Tranquil, Group-Friendly Airbnbs Outside L.A. Worth Planning Your Trip Around

It's our firmly held position that you need absolutely no reason whatsoever to plan a little getaway out of town with a few friends. Though for anyone looking for a little nudge other than just "because," we'd like to direct your attention to these magnificent Airbnbs worth planning a trip around. They're all packed with amenities that'll keep you and your crew comfortably entertained and well-equipped to set your out of office message and just... chill. Even better, they're all relatively easy and quick to get to from Los Angeles by car.

Villa in the Heart of Wine Country Paso Robles, California

11 guests, $1,085 per night

Distance from LA: ~ 3 hours by car

If your idea of a restful respite from the day-to-day involves an infinity pool, meticulously manicured landscaping, a fire pit, seven flatscreen TVs, speakers hidden in the walls, and five huge bedrooms, there's really no need to look any further than this gorgeous spot.

What guests say: “Tami's place is unbelievable. The most perfect oasis to get away and enjoy some time by the pool. Home is even better/more amazing than it looks in pictures.”

Retro Modern Cabin at the Base of Snow Summit Big Bear Lake, California

11 guests, $337 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

Even if you're not the ski or snowboard type, Big Bear is a great hideaway to chill out for a few days doing... whatever you want. And while this retro-modern cottage may not be as over-the-top as some of the other places on this list, it's nonetheless a perfect and spacious home base for you and your crew (and yes, there is a hot tub).

What guests say: “AMAZING!!!! This place was beyond what we had imagined. The small touches in the decor with a modern but cabin-y feel was perfect! All appliances are brand new and state of the art. There’s nothing that this cabin lacks with so many fun things for everyone to do. (We could of just stayed on the property the entire time and not even gone to the mountains and had a blast!).”

An All-Glass Joshua Tree Villa Yucca Valley, California

8 guests, $969 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

If you're into privacy and being less than 15 minutes from the main entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, this high desert home on three acres is tough to beat, especially considering there are stunning views of your surroundings from nearly every room (who doesn't love floor-to-ceiling windows), plus a luxe swimming area, outdoor shower, and fire pit.

What guests say: “This was one of the most spectacular homes I've ever had the privilege of staying at. Everything was great. Andrew and Mark we're easy to reach and made our stay amazing. The house was absolutely incredible. 12 stars out of 10, can't wait to go back.”

Ocean View Treehouse Aptos, California

6 guests, $619 per night

Distance from LA: ~5.5 hours by car

Take the treehouse you had when you were a kid, add some truly spectacular architectural details, mid-century furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows and out-of-this-world views, and you're getting close to what you can expect during a stay at this spot just south of Santa Cruz.

What guests say: “This treehouse home is truly one of a kind. Pictures can hardly do it justice. From peering out above a stunning canopy of trees that are almost jungle-like to the breathtaking ocean view, you feel shockingly remote and peaceful, all while being just walking distance from several picturesque beach towns.”

A Mid-Century Palm Springs Oasis Palm Springs, California

8 guests, $822 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

In many ways, Palm Springs can be described as a living museum to stunning mid-century modern architecture, and this spread deserves its own exhibit The place is decked out in era-appropriate furniture, brick fireplaces, and wallpaper, but is equipped with all the modern conveniences you'd want (plus a table tennis setup, hot tub, and incredible views of the mountains).

What guests say: “We couldn't have had a more fabulous mid-century experience at The Weekend House. From the moment we checked in to the welcome late check-out, Brandon and Jon were incredible hosts for their incredible house. The home is period-perfect, complete with whimsical details (flamingo wallpaper!), art and architecture books, plenty of spaces to lounge, read, cocktail and take in the spectacular mountain views and setting sun.”

The Carmen Estate Temecula, California

14 guests, $855 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

Feel like escaping to a sprawling home that could easily be used as the stunning backdrop for some new truly appalling-but-wildly-addicting dating reality show? Well, look no further than The Carmen Estate. It's decked out with everything you'd want for a luxe weekend of lounging with you and your closest 13 pals: an infinity pool, sprawling indoor bar, huge windows, hot tub, and proximity to Temecula's 40 wineries.

What guests say: “We rented this place for a large group of people and it was absolutely perfect! The space was decorated beautifully and the views from the house are absolutely stunning! The sunsets and rises were worth it in themselves. We only left the house once to do some wine tours but other than that we were content just hanging out at the house and pool.”

Wine Country Villa with a Swim-Up Bar Temecula, California

14 guests, $808 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

If you're not sold on the swim-up bar alone, let us enchant you with a few other amenities that you'll get at this gorgeous property in Temecula wine country: a hot tub, a huge indoor kitchen and outdoor kitchen, soccer/volleyball field, surround sound throughout, multiple fire pits, an outdoor TV, and more.

What guests say: “Resort-like amenities and a big kitchen space make for a great house to entertain the family. We had fun on the soccer field, and snuggling by the fireplaces playing games. Large pantry and kitchen is a big plus. And some cool sound system features throughout the house. Highly recommend.”

A Mid-Century Gem With Walls of Windows Ojai, California

6 guests, $650 per night

Distance from LA: ~2 hours by car

Looking for an escape to the chill vibes of Ojai? This spot is just a quick walk to downtown, nestled in the hills in one of the area's best neighborhoods. It's perfect for a small crew, with a solar heated saltwater pool, a giant outdoor chess board, large chef-worthy kitchen, huge slide-open glass doors that look out onto the sprawling patio and pool, and lots of ultra-comfortable lounge space inside.

What guests say: “This beautiful house was perfect for our summer jaunt. Well equipped and in a beautiful, quiet location; close enough to downtown to walk, yet far enough to be secluded amongst nature. Check out the wonderful garden and fruit trees - magical!”