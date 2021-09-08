10 Airbnbs Virgos Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

With the arrival of fall comes the harvest, which requires practicality, reliability, and hard work, all traits that the Virgo (August 23-September 22) embodies. Though they are one of the zodiac’s most grounded signs (Virgo is an earth sign, after all), this can also manifest in a desire for perfection and a need to problem solve and take care of others. That’s great, most of the time, but if you’re a Virgo, you, more than anyone, deserve an escape. To help find you a getaway destination that aligns with the traits of your star sign, we reached out to Stephanie Whaley, founder of the “astrologically-informed” dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your match. She shared insight on Virgo’s personality traits and what a Virgo should look for when planning an escape. Because, as she points out, it will be the Virgo making the plans “being the organizers that they are.”

“Virgos are so lovely. They are incredibly nurturing souls. They have many archetypes, one of which is having pure virgin energy. The way I translate that is that for Virgos, purity comes via aesthetics.” Virgos are governed by the planet Mercury, which Whaley explains is all about thought, reasoning, and analytics. “Virgos get a bad rep in being deemed perfectionists,” she explains, but because they are the sixth sign—right in the middle—it actually signifies that they just want to be a helping hand. “They will do anything for people in terms of favors because they want the world to live at peace.” She says one can think of a Virgo as a gardener. “They’re the ones tending to the gardens, watering the plants, talking to the plants in hopes to create growth.” And while that’s an obvious metaphor, it does affect the kind of vacation home a Virgo would enjoy, including literal gardens and earth tones.