof deck, which offers panoramic views of the ocean, Channel Islands Harbor, Channel Islands, and even the mountains.
What guests say: “We were looking forward to getting away from Northern California and staying with friends at this beautiful home. It looked exactly like it does in the pictures, and the views are incredible. One of the best things about the home, besides the amazing location on the beach, is that it has a good space for communal gathering, then enough space to spread out and have some private time.”
10 guests/$348 per night
You’ll find everything you need and more in this charming 4-bedroom/2.5-bath home on the water in the Channel Islands Harbor. New bathrooms, tile, and flooring throughout? Check. Induction cooktops and Miele appliances? Check. Walking and bike paths with access to all of the nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops? Check. A deck overlooking the water with a gas grill, fireplace table, and outdoor couch? Hot tub? Of course. Oh, and did you want a private dock with kayaks and paddleboards (included) and an electric Duffy boat (you’ll have to pay a little extra)? Perfect ‘cause you’ve got that too.
What guests say: “Do you love the water? This is your spot. Access to explore the marina is just steps away. And to do it from such a beautiful state-of-the-art home is the ingredient for the perfect vacation spot.”