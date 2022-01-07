9 Airbnbs Capricorns Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

No one needs a vacation more than Capricorns. These “managers of the zodiac” (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) are known for their persistence and discipline, thanks to energy derived from the hard-working, mythical sea goat, and they sometimes have to be forced to take a day off from work. But where exactly should they go?

We reached out to astrologer Stephanie Whaley, founder of the “astrologically-informed” dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your match, to find out what this practical earth sign appreciates in a getaway destination—and where they should travel next. “Capricorns are ambitious and determined—they’re not afraid of hard work, and they’re all about practicality in all of their pursuits,” Whaley says. “They can also be a little materialistic, but not in a negative way. They love their earthly pleasures, and they work hard for them, so why not?”

This is why when it comes to planning a vacation (and they will be the ones planning it), Capricorns appreciate sophistication and exclusivity. Reputation is key, and they enjoy things that are coveted by others—not because they’re concerned about the opinions of others, but rather because they themselves love being impressed.

While Caps naturally want to stay somewhere that appeals to their tastes, the thing they care about most is proximity and practicality. And that practicality means being prepared. “They don’t like last-minute plans, and they need everything to be accessible,” Whaley says. In other words? Don’t try to stick your Cap bestie in a house in the middle of nowhere (unless the house happens to come with a personal chef).

Keep reading to learn more about Capricorns, and discover 9 Airbnbs they’d love to hole up in for a night (or seven).