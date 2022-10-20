The Absolute Coolest Airbnbs in Japan to Book Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Japan’s landscapes are famously diverse. You can find snowy mountains up in Hokkaido, tropical beaches down in Okinawa, and dreamy lakes, forests, and parks everywhere in between. And don’t forget about the country’s world-class cities, which are at once ancient and futuristic. It may only be roughly half the size of Texas, but Japan has enough awe-inspiring sites to please every type of traveler.

The country also has one very important unifying thread: high-end design. Whether you’re looking for ultra-modern skyscrapers, traditional ryokans, or cartoonish city apartments, you can rest assured that nearly every inch of Japan features thoughtful architecture and decor. Just check out this assortment of Airbnb rentals, which let visitors experience the country’s famous eye for aesthetics in locations both central and far-flung.

Below, check out some of the best Airbnbs in Japan right now.