The Best Airbnbs in Germany, Starting at Just $18 Per Night
Modern apartments, 17th-century castles, mountaintop chalets, and more.
Germany is one of the most enchanting countries in Europe, filled with cosmopolitan cities, charming lakeside towns, and the most beautiful castles found outside of the Disney vault. And there’s really no bad time to visit, whether you’re seeking out Christmas markets or Oktoberfest celebrations.
Since Germany is so beloved by tourists, it should come as no surprise that the country has an abundance of incredible vacation rentals. Don’t believe us? We rounded up 16 of the best Airbnbs in Germany, and the list includes pretty much everything: Gothic castles, modern city apartments, cozy chalets, and more—for prices as low as $18 per night. Check out our picks below, and start packing your bags.
4 guests/$118 per night
This bright and airy loft is located in Kreuzberg, a Berlin neighborhood known for its diverse restaurants, street art, and laid-back cafes. It’s the perfect home base for exploring some of Berlin’s buzziest venues, with a king-size bedroom and huge rain shower to help you unwind at the end of each day. There’s also a small kitchen with a microwave and espresso machine, but we recommend venturing out for sips and bites—you certainly have enough options in this neighborhood.
What guests say: “Gorgeous apartment! The attention to detail and artful designs are impeccable. Great location in a very hip neighborhood. Philipp and Caroline were great hosts as well. Next time I’m in Berlin, I am going to stay here again!”
2 guests/$120 per night
This riverside cottage has every romantic amenity you could possibly think of: a wood-burning fireplace, windows overlooking the water, a deluxe bed with soft linens, a renovated kitchen with a two-person dining table, and a bathroom with clawfoot tub and cedar sauna. Throw those amenities on a working farm with roaming sheep and hammocks shaded by trees? Well, we can’t imagine anything for romantic than that—especially since a lack of TVs and Wi-Fi means you’ll have to stay unplugged and fully present.
What guests say: “My girlfriend and I had a wonderful two-night stay in the Atelier around Christmas. Getting there by train from Cologne was very easy, and when we arrived we found the cottage to indeed be just as beautiful and cozy as in the photos. You have the delightful feeling of seclusion, but also of being part of the farm when you want. So if there is no more wood for the fire or the coffee jar is empty, you just need to hop over to the main farmhouse and ask. A dream getaway, really!”
12 guests/$348 per night
This ivy-covered mansion is so charming, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Brothers Grimm had designed it themselves. The eight-bedroom house sits on a nature reserve in Lower Saxony, surrounded by a large swimming lake and farm (guests are welcome to collect eggs from the chicken coop for breakfast). There’s also an indoor sauna, fully stocked kitchen, playground, and roomy common spaces for you and up to 11 friends.
What guests say: “Everything was just amazing! We made a team offsite in the house for half a week and enjoyed it a lot. Very nice rooms, facilities, and surroundings. Just beside the house, there is a beautiful forest, a great beach with a boat, and a fireplace. Thanks for the great hospitality and tasty strawberry jam!”
6 guests/$140 per night
If you’re traveling to Munich for Oktoberfest, you can’t do much better location-wise than this central apartment, which is a 5-minute walk from the main celebrations at Theresienwiese. The sleek and modern condo has enough room to sleep six people—although it’s really more comfortable for a couple—as well as a spacious bathroom, washing machine, and full kitchen (in case you need a break from brats and beer).
What guests say: “We thoroughly enjoyed our short stay at Christoph’s apartment in Munich. Conveniently located and thoughtfully designed, the apartment was exactly as it appeared in the pictures. Also, several amenities included that were handy and a nice plus. We felt safe, comfortable, and at home.”
2 guests/$18 per night
You’ll be hard-pressed to find an Airbnb more unique than a giant wine barrel in central Germany. The listing may not boast a lot of interior space (it’s only $18 per night, after all), but it does have two beds, an end table with a lantern, and a few windows. Just outside, there’s also a two-person table with chairs for enjoying—what else?—a glass of wine. Guests also have access to a shared bathroom and kitchenette, and they can request breakfast, bicycles (there are tons of trails nearby), and grilling equipment for an additional fee.
