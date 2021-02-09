Shopping 7 Amazing Group-Friendly Airbnbs in the Adirondacks Worth Planning a Trip Around Ready to start planning your post-COVID adventures? These relaxing and fun group-friendly retreats in upstate New York are certainly worth looking into.

It's not just you. Lots of people are feeling a sense of "vacation deprivation," and hatching plans to actually take advantage of their hard-earned PTO in 2021. Of course, we don't advise traveling wide and far until it's totally safe to do so, but that doesn't mean you can't start putting together a rough itinerary for your next group getaway. To that end, if you're looking for a Insta-worthy group-friendly home to call your own for a few days in upstate New York, we've pulled together some remarkable Airbnbs in the Adirondacks that are totally worth planning an entire trip around. Now go forth and find some inspiration for your much-deserved future travels.

Schroon Lake Chalet Schroon Lake, New York

8 guests, $480 per night

Built on a hillside with incredible views of Schroon Lake and Pharaoh Mountain, this log home boasts three levels of open living space including a huge open kitchen and a variety of exceedingly comfortable lounge areas. Plus, there's also a large campfire area outdoors, and shared beach and dock access.

What guests say: "House is an amazing upstate New York Getaway. With a fire pit, plenty of bedrooms and sleeping space, fun architecture and design, an amazing deck and view of the beautiful lake and mountain, big kitchen and living area, nice bedrooms all was very fun! Plenty of parking too which was nice. Would 100% return."

Birch Tree Hill Indian Lake, New York

10 guests, $795 per night

This newly constructed home is perched right on Indian Lake, and enjoys sweeping, stunning views from nearly every room. It's also designed with an open concept, making it ideal for larger groups. As for amenities? There's a professional-caliber ping pong table, a walk-out basement, and even a cedar sauna room to decompress after a long day of...decompressing.

What guests say: "We stayed here for 4 nights for a quick family ski break after Christmas. The house exceeded our expectations. It is in the most beautiful setting with gorgeous views over Indian Lake. The house was left sparklingly clean."

Caza Loj Lake Placid, New York

7 guests, $400 per night

If you're looking for something within walking distance to all the action in downtown Lake Placid, this is a perfect home base. The home, which boasts several eco-friendly design elements, features in-floor radiant heat, and reclaimed barn wood walls. It's open concept makes it ideal for larger groups, and there's plenty of room to lounge and dine indoors (and even a soaking tub if you're hoping for some solid me-time). Outside, there's also a lovely patio complete with a proper fire pit, so you can enjoy evening cocktails al fresco any time of year.

What guests say: "Our stay at Casa was pure magic! Highly recommended from the gorgeous modern interior, amenities, location, seamless communication and recommendations. Endless outdoor activities and a world of fun! We will be back again and again!"

Skye Notch Schroon, New York

14 guests, $396 per night

Once known as the historic Bailey Pond Inn, this house is the quintessential getaway for anyone looking to enjoy the peace and calming quiet of the Adirondacks. From the property's private 15-acre pond and surrounding Hoffman Wilderness, to the home's generous five bedrooms and well-appointed (not to mention charmingly decorated) lounge areas, it makes for the ultimate escape to nature with you and up to 13 of your closest pals.

What guests say: "Absolutely stunning!! We had one of the most memorable weekends in a long time. Beautiful home , stunning nature trails an absolute Must see!"

A Loft-Like Lakefront Leisure House Brant Lake, New York

10 guests, $1,050 per night

For those interested in decamping to the mountains in more modern digs, this four bedroom, four bathroom loft-like lakefront home delivers exactly that experience. With three separate terraces, 10-foot ceilings throughout, a game room, hot tub, and 40 surrounding private acres with expansive lake and mountain views, it's a perfect blend of luxury and tranquility that will make for a restorative retreat no matter how many days you're able to get away for.

What guests say: "If you enjoy vast open space and spectacular lake views, this house is for you. The cook's kitchen allowed us girls to try our hands at some Pinterest-worthy recipes while the husbands enjoyed the pool table and football on the big screen downstairs. Gorgeous lake views from the hot tub soothed our hike-weary muscles and the treetop seclusion made for a deeply satisfying reunion of friends."

The Lodge at Fern Lake Au Sable Forks, New York

16 guests, $557 per night

Just 30 minutes from Lake Placid and Plattsburgh, this secluded lodge is situated right next to a 5000-acre sporting club where you can go fishing, hiking, hunting, and ATV riding. However, you may well feel like staying put in the house, which is replete with a number of spacious lounge areas, wraparound decks, and some truly next-level views of the mountains and more.

What guests say: "This was the perfect spot for a ski trip to Whiteface Mountain. Beautiful, secluded, and spacious home with an amazing view. Could not have asked for a better place!"

Adirondack Hilltop Log Home Lake Placid, New York

10 guests, $530 per night

Perched on a hill overlooking Whiteface Mountain, this expertly crafted log home is new, but still maintains a charming rustic feel. And while there's plenty of indoor amenities to appreciate (including 2 natural stone fireplaces, Adirondack-style furnishings, two game rooms, and an incredible Great Room ideal for hanging out), you'll have good reason to spend downtime outdoors. There's a swinging hammock, a large covered porch, propane grill, 6-7 person hot tub, and a larger proper fire pit.

What guests say: "Breathtaking views and unbelievable cabin with so many interesting details. The host has thought of everything! I just wish we could've stayed longer!"

