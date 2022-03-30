The Best Airbnbs Near Isle Royale National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Isle Royale National Park is a remote paradise in northern Michigan (near the Canadian border), encompassing 850 square miles of rugged wilderness, all surrounded by Lake Superior. Due to extreme weather conditions, it is only open from mid-April through October; and because it’s only accessible by ferry or seaplane, it takes a little planning to arrange a visit.

The ferry rides are long (6 hours from Houghton, Michigan; 3.5 from Copper Harbor, Michigan; and about 2.5 hours from Grand Portage, Minnesota), so most people plan to stay at least one night inside of the park. The only way to do this is to stay at one of the park’s 36 primitive campgrounds or the Rock Harbor Lodge on the northeast end. You can also take a seaplane from Houghton, which will get you to the park in under an hour.

Long story short: You’ll need a home base off the island, whether you plan to stay in the park for a night or a week, or to go back and forth in one day. These Airbnbs, which range from rustic cabins to lakefront estates (with an old Victorian thrown in just for fun), all make excellent places to rest your head for a night during your Isle Royale National Park adventure—and many of them will convince you to rest your head for longer than that.