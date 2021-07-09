7 Subtly Romantic Airbnbs That Are Perfect for a Couples Getaway
From a modern cabin in the middle of the woods to an Airstream on a beautiful farm, consider these for an ideal weekend away with your significant other.
No matter where you’re at in your relationship, the pressure of planning a super-romantic getaway can be overwhelming. Who knows, maybe both of you find super-romantic getaways a bit cloying in the first place. So, if you don’t want to go all out but are still looking for a tranquil place where you can both spend hours talking about life and enjoying its simple pleasures, Airbnb has you covered.
From a modern cabin in the middle of the woods to a renovated Airstream with a hot tub on a farm, below we’ve listed some great rental options across the country that are all available on Airbnb.
This charming rental in Nashville is the perfect spot to escape the hustle of the city with your partner and enjoy some peace and quiet (while still being just a quick trip to downtown). The suite has a king size bed, walk-in closet, full bath, and kitchenette. Outside, you have access to a massive private backyard with a sitting area and a fire pit where you can show off your s’more-making skills.
If you’re looking to spend time in the desert, consider this amazing container house in Twentynine Palms, California. Enjoy romantic sunsets and stargazing with your companion on any corner of the property, from its incredible rooftop deck to its soaking tub. Other amenities include a full kitchen, grill, and a firepit.
Stay in this stunning cabin and plan a day full of outdoor activities with your lover. From hiking to biking and even skiing in the winter months, there’s plenty to do around Big Bear. Come back to the house to relax in the hammock, grill outdoors, or simply enjoy the incredible views while sipping cocktails on the deck. According to reviews, the property is fully equipped and “immaculate but yet so warm, comfortable and inviting.”
Enjoy a peaceful weekend with your partner in this renovated Airstream located on a beautiful farm. Inside, it’s impeccably decorated and fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, king size bed, and both air conditioning and heating. Outside, you can enjoy a luxurious salt water hot tub surrounded by trees, rest on the hammock, or chill next to the fire pit. You can also walk around the farm and get a glimpse of the cute roaming animals, which makes it a great getaway for animal lovers.
Located between Hudson and Great Barrington, this rental offers incredible views you can enjoy without even stepping outside. Its modern interior features a living room area with a fireplace, a kitchenette, full bathroom, and bedroom with a queen size bed. The property sits on 15 acres of land where you’ll find a freshwater pond, fishing dock, and firepits.
We love a good cabin, especially when it has a modern vibe. Originally built in 1960 and renovated last year, this rental is an incredible spot for you and your partner to enjoy some time alone in the woods with a luxurious twist. It features an open layout and a spacious loft where the bedroom is located, plus floor-to-ceiling windows to appreciate the stunning views throughout your stay. Outside, there’s a huge deck with a grill and sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee, meals, and evening (or daytime) cocktails.