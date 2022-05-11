The Best Airbnbs Near U.S. National Parks, from Acadia to Zion
These group-friendly rentals are perfect hubs for exploring some of the country’s greatest natural treasures.
Like so many things that are right in your backyard, the National Parks System is easy to take for granted. However, the 63 protected parcels of land around the country are among America’s greatest treasures—a showcase of the true natural beauty that can so easily go overlooked right here on our soil. And while some national parks are decidedly more difficult to get to than others (looking at you, Gates of the Arctic), many are easily accessible and more than worthy of planning an entire summer road trip around.
If you want to “rough it,” you can find places to camp in or near many popular parks. But for those of us who prefer a slightly elevated experience (and a particularly comfy respite after a long day of hiking), there are plenty of exceptional and easily bookable vacation rentals to choose from as well. Airbnb just unveiled its 2022 Summer Release, with a new search function that lets you explore different rental categories—including a national parks category. This makes it easier than ever to find houses near your favorite natural wonderlands.
To help you plan your big getaway to the great outdoors (while sleeping in the great indoors), we’ve pulled some of the most fun and inviting Airbnbs in and around 17 of our favorite national parks.
7 guests/$571 per night
This beautiful house within the boundaries of Acadia National Park offers 180-degree views of Somes Sound, a huge wraparound deck, outdoor showers, a picnic area and fire pit, plus access to kayaks, canoes, and bikes. Inside, you’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room and a charming red fireplace in the living room.
What guests say: “We absolutely loved our stay at Robin’s place. In addition to the spectacular views, we found the kitchen well stocked, the beds comfortable, the firewood ready, and a great amount of space for two couples.”
12 guests/$627 per night
This huge home is a 5-minute drive to downtown Moab and is airy and spacious enough to house your whole vacation crew. Outside, it boasts a fenced-in patio with a fire pit and hot tub, while you can find a swimming pool and bocce ball court in the backyard. Inside are three bedroom suites, a comfy living room, and a game room—all perfect places to unwind after a long day hiking/biking/exploring Arches National Park (which is just a short drive away).
What guests say: “Loved this house! Perfect for a family getaway to Moab. The house is clean and conveniently located, and the ping pong table and patio setup were so much fun.”
10 guests/$156 per night
Just a short drive to Carlsbad Caverns, this home is great and spacious respite after a day of exploring. The standout feature here is the backyard, which has its own gazebo and a fire pit. But you’ll also find plenty to keep you busy inside, courtesy of what amounts to a mini arcade with a ping pong table, Pac-Man machine, and SNES system.
What guests say: “My family and I enjoyed staying here as we visited nearby attractions Carlsbad Caverns and Guadalupe Mountains. Nice touches like an outdoor fire pit and vintage arcade games. Definitely recommend!”
4 guests/$500 per night
This whimsical treehouse is a far cry from the sort of arboreal dwelling you might have in mind from childhood. It’s a modern, luxurious two-story home built around a giant Douglas Fir, and is only a short drive to Glacier National Park. It’s set on five private acres and features two spiral staircases (one from the ground, another from the first story to the second), and the vistas from the two outdoor decks make for one hell of a morning coffee or post-hike happy hour hangout.
What guests say: “A must visit! A great escape that makes you feel that you’re hidden away amongst the trees. Wouldn’t have left the entire weekend except for the fact that the beautiful Glacier National Park was right down the street. Definitely will be back!”
8 guests/$637 per night
This modern and airy luxury log cabin has everything you need to rest up for and wind down after day trips into Grand Teton (which is just five minutes away). It’s also filled with hand-built furniture, equipped with a huge stone fireplace, and treated to some exceptional views of nearby Teton Village and ski slopes.
What guests say: “Robert’s cabin is way more than I expected. I hated to leave! Book it if you can. You won’t regret it.”
9 guests/$221 per night
An uninterrupted view of the Smoky Mountains is breathtaking no matter where you’re taking it in. But it’s a whole lot better if you’re doing it from inside an A-frame as perfectly decorated as this one, which is surrounded by trees and sleeps up to nine people. Inside, guests will be treated to memory foam mattresses and boho-chic furniture and decor (plus a basement with arcade games), while the deck with hot tub and yard with fire pit are perfect for breathing in some fresh air.
What guests say: “The views alone are absolutely magical, but all of the details made this an exceptional home for our week exploring the Great Smoky Mountains. Everything is so thoughtfully and tastefully decorated, and the location is perfect—couldn’t get closer to the entrance to the park.”
4 guests/$450 per night
Just five minutes from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, this architectural beauty is perfect for a family or small group of friends. There is enough sleeping space for four people, plus an exceptional outdoor space with a private lanai, hot tub, lounge chairs, and fire pit. You can even enjoy the forest surroundings when you head inside, courtesy of 14-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living room.
