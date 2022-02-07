9 Airbnbs Aquarians Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign
Astrologer Stephanie Whaley recommends 9 unique retreats around the country that Aquarians are most likely to love.
“Aquarians are innovators, independent thinkers, and humanitarians. They’re also incredibly eccentric. They love the weird.” So says astrologer-extraordinaire Stephanie Whaley, founder of the “astrologically-informed” dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your match, and our go-to expert for everything that has to do with the influence cosmic objects have on our lives. “I’m obsessed with Aquarian energy,” she says, explaining that it’s all about how their competitive advantage is that they’re different, not just personally, but in their approach to innovate, help those who are marginalized, and nourish their community.
So what do these water bearers want when they go on a vacation? Nothing dull or boring, that’s for sure. “The newest technology, a connection to nature, retreats, and the weirder the better,” Whaley says. Keeping her advice in mind, we found nine Airbnbs that will delight anyone looking to escape to the Age of Aquarius, or at least a vacation rental that feels like it.
“When we think of Aquarian energy, I think of aliens and the notion that the future is much greater than we can even fathom,” Whaley says. And since extraterrestrials aren’t renting out their Airbnbs in whatever part of the universe they inhabit (yet), we found the next best thing. In the late 1960s, a Finnish architect created Futuro homes: plastic, prefabricated, portable vacation homes shaped like UFOs. But for many reasons (backlash against the style, rising oil prices), only 100 were erected before they went off of the market and less than 60 are still around, including this one that’s solar-powered and completely off-the-grid (there’s hot water, don’t worry). The stairs come out of the spaceship (just like you’d expect), and there are oval windows all around. There’s also an outdoor area with a fire pit perfect for stargazing, an outdoor kitchen, and Joshua Tree National Park is just 10 minutes away.
What guests say: “This spot was cosmic! Such a fun and unique place. The stars are brilliant, along with the vibe of the spaceship. Area 55 creates a magical experience for all ages. Very happy with our stay.”
The innovative Aquarian will appreciate every facet of this tiny house made from a shipping container—especially the motorized glass garage door that opens from the living room to a covered patio with a hot tub, gas grill, seating area, and swinging bed. Inside, they’ll appreciate the floor-to-ceiling bedroom window with remote-controlled privacy shade, the gas fireplace, and the fact that it’s fully heated and air-conditioned with a Nest thermostat.
What guests say: “Expect flawless design details and amenities. The space was spotless, welcoming, and calming. With the touch of a button, the garage door window opens up to the joy of indoor/outdoor living. There were plenty of plush towels, pillows, and throws to make a soak in the hot tub, nap on the daybed swing or couch by the fire as cozy as could be. We fell in love with the Lily Pad and hope we can stay here again.”
The perfect relaxing beach escape, this house sits right above the ocean, perfect for the water-bearer sign. Retractable doors let the indoors become outdoors and lead to a deck with panoramic views of the Pacific. Inside, there’s an open floor plan that gets a lot of natural light and includes Miele appliances, a Sonos sound system, electronic blinds (on the windows and cupboards), Apple TVs, and a private patio off of the primary bedroom. The house also comes with everything needed to enjoy the beach and is close to shopping and restaurants.
What guests say: “The view of the ocean from the balcony, living room and bedroom is absolutely breathtaking. The home is spotless, ultra-modern, and has high-end appliances. The beach is within walking distance from the home. Loved the stay, loved the home, great host!”
Aquarians will appreciate a place where “they can relax their minds and stimulate their creativity,” Whaley says. Even better if it’s a place that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. This dome with a wrap-around clear ceiling checks both of those boxes. Because they will enjoy a “small place where they can contemplate, but also be social butterflies,” they’ll also enjoy meeting other “campers” at the communal yurt that provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while taking advantage of the hiking trails, fire pits, fat-tire bikes, snowshoeing, ice fishing, dog sledding, and the ever-present views of the White Mountains.
What guests say: “A once in a lifetime experience. The accommodations, the incredible infrastructure that was built to create such an experience, THE FOOD, the thoughtfulness, everything was on point and so well thought out. The only thing I would do differently is plan to stay longer.”
