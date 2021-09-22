10 of the Best Airbnbs for Solo Travelers

2 guests/$145 per night

If you’re one of those people who tells yourself you really want to escape from it all but has difficulty not checking Twitter or email, this secluded log cabin in the Green Mountains will hold you accountable. That’s ‘cause it’s completely off the grid. That means no electricity (though there are battery-powered lights, an outdoor solar-heated shower, and a wood cookstove). And no WiFi (meaning no apps of any kind, especially those involving swiping). Pack light (or be in good shape) because you’ll have to carry your luggage, food, and alcohol from the driveway (about a 10-minute hike). Entertain yourself by going on hikes with panoramic views, kayaking, fishing, mountain biking, taking a dip in the nearby swimming hole, roasting marshmallows over the campfire, or sitting in the rocking chair and reading a book. However, if (when?) all of the alone time starts to feel like a bit much, you can also drive 30 minutes to Burlington for a refresher on why you wanted to escape in the first place.

What guests say: “The sun begins to rise and songbirds ease you into awakening. Coffee in the French press, pack up the day pack and off on a hike, bike ride, trip to Burlington, swimming holes, or wherever the wind takes you. Afterward, the trek up to the cabin feels just a little longer on tired legs, so a refreshing outdoor shower is just the ticket. Put a few logs on for a fire, play some cards, strum on the guitar, or just take in the sights and sounds that nature has to offer. If the season is right, enjoy a few raspberries or blackberries. The sunset paints the sky and forest in gold, so use the last of the daylight, and fall asleep to the wind in the trees and the sounds of wildlife.”