Shopping 10 Excellent Airbnbs for a Slightly More Adult Spring Break We've rounded up places with jacuzzis, beaches, pools, plenty of sun...and no crowds.

There’s a time and a place for a wild spring break full of crowded beaches, crowded bars, and crowded hotels. And that time is college, and that place is one of a handful of towns on the Florida coast. But just because you probably don’t want to share a dilapidated motel room with four of your friends and rip cheap shots all night long doesn’t mean you should have to give up the glory that is the sunshine and fun that comes with spring break. This is why we found 10 amazing Airbnbs in towns that are spring break-adjacent, and still promise to be tons of fun—even if you never leave the house. And don’t worry, if you’re the type of person who knows that ski season doesn’t end until the snow melts, we threw in a couple of spots for you as well. Want even more options? Check out these rustic farm homes and tiny homes you can rent.

Private waterfront home with a pool, game room, and access to a 19-foot fishing boat Merritt Island, Florida

16 guests/$2,143 per night

This secluded mission-style home sits on a four-acre peninsula and has everything you need for a fun-filled getaway. Go swimming in the pool, relax in the indoor jacuzzi and sauna, kayak on the river, go fishing, ride bikes, have a ping pong tournament, and/or try to catch a glimpse of all of the wildlife that hangs out there (including manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, and bald eagles). If you want to play on the water, you can also rent the owner’s boat and water ski equipment. And, if for some reason, you start to miss crowds, it’s about an hour to Daytona Beach, as well as Disney World.

What guests say: "The home was very spacious for 4 families which included 14 people. The outside space in this home is absolutely fabulous. There were dolphins or manatees everyday that we were able to watch. The was an absolute highlight to see these amazing creature in their natural environment. It's location to Cocoa Beach, Kennedy Space Center, and Orlando made travel for activities very easy."

Game-filled house with pool and fire pit miles away from the Las Vegas Strip Henderson, Nevada

12 guests/$707 per night

This (five bedroom, three bath) house has a heated pool with a diving board and slide, jacuzzi, a fire pit, and an outdoor dining area. It’s a short drive to the Las Vegas Strip if anyone in the group wants to play a little blackjack, but for those who want the fun of games without the hit to their checking account, the house has a pool table, dartboard, foosball table, blackjack table, video poker machine, life-size Connect Four, and cornhole.

What guests say: "This is the perfect place to stay for a larger group wanting to stay in Vegas, but off the Strip. Beautiful home with a gorgeous pool in the back yard. Lots of amenities: candy jars, video poker, pool table, Jenga, Foosball table, and many other things! We had a great time and loved everything about the house!"

Oceanfront oasis with a swim-up bar and backyard fire pit Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

16 guests/$2,630 per night

While the college kids are throwing back Jell-O shots in Myrtle Beach, you can...do Jell-O shots while sitting under a thatch-roofed palapa overlooking the ocean. This eight bedroom house on the beautiful island of Hilton Head has it all—a gourmet kitchen, swimming pool with a swim-up bar (there’s also tiki bar for when your fingers starts to prune from being at the swimming pool bar too long), a hot tub, and a short path that will take you to one of Hilton Head’s famously pristine beaches. If you’re looking for a little adventure outside of the house, the island has 24 golf courses, tennis courts, boating, biking, and dockside restaurants where you can enjoy Lowcountry favorites, like peel-and-eat shrimp, gumbo, and peach cobbler.

What guests say: "Gorgeous house with a spectacular view of the ocean and the dolphins! We swam in the heated pool, grilled steaks, and made campfire s'mores. What a wonderful, relaxing week."

Lakefront estate close to ski resorts and casinos Zephyr Cove, Nevada

16 guests/$1,672 per night

This six-bedroom Lake Tahoe estate has it all. It’s close to Heavenly Ski Resort for those who want to slide on some snow, as well as all of the South Lake Tahoe casinos for anyone who wants to try their luck at the tables. Those who want to chill out won’t be disappointed either. The enormous home has huge windows with lake and mountain views, a gourmet kitchen, a home theater, gas fireplaces, a hot tub perfect for taking in sunset views, a pool table, game room with a card table, and outdoor fire pit.

What guests say: "The pictures don't really do the house justice. It is huge, it wasn't till the second day that I found the theater. It's nestled on top of a hill overlooking the lake with great views of the sunset from the hot tub."

