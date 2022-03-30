The Best Airbnbs Near Isle Royale National Park
These log cabins, mountain chalets, and lakefront homes are the perfect base camp for exploring Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale National Park is a remote paradise in northern Michigan (near the Canadian border), encompassing 850 square miles of rugged wilderness, all surrounded by Lake Superior. Due to extreme weather conditions, it is only open from mid-April through October; and because it’s only accessible by ferry or seaplane, it takes a little planning to arrange a visit.
The ferry rides are long (6 hours from Houghton, Michigan; 3.5 from Copper Harbor, Michigan; and about 2.5 hours from Grand Portage, Minnesota), so most people plan to stay at least one night inside of the park. The only way to do this is to stay at one of the park’s 36 primitive campgrounds or the Rock Harbor Lodge on the northeast end. You can also take a seaplane from Houghton, which will get you to the park in under an hour.
Long story short: You’ll need a home base off the island, whether you plan to stay in the park for a night or a week, or to go back and forth in one day. These Airbnbs, which range from rustic cabins to lakefront estates (with an old Victorian thrown in just for fun), all make excellent places to rest your head for a night during your Isle Royale National Park adventure—and many of them will convince you to rest your head for longer than that.
16 guests/$323 per night
You know a log cabin is legit when it’s been featured in Log Home Living Magazine, which is exactly what this 5-bedroom/5-bath home on an acre of waterfront property can proudly boast. The cabin is ideal for people who want to maximize their time on their water, as it has a private dock, plus kayaks and a canoe. Inside, there’s a large stone fireplace, sauna, game room, and a kitchen perfect for cooking big group dinners.
What guests say: “Fantastic spot. We stayed with a larger group and were very comfortable. Thoughtful house and amenities. Will book next time!”
8 guests/$139 per night
This town is about 30 minutes away from where the ferry departs, but it’s worth it if you want to enjoy a relaxing stay with a big front yard and views of the canal. The 3-bedroom/2-bath house has a fireplace, enclosed front porch that overlooks the canal, chair swing, piano, and plenty of books and games (including croquet).
What guests say: “The house is nicer than appears in the photos! We spent the majority of our time in the UP in the Adirondack chairs along the canal—we loved them, and it was so nice to sit and chat outside on the water.”
4 guests/$280 per night
You wouldn’t know from the looks of it, but this rustic 1920s log cabin is right in the heart of Copper Harbor (within walking distance to restaurants and shops). Still, the 2-bedroom/1-bath home feels secluded, especially if you’re sitting on the porch or the dock staring out at the water. The cabin has the bare necessities and a wood-burning fireplace, but the real appeal is the location—especially its proximity to the coastline and mountain biking and hiking trail systems. And when it comes time to catch the ferry, it’s just a few minutes away.
What guests say: “Gorgeous location. Loved the fireplace, which kept the cabin nice and warm. The back deck on the water made the stay. Loved watching the beavers much away on leaves and trees in the water. Walking distance to local shops and restaurants. Recommend staying here!
4 guests/$214 per night
This cozy cabin within walking distance of town is the perfect place to unwind after exploring Isle Royale. Take the kayaks out for a paddle in the lake, lounge on the sandy beach, cook dinner on the grill, hang out on the swim raft, take a nap in the lakeside hammock, take in the views from one of the many decks, and enjoy drinks around the fire pit at night.
What guests say: “The Garden Cabin on Lake Fanny Hooe is the perfect peaceful getaway. The cabin is cozy and relaxing and has all of the amenities as listed. The lake views in the morning and evening were beautiful.”
8 guests/$530 per night
Nestled in the woods on the shore of Lake Superior (and about an hour away from the ferry), this 3-bedroom/4-bath home has gorgeous water views from almost every room, including all three bedrooms, plus every amenity you could possibly want. There are two private beaches (with kayaks), a creek with a bridge, a fire pit by the lake, and wildflower-lined trails. Inside, you’ll find large porches (one with screens, one without), a record player, a telescope, heated floors, and lots of interesting architectural details.
What guests say: “What an amazing cottage and amazing property! There is a wonderful little supermarket a mile away, state parks close by, and just a short drive to Grand Marais, which made the location perfect. We hope to stay here again soon!”
4 guests/$364 per night
This cabin is completely magical, and less than 30 minutes away from the ferry. Set on a private cove, you’ll feel like you’re all alone in the woods with only the trees, water, and wildlife to keep you company. The 2-bedroom/2.5-bath house has an open floor plan, walls of windows, a wood-burning stove, and a fully-stocked kitchen. Outside, you’ll enjoy sitting in the Adirondack chairs on the deck, making a bonfire in the backyard, walking along the trail to the gazebo, and paddling the canoes around the cove.
What guests say: “Beautiful and comfortable home right on the lake. Very quiet except for the sound of the waves hitting the rocks. Feels like you’re alone out on the lake—no other homes or people visible while we were there.”
10 guests/$520 per night
Everyone in your group will find something to love in this sizable (4-bedroom/2-bath) home that is less than 30 minutes away from the ferry. The cabin has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace, a game room with a pool table, and a separate bunkhouse with sleeping lofts and more games. It sits on a long stretch of private shoreline with a rocky beach and fire pit, perfect for roasting marshmallows.
What guests say: “Incredible cabin with an even more amazing view! We loved being right on the Lake Superior shoreline, and the immediate area had some fun nature areas to explore. The cabin had a lot of open space, which was great for connectedness even when people were doing their own thing.”
10 guests/$350 per night
Across the canal from Houghton (and just five minutes away from the ferry) is this three-story Victorian with five bedrooms, four baths, endless intricate details, and canal views from most rooms, including a sunroom that is perfect for morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. There’s also a deck with a grill, although you may prefer to hop on the walking trail directly below the house to get to some nearby restaurants.
What guests say: “This home was absolutely amazing! The historic charm and original woodwork were just incredible. It was by far the most amazing home we’ve ever stayed at.”
8 guests/$568 per night
Just outside of downtown Hancock (but still a short drive to the ferry) is this modern hillside home, complete with views of the bridge, town lights, Portage Canal, and Huron Mountains. The 3,000-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus direct access to hiking trails. After taking advantage of the trails, be sure to then take advantage of the sauna, hot tub, and fire pit in the beautiful yards.
What guests say: “A well-appointed home, with every amenity, perched on the hilltop, overlooking downtown Houghton, the bridge, the Portage canal, and views of MTU campus. Such a treat!”