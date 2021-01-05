Shopping 12 Amazing Airbnbs in America's Best Ski Towns If you're looking to safely getaway and hit the slopes this winter, these amazing mountainside Airbnbs are sure to please.

While some prefer to abscond to tropical destinations in the winter, those in the know understand that there’s nothing quite as magical as heading to the mountains in search of snow to shred (hopefully in the form of powder), stunning scenery, fresh air, and après drinks with friends—which can be even nicer when you're somewhere with half the crowds. Even if you don’t ski or snowboard, there’s no cozier feeling than curling up next to the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate, a hot toddy, or an Irish coffee while waiting for your friends to come in from the cold. Of course, all of those things are even more fun if you’re staying in a palatial Airbnb with all the amenities, like hot tubs, saunas, pool tables, and gourmet kitchens. So, naturally, we hunted down 12 incredible Airbnbs in some of the best ski towns in the U.S. If you’re looking to hit the slopes this winter, these are the places to stay.

Aspen, Colorado A Spacious A-Frame Only a Short Walk From the Lifts

8 guests, $645 per night

This elegant (6 bedroom, 4 bath) lodge nestled among Aspen trees (when in Rome) has the look of a classic A-frame without the cramped accommodations, so you’ll get the whole “classic mountain cabin” experience, but you won’t hit your head on the ceiling every time you sit up in bed. There are 3.5 floors of space with multiple decks and a hot tub, and you also get access to the Ritz Carlton Destination Club, which has a pool, ice skating rink, and a fitness center you’ll never use. It’s also just a short walk/ski to Aspen Highlands, which has some of the most intense and steep terrain around.

What guests say: “The house is top notch: it is nicely situated in an aspen forest not far from the floor of one of the important side valleys. Throughout the day light filters into the house in enchanting ways. The kitchen and dining areas, as well as the spacious decks at the front of the house create great gathering areas for guests. It’s a special place that deserves considerate guests who appreciate the quiet beauty of these wonderful mountains.”

Breckenridge, Colorado A Rustic Treehouse with Views, a Pool Table, and Hot Tub

6 guests, $1,086 per night

If you’re looking for an over-the-top luxury home in Breck, there are plenty to be found, but if you’re looking for an experiencne you won’t find everywhere, then this treehouse lodge is the place to rent. The (3 bedroom, 3.bath) digs are cozy, but not so cozy that there isn’t a game room with a pool table and bar, as well as a salt water hot tub outside. And don’t worry: yes, it’s a treehouse, but it also has heating, an indoor fireplace, a full kitchen, and pretty much everything else you could possibly need.

What guests say: “The treehouse is fabulous, location is great, and the hosts were wonderful. Ernie and Jane were wonderful from start to finish. The house had been decorated for Christmas, which was such a nice touch. From suggestions on local eats and things to do to helping us out when we had some car trouble, Ernie and Jane were great hosts. This was the perfect place for our family vacation.”

Breckenridge, Colorado Luxury Mountain Home with Forest Views (and a Hot Tub)

8 guests, $1,959 per night

Over the river and through the woods (literally) is this enormous (6 bedroom, 6 bath) log home that looks like a castle straight out of a fairytale if fairytales were about first tracks on a powder day. There’s a 70-foot bridge, giant arched doors, a spiral staircase, soaring ceilings, iron and wood accents everywhere, and, of course, plenty of the requisite decorative wall-mounted animal heads throughout. There’s also a gourmet kitchen, hot tub, ping pong table, and, if you can motivate to leave your temporary palace, tracks to be made just a few minutes at Breckenridge.

What guests say: “This is a beautiful home, gorgeous location. Clean, well supplied, comfortable. It worked wonderfully to house our families. There was space for each family, plenty of common space. We would go back without hesitation.”

Jackson Hole, Wyoming Traditional Log Cabin Within Walking Distance of the Slopes

8 guests, $1,343 per night

Enjoy a traditional log cabin experience paired with modern amenities at this (2 bedroom, 2.5 bath) vacation home just over the hillside of Teton Village. Sip drinks in front of the stone fireplace, soak in the hot tub on the upper deck, and, best of all, ski-in and -out of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

What guests say: “The Adobe is the perfect place for family fun and relaxation. It has incredible views of the mountains, close to town and tons of things to do. Very stylish on the inside with plenty of room and great amenities, I would recommend to anyone wanting to go on a Jackson Hole trip.”

