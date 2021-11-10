9 Vacation Home Rentals Scorpios Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Scorpios are known for their mysterious and secretive energy. So when it came time to figure out what kind of vacation homes they’d most appreciate, we had to bring in the experts. Enter Stephanie Whaley, founder and CEO of Oromoon, an astrologically-informed dating app for those who believe in “Love at First Sign.”

To understand what a Scorpio (October 23–November 21) wants in a getaway, we first must understand who Scorpios are. According to Whaley, they are passionate explorers of the taboo, intense and observant souls with high emotional IQs, and incredibly curious people with an obsession to uncover the truth. They also love to hide, which makes Whaley suggest moody cabins in the woods or any rentals with secret nooks or hidden staircases. “They would be over the moon for that,” she says. (Spoiler alert: There are two castles on this list, because that’s precisely where you head for secret passageways.)

As for their ideal travel companions? “Scorpios love to be alone,” Whaley says. “Being tucked away somewhere would be perfect.” They are much more interested in staying in a rental that lets them be independent and quiet, rather than raging at a huge house party. If they do take a trip with friends, it tends to be a bonding experience with a few people they deeply care about.

Whether you are an enigmatic Scorpio yourself, are planning a getaway with one, or just feel like leaning into Scorpio season, these nine vacation rentals are sure to both inspire creativity and provide some much-needed downtime.