What guests say: “Comfy and warm little space to crash after a day of riding. Would probably be a great home base to hike locally as well. Bathroom and kitchen areas were super clean as well.”
2 guests/$169 per night
With its Gothic design and location amongst rolling vineyards, Schloss Arenfels is a castle straight from the pages of a storybook. But we assure you it’s very real, and you can even book a stay in one of its apartments. This listing includes a spacious living room and bedroom, plus a bathroom with a walk-in shower and clawfoot tub. It’s also just a 15-minute walk away from Bad Hönningen, a quintessential German village with half-timbered houses and views of the Rhine.
What guests say: “Staying at this castle was awesome! It is beautiful, comfortable, and the staff are all very friendly and helpful. We really enjoyed our time here. The bedroom is comfortable, and the large bathroom is great! We enjoyed exploring the castle, the vineyards surrounding the castle, and the town of Bad Honningen. It is so picturesque!”
2 guests/$93 per night
Nuremberg may be known for its historical significance, but this studio apartment is fully in the present. Located just outside of the city center (you can walk to the Christmas market and most major museums in about 10 minutes), the studio features colorful walls, oversized windows, and a lovely plant collection. We’re particular fans of the orange bathroom, with a big walk-in shower and fluffy towels.
What guests say: “This is my third time staying here and I still love all the details. See you next time!”
15 guests/$196 per night
Schloss Wartin is one of the most famous historical buildings in Brandenburg, built in 1695 and now available for your entire crew to rent on Airbnb. The manor’s stately, bright yellow facade (Wes Anderson is swooning somewhere) impresses before you even step foot inside, where there are seven sprawling bedrooms, a farmhouse-chic kitchen, and a dreamy library perfect for a rainy afternoon. Guests are also free to explore the expansive grounds and gardens.
What guests say: “We had a fantastic stay at Charles’s gorgeous chateau! This place is so special: beautiful grounds, historic building, incredible library, and super spacious rooms, some with en-suite baths! Everything is sparkling clean and decorated with attention to detail, but without being too much. The staff is super friendly, provided a BBQ and fireplace outside in no time. Dogs are allowed as well :) We had a great extended family gathering!”
8 guests/$346 per night
If you want to stay close to Berlin but still have some peace and quiet, this vacation home should fit the bill. The house is a 35-minute drive (or 20-minute train ride) outside of the city center, but feels completely remote thanks to a lack of neighbors and a spacious yard with a swimming pool, outdoor shower, trampoline, and shaded dining area. The 120-year-old house also has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a big eat-in kitchen—good luck finding all that in a Berlin hotel.
What guests say: “The house was bright, inviting, and a pleasure to stay in. There’s plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The location is just perfect. In a quiet neighborhood a short distance from Berlin’s core. We thoroughly enjoyed the pool in the garden.”
2 guests/$86 per night
Whether you’re hanging out in the lofted bedroom, window-lined living room, or small front terrace, you can’t escape the Alpine views in this chic tiny house. The scenery is made all the more enjoyable by the home’s hygge-filled amenities, like a wood-burning fireplace, large soaking tub, and record player with tons of music options in the living room. Go out and enjoy the vast network of hiking trails surrounding the house, then retreat back and relax to the fullest.
What guests say: “The cottage is just amazing: beautifully located, with a wonderful view and very nicely decorated. There were many small things which positively surprised us in the cottage. Lots of things to do around, but one can also just relax in the cottage, spin some vinyls (the record player and the sound system is really impressive btw!) and enjoy the view. We've had a great time and Bernhard was nothing but welcoming and helpful.”
2 guests/$99 per night
Located in a 17th-century manor house, this marginally creepy apartment looks like a secret corridor in Hogwarts. The space is the definition of dark academia, with bookshelves stocked with old books, deer antlers on the walls, globes and candelabras galore, and tons of potentially haunted oil paintings. Guests have access to the two-room apartment (a bedroom plus a library/living room), kitchenette, bathroom, and manor grounds with gardens—hammock and sheep included.
