9 Incredible Vacation Rentals in Orlando for Big Groups

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As you well know, Orlando is home to some of the world’s best theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and SeaWorld, each of which offer endless days of adventures. But the sprawling metro area is not all Mickey Mouse, thrilling rides, and long lines. There are also gorgeous parks of the non-themed variety, fun museums (the World Chocolate Museum, anyone?), tons of golf courses, water sports and boat tours, and amazing restaurants. All of this to say: Kids aren’t the only ones who will appreciate a getaway to this Florida vacation spot, especially if you’re there with a bunch of people you really like (whether that’s friends, family, or a mix is a decision only you can make).

But really, can you ever go wrong with a trip to the home of the Most Magical Place on Earth? Even if your aunt’s weird new boyfriend who takes lightsaber classes and insists on challenging you to a duel is there? (That’s rhetorical. Because lightsabers are FUN.) And though Orlando has over 120,000 hotel rooms, sometimes after a long day of non-stop fun, it’s nice to throw your Mouse ears on the bed of a place that feels like home. If that home had swimming pools and waterparks and poolside bars and golf courses.