Killington, Vermont A Ski-in, Ski-Out Hexagon-Shaped House (With a Hot Tub, Pool Table, and Air Hockey)

10 guests, $900 per night

This six-sided (4 bedroom, 3 bath) house is located on Killington Mountain and is just a short walk to the trail, so you can avoid the whole loading up the car mayhem that always involves at least one person forgetting their gloves. When you’re not skiing, sit in front of the gas fireplace, soak in the hot tub, or relax your sore muscles in the sauna. There are also breathtaking views (if you’re into foliage, you might want to also visit in the fall), a ping pong table, an air hockey table, and, if you get antsy: bars and restaurants just 10 minutes away by car.

What guests say: “My group and I had an amazing weekend at the Hexagon Haus! It was a real surprise to see how spacious and well balanced the Haus was on the inside. We were able to enjoy the open concept and one of a kind view from the kitchen and main entertainment space. We also took full advantage of the hot tub and sauna after a full day on the mountain.”

North Conway, New Hampshire A Private Estate (With a Hot Tub and Unobstructed Mountain Views)

15 guests, $1,352 per night

Wondering Moose, a 8 bedroom and 4.5 luxury lodge on 18 acres, is both in the middle of nowhere and just minutes from five ski resorts. It has a cozy cabin feel without the claustrophobia, plus soaring cathedral ceilings, a huge stone fireplace (electric, so chopping wood is not required), gourmet kitchen, wrap around deck, fire pit for roasting marshmallows après, pool table and foosball table, and, perhaps most important for a ski vacation: a 10-person hot tub and a sauna.

What guests say: “This house was outstanding! It had everything you would ever want to host a large party. Set back in the woods, you feel remote and can take in the beauty of the amazing landscape or star gaze in the evenings while soaking in the jacuzzi! The interior was gorgeous, high end furniture, but placed in a warm and inviting way. Multi-levels of fun on each floor as well, so folks weren’t all crammed into one area. The sauna was the icing on the cake that everyone enjoyed!”

North Lake Tahoe, California Modern Slopeside Mountain Home (With a Hot Tub and Fire Pit)

16 guests, $2,454 per night

There aren’t a lot of ski-in, ski-out houses at Squaw Valley, and there definitely aren’t any others with these kinds of amenities. This enormous (6 bedroom, 4 bath) home is right by the chairlift and has huge windows with mountain views, multiple fireplaces, and an expansive deck with a hot tub and a firepit. It’s also close to the Village at Squaw where there are lots of shops, as well as bars and restaurants, and is a short drive to either Truckee or Tahoe City (though you likely won’t want to leave).

What guests say: “Overall it was a beautiful property and our group of 17 enjoyed the convenient location. It was easy to ski in and out since the property is right on the slopes. The property is modern with upscale vibes. Many in our group decided to stay in and not ski or snowboard and I don’t think anyone regretted spending more time in the beautiful house!”

Park City, Utah A Luxury Lodge With Views of Main Street and Deer Valley (Plus, a Pool Table, Hot Tub, and Pop-a-Shot)

15 guests, $3,428 per night

Look out the windows of this enormous (5 bedroom, 5 bath) Park City home and you’ll be able to see the Deer Valley runs you’ll be skiing the next day—and when we say skiing, we mean only skiing as Deer Valley is one of three U.S. resorts that still doesn’t allow snowboards. Not to worry though, any boarders who don’t want to become two-plankers for a couple of days can head to Park City Mountain Resort, which is also just a few minutes away. After a day on the mountain, come home to enjoy the gourmet kitchen, hot tub, media room, drinks next to one of the four fireplaces, pool table, pop-a-shot, or head to town (just two minutes away) for an evening of eating and drinking with the locals (okay, fine, the other tourists, but you won't care either way).

What guests say:“Great location. Beautiful home. Amazing view. Perfectly clean. What a place!”

“This was a vacation of dreams. You will have a marvelous stay.”

