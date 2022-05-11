The Best Airbnbs Near U.S. National Parks, from Acadia to Zion

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Like so many things that are right in your backyard, the National Parks System is easy to take for granted. However, the 63 protected parcels of land around the country are among America’s greatest treasures—a showcase of the true natural beauty that can so easily go overlooked right here on our soil. And while some national parks are decidedly more difficult to get to than others (looking at you, Gates of the Arctic), many are easily accessible and more than worthy of planning an entire summer road trip around.

If you want to “rough it,” you can find places to camp in or near many popular parks. But for those of us who prefer a slightly elevated experience (and a particularly comfy respite after a long day of hiking), there are plenty of exceptional and easily bookable vacation rentals to choose from as well. Airbnb just unveiled its 2022 Summer Release, with a new search function that lets you explore different rental categories—including a national parks category. This makes it easier than ever to find houses near your favorite natural wonderlands.

To help you plan your big getaway to the great outdoors (while sleeping in the great indoors), we’ve pulled some of the most fun and inviting Airbnbs in and around 17 of our favorite national parks.