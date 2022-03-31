The Best Airbnbs Near Kenai Fjords National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There is no shortage of natural beauty in Alaska. But if you want to see some of the state’s best features wrapped up in one site, look no further than Kenai Fjords National Park. Located in south central Alaska, this 670,000-acre park is filled with fjords, rugged coastlines, temperate rainforests, and dozens of strikingly blue glaciers. It is also a wonderland for animals, with species like humpback whales, orcas, puffins, wolverines, and sea otters roaming the lands and waters.

Kenai Fjords is about 2.5 hours away from Anchorage by car, so a day trip is doable. However, we recommend you stick around for a few days to really see all this park has to offer. If camping isn’t really your style, choose from one of the many stylish Airbnbs in the town of Seward, which is a 15-minute drive from the park’s visitor center. We’ve rounded up some of the best listings below, with options ranging from rustic geodesic domes to modern oceanfront houses.