“Beautiful home! The views of the mountain and Park City from all of the windows are GORGEOUS!”

South Lake Tahoe, California Enormous Mountain Home With an Indoor Pool and Outdoor Hot Tub

16 guests, $2,417 per night

Ski during the day and gamble at night. This huge (7 bedroom, 11 bath) “mansion” is close to Heavenly Ski Resort and the state line, which means the slopes and the casinos are just minutes away. Of course, you might not want to leave at all considering the indoor pool, outdoor fireplaces, hot tub, sauna, 18-seat movie theater, chef’s kitchen, and game room.

What guests say: “This house is incredible. The indoor pool, theatre room, game room, and huge open living area made it perfect for our family and a few friends to get together for ski week. The house is a short walk to California Lodge at Heavenly and a short drive to everything South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Highly recommend!”

Sun Valley, Idaho A Quirky Converted Barn on 46 Acres of Land

6 guests, $500 per night

You won’t have to sleep in a pile of hay at this gorgeous converted (4 bedroom, 5 bath) three-story barn that was Built, designed, and decorated by an Academy Award winning Art Director. The house sits on 46 acres, but is still only five minutes away from town and 20 minutes from the slopes of Sun Valley, and has magical views, fireplaces, and tons of interesting details throughout. Got some musicians in your group? Let them entertain you on the baby grand piano.

What guests say: “This place is fantastic!! The owners are more than accommodating and the house is amazing, large and comfortable! The remote location is a nice getaway, yet super close to town. I look forward to booking this place again!”

Taos, New Mexico A Modern, Off-the-Grid Luxury Home (That’s Entirely Solar-Powered and Has 360 Degree Views)

6 guests, $254 per night

Looking to minimize your vacation carbon footprint? This contemporary (2 bedroom, 3 bathroom) bungalow in a semi-remote spot is completely off-the-grid and runs entirely off of solar power and rain water. The house has an open layout, stylish furnishings (the dining room table doubles as a ping pong table), and the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in the “backyard.” Taos Ski Valley is just a short drive away, and, if you need a break from star gazing, so is Taos Plaza, which has art galleries, shopping, as well as bars and restaurants.

What guests say: “Austin’s home is remarkable in every way. Everything has been considered; it’s beautiful, spacious, perfectly appointed, and comfortable in every way. And the views are stunning. It shouldn’t be missed - one of my best Airbnb experiences!”

Vail, Colorado Spacious Chalet With Views of Vail Valley

10 guests, $1,705 per night

Take in views of Vail Valley while relaxing in this (4 bedroom, 3.5 bath) house that’s minutes away from the village. It’s Vail, so you won’t be surprised to learn that this home has high-end everything, as well as a fully-stocked gourmet kitchen, media room, hot tub, and private deck spaces.

What guests say: “Incredible house in a beautiful location up the mountain with great views. Conveniently located a few minutes from the ski lifts. We made full use of the hot tub, steam shower, both fireplaces, and wireless speaker system. The place was meticulously decorated with unique touches. Would definitely stay again!”

Whitefish, Montana Mountain Estate With a Private Ski Lift (and a Hot Tub With Lake Views)

12 guests, $1,764 per night

Sure, you could stay at one of those hotels with ski-in, ski-out access, or you could stay at this gigantic (6 bedroom, 7 bath) estate with views of Whitefish Lake, top-of-the-line everything, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace on the main floor, and a private chairlift for the community that takes you right to Whitefish Mountain. Need to hit the slopes right away? You can also do that via a groomed ski trail outside of the back door. There’s also a hot tub with lake views, a gym, a ping pong table, a pool table, and private balconies throughout.

What guests say: “The house was absolutely gorgeous. It had a terrific view off of the numerous back patio and it’s in the great neighborhood with beautiful surroundings. The house amenities make it perfect for summer or ski trips. The kitchen was fully equipped and an outstanding place for my family to cook a great dinner. The basement is amazing and we spent every night there playing pool and ping pong.”

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based writer who you’ll find snowboarding at Alpine Meadows (or drinking at the bar) pretty much all winter long. Get annoyed with her bragging about weekday powder on Instagram @daisysf