The Best Airbnbs Near Kenai Fjords National Park
Sleep steps away from glaciers, fjords, and maybe even a black bear or two.
There is no shortage of natural beauty in Alaska. But if you want to see some of the state’s best features wrapped up in one site, look no further than Kenai Fjords National Park. Located in south central Alaska, this 670,000-acre park is filled with fjords, rugged coastlines, temperate rainforests, and dozens of strikingly blue glaciers. It is also a wonderland for animals, with species like humpback whales, orcas, puffins, wolverines, and sea otters roaming the lands and waters.
Kenai Fjords is about 2.5 hours away from Anchorage by car, so a day trip is doable. However, we recommend you stick around for a few days to really see all this park has to offer. If camping isn’t really your style, choose from one of the many stylish Airbnbs in the town of Seward, which is a 15-minute drive from the park’s visitor center. We’ve rounded up some of the best listings below, with options ranging from rustic geodesic domes to modern oceanfront houses.
8 guests/$425 per night
Big enough for eight people, this log cabin provides beautiful views of the mountain, a creek for fishing, and ample outdoor seating to observe the local family of eagles in their large nest. The huge kitchen, dining room, and living room are great for hanging out as a group, while the wood-burning sauna is the perfect place to unwind after a long day in nature.
What guests say: “This place was so awesome! It was so clean and super cozy. Just barely outside of town and a quiet yard to relax in after a long day of fishing. Just loved it!”
4 guests/$225 per night
Relax after a day of adventure in this newly-built custom cabin, which features a full kitchen, lofted bedroom, huge walk-in shower, and private deck with gas grill and incredible views. The hosts live in a separate house on the property, along with a friendly dog, cats, parrots, and chickens that often produce fresh eggs for your breakfast.
What guests say: “This is the best Airbnb I’ve stayed in. The hospitality went above and beyond and we were so comfortable. Beautiful views, about 14 minutes from downtown, and a really special cabin.”
4 guests/$300 per night
Nestled in the thick rainforest high above Granite Point Mountain Lodge on Resurrection Bay, this private cozy cabin (called “Wolf Ridge”) is the ultimate Alaskan adventure getaway. The hand-built custom cabin features a large deck with plenty of seating to soak in the forest, ocean, and mountain views, plus a well-equipped kitchenette and cozy wood-burning fireplace.
What guests say: “This cabin was the perfect place for both adventuring and relaxing. We loved kayaking and the awesome view from the cabin. The trek up to Wolf Ridge was more intense than we were expecting with all of our gear, but worth it for the view!”
8 guests/$360 per night
This two-bedroom house has two private decks (one on each floor) that overlook Resurrection Bay. Inside you’ll find brand-new appliances and furniture, four comfortable beds, and a full kitchen and dining area, while the porches have tons of seating and BBQ grills.
What guests say: “Lovely view and a lovely place to stay right on the water. Private stairs go down to the beach, which is really convenient. Lots of wildlife to see right out the windows.”
4 guests/$256 per night
This glass-front cottage affords incredible views of Resurrection Bay, especially from the upper-level balcony off the master suite. The listing also includes access to the property’s private beach, sauna, fire pit, and gardens where guests can pick vegetables to cook with.
What guests say: “My husband and I wish we could have stayed forever! We couldn’t get over the view of the mountains and it was heaven to wake up here every morning. The bed was out of this world comfortable, and the sauna, spa bathroom, and fireplace made this such a relaxing experience.”
4 guests/$85 per night
This geodesic dome is easily one of the most unique listings in Seward, surrounded by forest growth and mountains. The dome is one step up from camping, so you will have to rough it a little bit: think outhouses, no running water, no electricity, and only a wood stove for heat. But the views of nature through the walls and ceilings—not to mention the hammocks underneath the dome—are definitely worth it.
What guests say: “This place was PERFECT! Just what we needed to disconnect from city life and connect with nature. And what a view from the outhouse!”
7 guests/$267 per night
The two-bedroom “Treefort House” features a natural wood interior, and picture windows that make you feel like you’re part of the forest. A unique spiral stairway made from a single tree leads to the upstairs king-size bedroom, while a queen-size bedroom and sleeper sofa are downstairs. Take a quick walk to reach hiking trails and the public beaches of Resurrection Bay, or hang back to enjoy the picnic area with a BBQ grill and fire pit.
What guests say: “My girlfriends and I had a super cozy winter weekend getaway at the Treefort House. Proximity to the water was key for us, and we enjoyed plenty of beach walks. The bedrooms are comfortable and the house has lots of cool art pieces.”
2 guests/$151 per night
This cottage is on the grounds of the Resurrect Art Coffee House in downtown Seward, tucked away from traffic and just big enough for two people. The tiny house is much bigger than it looks, thanks to tall ceilings and huge windows that overlook the town and mountains. There’s even a bright red Vermont Castings heater to keep you warm on rainy days.
What guests say: “The cottage was spotless, very clean, and looked brand new when we checked in. We had breakfast at the coffee shop one morning, and grabbed a daily coffee from there as well throughout our stay.”