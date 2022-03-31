The Best Airbnbs Near Indiana Dunes National Park
All within a quick drive of the Indiana Dunes, these cozy cabins and modern lake houses will totally make you rethink that coastal beach trip.
Indiana Dunes National Park feels completely removed from civilization: think towering sand dunes the size of small mountains, mysterious wetlands with more than 1,100 plant species, quiet rivers dotted with migratory birds, and beaches on par with those you’d find in Hawaii. It’s hard to believe that this biodiverse wonderland is only a 45-minute drive from downtown Chicago.
While Chicagoans can make quick day trips to the Indiana Dunes any time they want, most travelers and road trippers will need to hunker down and spend at least a few days near the park. Luckily, Airbnb has tons of great vacation rentals just a short drive away from the park’s entrance, ranging from rustic cottages to modern architectural wonders. We’ve rounded up some of the best options below.
10 guests/$249 per night
Large enough for up to ten guests, this craftsman style home is within walking distance to some of the park’s best beaches. Spend your days swimming and hiking along the dunes, then head back to relax in the house’s spacious bedrooms, sunlit kitchen, covered porch surrounded by trees, or back patio with a little fire pit and tons of seating.
What guests say: “Really nice home! The open living/kitchen/dining area is super cozy and the gas fireplace is a nice touch. The home is right next to the national and state parks, which are both great for hikes and exploring!”
7 guests/$127 per night
Proof that you don’t need to be near the ocean to have a fabulous beach trip, this house comes with everything you need for a vacation spent on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan. The host provides beach towels, chairs, toys, umbrellas, and a cooler for guests to use, and the huge backyard with BBQ grill and fire pit is the perfect place to unwind after a long day in the sun.
What guests say: “This is a lovely house stocked with everything you need for a great getaway. It's awesome to have the beach towels, chairs, and umbrella to use at the beach. Everything was so well organized and clean.”
4 guests/$73 per night
Recently renovated and decorated, this upper-level unit is just two miles away from the beaches and hiking trails at Indiana Dunes (plus outlet malls and casinos if you need a little indoor time). The hosts will even provide small beach toys for kids and a large woven beach towel for each guest.
What guests say: “I had a great stay at this Airbnb! It was clean, comfortable, and well-maintained. The hosts were also very friendly and communicative. Would highly recommend!”
8 guests/$351 per night
This cozy cottage is located on Flint Lake (about 15 minutes from Indiana Dunes National Park), with its own little beach area and dock—plus a pontoon boat, canoe, and kayak for guests to use. When you aren’t busy fishing or sunning on the beach, enjoy some drinks on the back deck, soak up water views from the hot tub, or sweat out some toxins in the home’s two-person sauna.
What guests say: “Everything was great! The hot tub was really what sold us and we went when it was really cold but we still very much enjoyed it! The view from the back [of the house] to the lake was amazing. I know I’m gonna come back for sure! Very clean and the pictures match what we saw.”
6 guests/$100 per night
This beachy bungalow is stocked with lovely amenities, including a coffee bar, chic decor and artwork, and a record player in the living room. The backyard has a hot tub, picnic table with grill, and fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs—plus, just across the street is a 158-acre park with miles of hiking trails.
What guests say: “Cozy, comfortable, easy to get in and out and the hot tub was as relaxing as promised! The place is sparkling clean and the sheets are very soft. The hosts were extremely responsive. A great home base to explore the Dunes.”
6 guests/$136 per night
This two-bedroom home is equal parts comfortable and cute, with touches like a hot tub, fully stocked coffee bar, memory foam mattresses, and backyard fire pit encouraging guests to linger a while. (There’s even a snow cone machine!) Grab one of the bikes included in the rental for a relaxing ride to the nearby beaches and shops.
What guests say: “This was the perfect spot for a few days away! We enjoyed relaxing in the gorgeous sunroom, cooking in the fully stocked kitchen, and spending time in the backyard. We enjoyed the fun extras like the snow cone machine as well! The house is clean, well decorated, and close to the beach and the parks.”
6 guests/$121 per night
It’s hard to imagine a cottage more rustic and charming than this (I mean, there’s a spinning wheel in the living room…). Cozy up next to the brick fireplaces or in bed with a quilt, or get some fresh air on the back porch, complete with hammock and hanging chair. And when you’re ready to really get out in nature, the Indiana Dunes are just 20 minutes away.
What guests say: “This is a wonderful cottage with a great view! The living room has a cozy fireplace perfect for sitting on the sofa while enjoying the fire. Perfect place for both winter and summer getaways.”
6 guests/$375 per night
This beautifully designed home is within walking distance to the beach, but you honestly might find it hard to leave. The sleek kitchen, light-flooded living room (courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows), reading nook with its own fireplace, and three comfortable bedrooms make this a house you’ll definitely want to spend some quality time in.
What guests say: “This is more than a house, it’s an experience. The property is completely private, peaceful, and immersed in nature. We were actually happy it rained during much of our visit, so we could spend more time at the house.”