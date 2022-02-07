9 Airbnbs Aquarians Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

“Aquarians are innovators, independent thinkers, and humanitarians. They’re also incredibly eccentric. They love the weird.” So says astrologer-extraordinaire Stephanie Whaley, founder of the “astrologically-informed” dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your match, and our go-to expert for everything that has to do with the influence cosmic objects have on our lives. “I’m obsessed with Aquarian energy,” she says, explaining that it’s all about how their competitive advantage is that they’re different, not just personally, but in their approach to innovate, help those who are marginalized, and nourish their community.

So what do these water bearers want when they go on a vacation? Nothing dull or boring, that’s for sure. “The newest technology, a connection to nature, retreats, and the weirder the better,” Whaley says. Keeping her advice in mind, we found nine Airbnbs that will delight anyone looking to escape to the Age of Aquarius, or at least a vacation rental that feels like it.