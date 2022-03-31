The Best Airbnbs Near Indiana Dunes National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Indiana Dunes National Park feels completely removed from civilization: think towering sand dunes the size of small mountains, mysterious wetlands with more than 1,100 plant species, quiet rivers dotted with migratory birds, and beaches on par with those you’d find in Hawaii. It’s hard to believe that this biodiverse wonderland is only a 45-minute drive from downtown Chicago.

While Chicagoans can make quick day trips to the Indiana Dunes any time they want, most travelers and road trippers will need to hunker down and spend at least a few days near the park. Luckily, Airbnb has tons of great vacation rentals just a short drive away from the park’s entrance, ranging from rustic cottages to modern architectural wonders. We’ve rounded up some of the best options below.