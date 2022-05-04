9 Airbnbs Taureans Should Book Next, According to Their Astrological Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Taurus season has arrived, and with it, the birthdays of all of the earth signs symbolized by the Bull. Since this particular time is all about indulging in sensual pleasures and surrounding ourselves with nature and beauty, it’s really not a matter of if a Taurean should book a vacation, but rather where they should go. And what better way to decide a location than by letting astrology be the guide?

We reached out to Stephanie Whaley, expert astrologer and founder of the astrologically-informed dating app Oromoon, which uses your birth chart to find your cosmic connection, to get her thoughts on vacation rentals that Taureans (born between April 20 and May 20) would most enjoy on their next getaway. (Not looking to date, but interested in astrology? You can also join Oromoon’s new Discord community, where you can ask any of your astrology-related questions or just vent about how frustrating it is when Mercury is in retrograde.)

“Taureans are sensual creatures who really appreciate the physical pleasures of life,” Whaley says. “They work extremely hard for their dreams and goals, and once they have their eyes set on the prize, it’s very difficult to deter them from the direction they want to go.” (So make sure you have their input if you’re in charge of planning the trip!)

“They represent the five senses and love the earthly pleasures in life,” Whaley continues, which makes her think of “wining and dining” and maybe even a little gluttony. Taureans enjoy the aroma of a home-cooked meal, the taste of the fanciest Swiss chocolates, and the finest, softest linens—but they also enjoy being connected to nature. “They want to be pampered, but they also have a ruggedness to their approach, so having nature and fresh air nearby is crucial.”

Taureans also aren’t interested in a vacation that’s all about partying—their idea of “playing hard” is more about enjoying a spa day and getting rest and repose. So when it comes to traveling companions, they’re more likely to want a couples retreat or reunion with a small group of friends. “They just want to live a good life. If we can only emulate the Taurean energy, I think we would all live more happily,” Whaley says.

Keeping all of that in mind (as well as strict instructions to avoid homes with lots of red, for obvious Bull-related reasons), here are nine Airbnbs where any Taurus baby can slow down and focus on life’s simple pleasures on their next vacation.