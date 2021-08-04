6 Airbnbs Leos Should Book Next, According to Their Horoscope

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Leo season always hits right smack in the middle of the summer, which means that there are lots of reasons to celebrate. If you’re a proud member of the Leo community, it’s your time to shine. And what better way to do that than by planning your own getaway to end summer on a high note? To help you find the perfect spot to match your fire sign attributes, we reached out to Stephanie Whaley, founder of the horoscope-based dating app Oromoon, who shared some valuable info about Leo season and how to find the perfect Leo-worthy environment.

“[Leos] are the royalty of the zodiac. They like to be very [extra] because they are governed by the sun and the sun is a pretty big deal,” shares Whaley. Of course, Leos love nice things but they also make sure to share it with the people around them. “Leos think independently but they like to create an ecosystem where everyone thrives. When we think about Leos in particular I would say, how can we usher in our leadership skills and how can we take those leadership skills to create structure that would enable the entire collective to heal and prosper?”

Based on Whaley’s tips and intel, we gathered some of the best Airbnbs for Leos to live their best lives—if only for a quick getaway. If you’re ready to bring your people together and have a good time, consider the amazing options below.