What guests say: “We went to Rensow Manor for a weekend. It was really nice and the pictures don’t even justify how unique the place is. The vibe and atmosphere there are so special and very nice. Christina and Knut are very nice and helpful. It didn't feel like a regular Airbnb, but something more special.”
2 guests/$357 per night
Built in 1922, this coach house is one of the coziest rentals we’ve ever seen. The house has been restored with a few modern amenities (mainly in the kitchen), but it still feels authentic with its wood walls and floors, antique furniture, and dreamy clawfoot bathtub. Guests can swim in the adjacent lake during the day, then retreat home to warm up by the fireplace in the living room. The house is also a quick walk away from the Glienicke Bridge—a Cold War landmark more commonly known as the Bridge of Spies (yep, the one from the Steven Spielberg movie).
What guests say: “Even better than we could have ever imagined! Fantastic location near historical sights, water, and walking paths, but tucked back in an absolutely beautiful and private setting. Loved all of the details in the decor around the house. Lovely welcoming touches from the hosts including sparkling water, apples, and honey from their own garden, chocolate, etc. Only wish we could have stayed longer…”
2 guests/$159 per night
This refurbished barn looks like the presidential suite of a high-end hotel, with mid-century modern furnishings and a clean, light-filled bathroom—only it’s actually an Airbnb, so you get added perks like a huge kitchen and four-person dining room. The listing also includes a gorgeous outdoor space with a grill, tons of seating, and rows of colorful flowers and plants. And given its location at the edge of the Black Forest, there are plenty of hiking and biking trails to explore during the day.
What guests say: “In one word: fantastic. You immediately feel the host’s passion for design and decoration. Ideal location in the center of Black Forest.”
2 guests/$248 per night
Featuring all-wood interiors, a roaring fireplace, and homey decor like tree-trunk end tables and faux fur pillows, this chalet is as cozy as they come. It also doubles as a luxurious spa, with an indoor hot tub, outdoor soaking pool, barrel sauna, heated deck chairs, and a spacious walk-in shower. The home looks out over Bavarian mountains and idyllic villages, best viewed from the covered terrace with ample seating.
What guests say: “We enjoyed an amazing week in the chalet. The views and peacefulness from the terrace and hammock were a true highlight. Hiking trails direct from the door, private wellness options, and a beautiful region to explore. Perfect holiday!”
8 guests/$468 per night
This ultra-modern villa is like something from an architecture magazine. The austere, all-white interiors almost feel like a modern art museum—a vibe only emphasized by the high-design furniture, selective spatterings of artwork, and very cool spiral staircase off the kitchen. But despite its contemporary feel, the house still has a bit of a fairytale vibe (this is Germany, after all), thanks to its idyllic gardens and location near the third-largest lake in Bavaria.
What guests say: “Staying here was one of my family’s favorite vacations to date! The location is excellent—very accessible walk to the lake and restaurants nearby. The house itself is both beautiful and comfortable—thoughtfully furnished, with a relaxing outdoor space. And last but not least, the hosts are incredibly gracious and communicative. We would love to stay here again!”
2 guests/$213 per night
Located directly adjacent to Germany’s border with Luxembourg (a tiny nation well worth a day trip or two), this sprawling loft is like staying in a five-star wellness retreat—only for a lot less money. While the upper level is impressive enough—with lofted ceilings, a massive bed, and a rope swing—the lower level is the true star of the show. Here you’ll find a two-person whirlpool, walk-in shower, spacious glass-walled sauna, and a pair of sun loungers for ultimate relaxation.
What guests say: “This is the type of stay that ends up on “Top 10” and “Must Stay” type lists because it is such an amazing experience in and of itself! We stayed after some days of strenuous hiking and this was perfect to soothe and relax both the body and the soul. Everything from the amenities to the decor was perfect and made us feel so welcome. The kitchen was well provisioned, the bedding comfy and the sauna/hot tub/shower made for a memorable stay that we hope to come back to. The personal touches made it that much better and we hope to experience it all over again!”