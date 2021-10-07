10 Vacation Rentals Libras Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

You’re probably familiar with the 12 zodiac signs, but what you may not be aware of is that each sign’s energy is highly influenced by its ruling planet. We’re dropping this astrology knowledge because when it comes to Libras, the fact that the sign is governed by Venus, the astrological ruler of romance and pleasure, is of the utmost importance. Yes, even (especially!) when it comes to choosing a vacation rental home. Or so says Stephanie Whaley, founder of the “astrologically-informed” dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your match, to whom we reached out for insight into Libra’s personality traits and what they should look for when planning an escape.

“Venus oversees love, beauty, art, self-worth, and romantic and platonic love,” Whaley explains. That’s why when it comes to choosing a vacation dwelling, it’s important for Libras to be around things that are “pretty to the eye, naturally graceful and beautiful, serene, and stylish.” And it doesn’t hurt if there are opportunities to pull out all of the stops, including pampering in the form of soaking tubs, spas, and exquisite linens. Libras also love being coupled and surrounded by friends (“they’re low-key afraid of being alone,” Whaley says), which means that they are very much about a romantic getaway, but also appreciate the attention they get on a friend trip (who they equally appreciate and want to make sure are always having a good time).

Another important attribute of Libras is their desire for harmony and balance. This is true in something as small as the fact that they like things to be symmetrical (candlesticks should be placed in pairs) and as big as their need to make sure everyone is heard and feels taken care of and fulfilled (if you’re not having a good time, a Libra wants to change that, Whaley explains). Their desire for harmony and happiness can be a distraction, however. They see all the wonderful choices, but it can take them a long time to make “the perfect” decision. That’s where we come in! Based on Whaley’s advice, we’ve created a list of 10 vacation rentals that cater to Libra’s desires for beauty, balance, and companionship and should save them at least a little time when it comes to making a vacation rental pros and cons list.