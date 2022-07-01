The Best Airbnbs in Costa Rica, from Luxe Treehouses to Refurbished Airplanes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you’re a fan of outdoor adventures, Costa Rica needs to move to the top of your travel list. The country is a tad smaller than West Virginia, but it contains cloud forests, jungles, volcanoes, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. It also happens to have some seriously cool vacation rentals.

Whether you want to sleep near the water or up in the trees, Airbnb has a listing to fit the bill. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best (and most unique) Airbnbs in Costa Rica—get ready to bookmark ‘em all.