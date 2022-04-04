9 Airbnbs Aries Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are lots of ways to pick your next vacation rental. But everyone knows if you need to make a decision that big, you really should take your zodiac sign into consideration.

That’s why we spoke to our go-to astrologer Stephanie Whaley—founder of the astrologically-informed dating app Oromoon, which uses your birth chart to find your cosmic connection—to find out what kinds of Airbnbs people born under the first sign of the zodiac, Aries (March 21–April 19), should rent for their next getaway.

“These bold, fierce leaders crave energetic experiences mixed with a dose of competition,” Whaley says. Aries are incredibly passionate, impulsive, and adventurous, and they will try anything once. And though they’re independent, Whaley says that doesn’t translate into wanting to be alone. Much like how fire (their element) grows bigger and bigger, so will their friendships. “It’s a beautiful sight to behold.”

“Aries want to be where the action is,” Whaley adds. But that doesn’t mean they need to be right in the thick of it all—they want space where they can roam and discover new things with friends. “If they’re isolated, they’ll find something to do. Isolation just means it hasn’t been discovered yet.”

So how does that all translate to vacation rentals? Basically, Aries signs love being the first to discover the next cool spot, and they’re always looking to get the gang together for a trip. Keeping that in mind, here are nine awesome Airbnbs that any energetic and fearless Ram will enjoy as a temporary home away from home.