You know when a house was featured in Architectural Digest and Casa Vogue that it’s gonna be good, and this one lives up to the hype. Billed as “a one-of-a-kind cross between a boutique hotel, art gallery, and wellness retreat,” this West Marin home has views of Point Reyes and Bodega Bay and is surrounded by hiking trails, sand dunes, and tide pools. Inside, well, it basically has everything you’d expect in a house that promises “unmatched creature comforts,” including top-of-the-line everything: Japanese bidet toilets, radiant-heated floors, a whole-house Sonos sound system, touchscreen controls, motorized window shades, Hue color-changing accent lighting throughout, a Tesla car charger, Peloton Bike, and a state-of-the-art soundproof THX cinema room. Want to take it old school? There’s also a ping pong table, a gym, a soaking tub, fire pits, and a hot tub.
What guests say: “A truly phenomenal experience! The house has everything you can imagine and then some that must be experienced to truly appreciate, from the incredible views to the amazing movie theater. Our stay was perfect from start to finish!”
“There’s something incredibly soothing about the connection between Aquarians,” Whaley says, which is why this cottage on a secluded hobby farm would be the perfect getaway. The cottage is adorable with lots of knotty pine, high ceilings on the second floor, a pool table, a deck that overlooks trails and a pond, and an outdoor bar area with a hot tub and a TV. But more than likely it will be the mini donkeys, mini pigs, alpacas, llamas, rescue cats, Scottish Highland steer, and Hereford cows that most delights.
What guests say: “If you are looking for a great place for a quiet, relaxing getaway, this is perfect. The animals are so much fun to watch and interact with, and the grounds are beautiful. The house is comfortable and welcoming and has everything you need except a quick trip to the grocery store for food. We had a great time!”
Aquarians appreciate architecture that “isn’t all right angles,” Whaley says, and there is nary a 90-degree angle in sight in this glamping dome on this 12-acre farm just 90 miles north of New York City. Guests will also have access to outdoor double hot showers, a clawfoot bathtub, a complete outdoor kitchen with a grill, a big fire pit, a pond, hiking trails, and a vegetable garden. And there’s the true highlight: cuddles with the merino sheep, angora goats, alpacas, dairy goats, chickens, cats, and a dog named Beulah.
What guests say: “Our one-night stay at the GeoDome was so much fun! The setting is beautiful, the dome is so interesting and spacious, and the animals were like having our own private petting zoo. It was the perfect level of glamping for us. We loved sitting around the fire at night and cooking our breakfast in the outdoor kitchen (with fresh eggs) in the morning. I would highly recommend this glamping experience. It's so enjoyable!”
This Airbnb guesthouse was awarded the National Mark of Excellence Winner by the Consumer Technology Association in 2022 and offers the chance to “experience the future of smart home living” with amenities like Bosch and Thermador kitchen appliances, heated toilet seats, bathroom floor, and towel bars, Kohler’s new hydrotherapy shower experience, TVs that look like mirrors, motorized skylights and shades, a whole-house music system, and a smart home control system to make it all work. Even better, it’s nestled under a 100-year-old oak tree, has a rooftop garden, and is a short walk to downtown Los Gatos.
What guests say: “If you're looking to take a step into the future of smart home technology all the while maintaining the coziness of a family member's guest home, then look no further than Gordon and Michele's townhome! With all of the amazing features, the house itself became the main attraction of our entire trip! In addition to the amazing technology, the house is also a beautifully designed yet warm space. We really enjoyed cooking while listening to music in the kitchen and eating breakfast in the lovely rooftop garden. This high-tech paradise is an amazing find that I can't recommend highly enough.”
At times, Aquarians will want to “retreat and detach from the world and resources,” Whaley says. Especially as a way to “come together with others to cultivate new and fresh ideas.” This luxurious manor on Lake Lanier nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains seems like the perfect place to do just that, especially since they like being near the water, especially if it means they can play in it as they like “water activities that require a lot of movement.” They’ll find that with the kayaks, canoe, and paddleboards (plus an option to rent jet skis and boats), and the outdoor saltwater pool. When it comes to hanging out, people can gather for a game of pool, in the hot tub, on the dock, or around the outdoor fireplace.
What guests say: “Amazing, gracious host with quick responses and immediate actions on all of our requests. Spacious house with fantastic views of the lake. Many options for kids and adults alike to enjoy, from the hot tub to the saltwater pool, the paddle boards and the canoe, the pool table, and the board games. Nice home base for a week at the lake for a large group!”