Luxury waterfront home with a pool, hot tub, and huge outdoor kitchen Hallandale Beach, Florida

10 guests/$2,185 per night

Right between Miami and Fort Lauderdale is a mellow beach town on the Intracoastal waterway with this five bedroom house. Hang out by the pool, cook a feast in the huge outdoor kitchen/living area, take a nap in the hammock, play a game of ping pong, soak in the jacuzzi, and maybe even rent the owner’s 44-foot boat that can stay parked at the home’s dock when you’re not cruising around on the water.

What guests say: "One of my best Airbnb experiences ever. Breathtaking location, there really isn't a need to even leave the house."

Waterfront home with huge pool, boat slip, and within walking distance to the beach Destin, Florida

16 guests/$1,455 per night

An hour away from the jam-packed beaches of Panama City is Destin, “The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.” If you are into fishing, you’ll be happy to learn that this (six bedroom, nine bath) home has a slip and canal mooring with direct access to the harbor and gulf. Even if you don’t fancy yourself an angler, there’s lots to do. The house comes with kayaks, bikes, golf clubs, and even a golf cart to cruise around the neighborhood in. There’s also a huge pool, bocce ball, cornhole, ping pong, snorkeling gear, and a white sandy beach with emerald green water less than 10 minutes away on foot (even faster in they golf cart).

What guests say: "Destin on the Water is a spectacular, spacious, luxurious home with all of the amenities that you could hope for to enjoy a relaxing time in Florida. From the beautiful, spacious kitchen to the appointed bedrooms and beautiful pool, time spent at this home is certain to bring you a perfect experience in Destin. The location on the water is perfect (includes a refreshing evening breeze and the views from the patio and upper decks are spectacular."

Mansion with pool, outdoor kitchen, private pond, fire pit, mountain views Indio, California (near Palm Springs)

16 guests/$1,138 per night

Thirty minutes outside of Palm Springs is Indio, a desert town best known for being home to Coachella. It’s also home to some impressive estates, including this 10 bedroom home on 2.2 acres with a salt water pool, hot tub, koi pond, and breathtaking views. This mansion has an outdoor kitchen/living area with a huge grill, fire pit, lush green lawns, and all of the games you’d expect, including pool and ping pong tables.

What guests say: "This place was amazing! Perhaps more amazing in real life than the photos! This is spacious and luxurious living at it's best. How many places can be had with so many bedrooms in one place? And all the privacy in the backyard. A dream in the desert."

Ski-in/ski-out luxury property with theater room, game room, and hot tub Park City, Utah

10 guests/$4,275 per night

This five bedroom house is a dream for anyone who loves to ski. Just gear up, open the backdoor, and you’re literally on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort. If you don’t want to ski or snowboard, relax by the fireplace and take in the views, watch a movie in the theater room, soak in the hot tub, cook a feast in the gourmet kitchen, or check out the shops and restaurants along Park City’s Main Street, just a short drive away.

What guests say: "The house location was absolutely perfect! For skiing it was ideal, all you have to do is open the back door and you're already on the slopes. The view was incredible since you're pretty high up on the mountain. I loved the fireplaces throughout the house and the general warm and cozy feeling that you usually don't get in such a large home. All the amenities were fantastic. From the theater room, to the amazing showers and claw foot tub. There's nothing better than that outdoor whirlpool after a day on the slopes."

Beachfront villa with a pool and hot tub Mission Bay, San Diego, California

8 guests/$990 per night

Mission Bay is close to San Diego’s attractions—the famous zoo, Balboa Park, and Seaport Village, but not so close that you won’t be able to enjoy the feeling of getting away from it all. This four bedroom house is right on the water with direct access to the beach. It also has a salt water pool and jacuzzi, but mostly it’s all about the gorgeous views.

What guests say: "My guests and I had such an awesome time at this beautiful house. The beach was literally in our backyard. Pool and spa also present, if in case you don't care for sand. The beds were all huge and comfortable. The house was also located near a lot of food spots to venture out to, or to have food delivered."

Lakefront home with a pool and outdoor living space Canyon Lake, Texas

10 guests/$1,022 per night

Forget South Padre Island, this modern (four bedroom) home on picturesque Canyon Lake (a reservoir on the Guadalupe River) has everything you need for a chill party vibe: swimming pool and jacuzzi, a huge outdoor living space with a gas campfire and outdoor kitchen, a top-of-the line indoor kitchen, and two master suites. The lake has boating, swimming, fishing, and hiking, and it’s also about an hour from both San Antonio and Austin, but you’ll probably be so chilled out, you won’t want to leave.

What guests say: "Exceptional!"

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based writer who only went to Florida for spring break once. It rained the entire time. There was a lot of bowling. Follow her on Instgram @daisysf to see some of her more successful adventures.