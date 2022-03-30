The Best Airbnbs Near Lassen Volcanic National Park
Whether you’re looking for a rustic experience or want something more luxurious, we’ve rounded up a variety of cabins to match your needs.
What better way to end a day spent exploring the great outdoors than by relaxing in a cozy cabin? If you’re planning to visit Lassen Volcanic National Park any time soon, there are plenty of Airbnb options nearby that will allow you to stay in touch with nature while comfortably recharging when you need to. For those of you who haven’t been, Lassen is primarily known for its volcanic geology and lies at the crossroads of three great biological provinces: the Cascades range to the north, the Sierra Nevada mountains to the south, and the Great Basin desert to the east. Thanks to its location, it boasts a rich diversity of plant and animal life, which you can experience from the moment you arrive.
Ready to book your stay? We’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnb rentals located just a short drive from Lassen Volcanic National Park (5-30 minutes, max) so you can set up a comfortable and convenient home base to access all the outdoor wonders in the area.
4 guests/$170 per night
Located in a resort and just a 20-minute drive from the south entrance of Lassen Volcanic National Park, this adorable cabin offers two rooms with double-sized beds, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dining area that’s perfect for up to four people. The charming farmhouse-themed decor makes this cabin stand out from others around the area, and it makes every corner worthy of an Instagram moment. The resort sits on 12 acres with 118 private cabins, and is surrounded by the national forest, hiking trails, and Mill Creek. Outside the cabin, you have access to a grill and fire pit, but if you’re not in the mood for cooking, you can walk to their seasonal restaurant and enjoy a nice meal.
What guests say: “Great place to come back to after a long day of hiking. It was clean and well equipped with everything you need to cook a meal/BBQ and have a fire under the stars. Would recommend it to anyone traveling in the area.”
6 guests/$149 per night
Heading to the park with a big group? Consider renting this spacious vacation home with plenty of room to ensure your whole crew is comfortable. Newly remodeled, the house boasts three bedrooms, a full kitchen, and wood stove to stay warm and cozy on chilly days. During the warmer months, a gas grill and a picnic table are ready for you to enjoy a delicious barbeque with a forest view. Conveniently located a short distance from the park, hiking trails, lakes, and more, you can plan on your stay being filled with loads of outdoor activities every day.
What guests say: “We had a fantastic time at the cabin over Thanksgiving weekend. The house was spacious for 4 of us and our dog. We appreciated the well stocked kitchen as we made most of our meals at home. Lassen National Park, Manzanita entrance, is also only a short drive away.”
4 guests/$193 per night
Spend a luxurious vacation in this elegant cabin in the middle of the forest, situated on over three private acres. In addition to the amazing views, you’ll enjoy a variety of incredible amenities. It boasts a large master loft with a large private bathroom, media area and a balcony overlooking the trees (quite possibly the perfect spot to enjoy your coffee while soaking up the sounds of nature). There’s also a fully equipped kitchen and a living room with floor to ceiling windows, allowing you to take in the views from every corner. Outside, there are plenty of places to unwind after a long day hiking at Lassen (which is just a short drive away), including a sitting area with a grill and hammocks under the trees.
What guests say: “Alison’s place is the perfect spot to unwind and connect with nature. We enjoyed walking the land, stargazing in the hammocks, grilling outdoors, and connecting over books and games. The cabin has lots of land to explore and there are a bunch of nearby sights such as Burney Falls and Lassen Park to enjoy! This is the perfect stay if you’re looking to slow down and rediscover things you enjoy.”
7 guests/$255 per night
This massive cabin has everything you’ll need to stay for a day or several weeks (because why not) in the middle of the woods. Just nine miles from Lassen Volcanic National Park, the property is private and secluded, perfect for relaxing and enjoying nature’s serenity from the balconies, a spacious deck with a sitting area, and a backyard. Inside, you’ll find three spacious bedrooms, a big kitchen with all the appliances you need (including a dishwasher), and a living room and dining area. It also has a few nice perks, including a laundry room, bathtub, and smart TV.
What guests say: “If you are looking for a really great cabin just a stone’s throw from the entrance of Lassen, this is THE spot. It’s just oozing with charm.”
4 guests/$136 per night
This rental is the perfect combination of camping and glamping. You’ll stay in a cabin with two divided bedrooms (one has a queen bed and the other a full bed) equipped with a small fridge, microwave, small dining table, and air conditioning and heating units. Outside the cabin you’ll find a small grill and picnic table, and, just a short walk away, there’s an RV where the bathrooms with showers are located. The bathrooms are shared with other guests and warm water is available for at a rate of 50 cents per three minutes, but you’ll receive your own shampoo, conditioner, and soap for free. This is definitely a great spot to soak in the beauty and calm of staying in nature while having a comfortable place to sleep.
What guests say: “This place was a treat! It is a small campsite, with lovely hosts, and clean facilities. There was a bathroom trailer right outside my cabin that was clean and functioning. It was under 30 degrees at night but the cabin was warm and toasty. Next time I will stay longer!”
5 guests/$185 per night
Wake up completely surrounded by views of nature in this fully equipped cabin. Built in 1928, the remodeled home has preserved its original charm with a modern approach, making it quite the unique stay. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and a staircase leads you to the second bedroom, which boasts big windows with dreamy views of the trees. Also, the bathroom features a beautiful restored Victorian clawfoot bathtub (the shower is separate) where you can decompress after a long day on your feet. Outside, you’ll find a spacious deck where you can enjoy meals al fresco and hammocks to relax under the trees. Located only nine miles away from Lassen National Park, this is a great option if you’re planning to hike all day and want to unwind somewhere peaceful nearby.
What guests say: “My husband and I stayed here on a trip to Lassen Volcanic National Park for our anniversary. We loved the small details and unique knick knacks arranged throughout the cabin, not to mention the view of the trees from the upstairs loft bed! We enjoyed having breakfast out on the deck and looked forward to building a fire on the wood stove every night.”
10 guests/$198 per night
This two-story cabin is the perfect spot to spend some much needed quality time with friends while surrounded by amazing views. The living room opens up to a huge deck, fully equipped with string lights, chairs, a fire pit, and grill, making it perfect for enjoying drinks and meals under the trees. Whether it’s biking, skiing, hiking, boating, or fishing, there’s something for everyone just a few minutes away from the property.
What guests say: “The pictures don’t do justice! This place was very clean, cozy and welcoming. The owners have a very detailed manual for any and everything around the house. There is also a fire pit on the patio which was such a plus!”
6 guests/$225 per night
If you’re looking for a rental ideal for a family, this cabin is the right place for you. It has two rooms (one with a queen bed, and the other with a queen and a double bed) and an open layout in the common areas where everyone can hang together while cooking, watching TV, or playing board games. There’s also an outdoor area with a deck and a backyard where everyone can enjoy meals al fresco, preparing s’mores on the fire pit, and even ride the bikes provided by the hosts.
What guests say: “Great location about 15 mins from the park entrance. Very cute and homey cabin. The outside area is such a gem especially for al fresco dining. Kitchen has everything you need and April leaves so many goodies. Loved our stay.”