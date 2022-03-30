The Best Airbnbs Near Lassen Volcanic National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

What better way to end a day spent exploring the great outdoors than by relaxing in a cozy cabin? If you’re planning to visit Lassen Volcanic National Park any time soon, there are plenty of Airbnb options nearby that will allow you to stay in touch with nature while comfortably recharging when you need to. For those of you who haven’t been, Lassen is primarily known for its volcanic geology and lies at the crossroads of three great biological provinces: the Cascades range to the north, the Sierra Nevada mountains to the south, and the Great Basin desert to the east. Thanks to its location, it boasts a rich diversity of plant and animal life, which you can experience from the moment you arrive.

Ready to book your stay? We’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnb rentals located just a short drive from Lassen Volcanic National Park (5-30 minutes, max) so you can set up a comfortable and convenient home base to access all the outdoor wonders in the area.