9 Cozy Airbnbs for People Who Really, Really Love Books

While almost everyone packs a book to read on vacation, what happens next falls into two camps: There are those who, despite their best intentions, never actually take the book out of their carry-on. And then there are the rest of us. Those of us who not only bring multiple books on holidays, but carry at least one with us at all times. Those of us who look forward to the uninterrupted reading time that comes with vacation, just as much as new restaurants, tranquil beaches, or pool-side cocktails. (Which, we should add, are all excellent places to enjoy a novel.)

We see you, fellow bibliophiles. To help make your next retreat even more literary, we found some Airbnb rentals that have libraries filled with all kinds of beautiful books. A few of them even have rolling library ladders, so you can reenact Belle’s “Far off places, daring sword fights, magic spells, a prince in disguise!” speech from Beauty and the Beast. Just us? If you’ve made it this far, we suspect you know exactly what we’re talking about.