What guests say: “Great spot to make a home base for exploring Volcanoes. The details put into the build and the amenities make it feel like your own personal resort!”
8 guests/$1,222 per night
Soaking in that bathtub surrounded by desert views is probably reason enough to book this property, but the all-glass Joshua Tree villa has even more delightful surprises. The space is appointed with vintage finds (like a mid-century modern fireplace and macramé hanging side tables) but still feels fresh and modern, while the three-acre property includes a luxe swimming pool, outdoor shower, and fire pit.
What guests say: “A truly perfect home! The space manages to have all the comforts of home (so well stocked!) while still feeling as though you’re staying in a 5-star hotel. This is definitely one of those places that not only meets expectations but exceeds them.”
4 guests/$300 per night
Nestled in the thick rainforest high above Granite Point Mountain Lodge on Resurrection Bay, this private cozy cabin (called “Wolf Ridge”) is the ultimate Alaskan adventure getaway. The hand-built custom cabin features a large deck with plenty of seating to soak in the forest, ocean, and mountain views, plus a well-equipped kitchenette and cozy wood-burning fireplace.
What guests say: “This cabin was the perfect place for both adventuring and relaxing. We loved kayaking and the awesome view from the cabin. The trek up to Wolf Ridge was more intense than we were expecting with all of our gear, but worth it for the view!”
10 guests/$422 per night
This spacious riverfront cabin is just 15 minutes from Olympic National Park, but you can find plenty of Pacific Northwest beauty without even leaving the grounds. Relax in the hot tub and try to spot the resident elk and bald eagles, or sit on the deck by the fire pit and do a little stargazing. Inside, enjoy an amenity-stocked kitchen, game room, fireplace, and comfortable king-size bedrooms.
What guests say: “This cabin was stunning! Very clean and had everything we needed. We would recommend hands down to anyone looking for a getaway vacation!”
8 guests/$460 per night
The entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park is about five minutes away from this gorgeous three-bedroom home. The house is filled with amenities that will help you relax between mountain hikes, including a hot tub, fire pit, living room with fireplace and leather sofas, game room, king-size beds, and incredible views from nearly every window.
What guests say: “This place is gorgeous, super clean, and new. The pictures don’t do it justice. Perfect inside and out.”
8 guests/$275 per night
Perfect for groups and families, this private retreat has both indoor and outdoor spaces curated to be warm and welcoming. Play all day in the private pool, or relax in the backyard with a hot tub, fire pit, outdoor dining area, charcoal grill, and string lights. Curl up in the cozy organic cotton bedding to rest up for your next outdoor adventure.
What guests say: “I can’t say enough about how amazing this house is! The decor is stunning, the pool is perfect, and Erin was a fantastic host.”
8 guests/$362 per night
Whether you’re relaxing on one of the master suite balconies or gazing out the sprawling windows in the living room, you’ll get beautiful mountain views from nearly every spot in this house. The home is also within driving distance from some of the Shenandoah Valley’s greatest hits, including the Luray Caverns and Shenandoah National Park, as well as plenty of ski resorts, wineries, hiking/biking trails, and golf courses.
What guests say: “Wow, what a breathtaking view! The wrap-around deck was perfect for an early morning breakfast, an evening glass of wine—and frankly, everything in between! Attentive hosts, gorgeous home, well-appointed kitchen and great location for exploring the Shenandoah Valley.”
10 guests/$600 per night
Nestled on the banks of Soda Butte Creek, this luxurious home is just minutes from the northeast entrance to Yellowstone, and has more than enough space to house your whole hiking crew. It’s primed for relaxation, with a huge vaulted-ceiling living room (with floor-to-ceiling windows), a wrap-around covered deck overlooking the creek, a large stone fireplace, and radiant heated wood floors. Plus, the property’s creekside hot tub and sauna are just a short walk away.
What guests say: “What a wonderful place! Been coming to Cooke City for many years and have had the opportunity to stay in quite a few places, but this one takes the cake. Great location, beautiful views, and thoughtful touches abound.”
8 guests/$702 per night
Counted as one of the few homes that is inside the gates of Yosemite, this luxe mountain lodge offers all the amenities and comfort you’ll need to recharge and relax after days out on the trails. The massive main living room has a wall of windows and 20-foot vaulted ceilings, connecting through to an open dining area and state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen. There’s even a dedicated game room, complete with a dart board, gaming consoles, ping pong table, and shuffle board.
What guests say: “Scott’s house is excellent! Well stocked, great location, clean and spacious, and easy communication. We had a great time, and highly recommend this house for any family who would like to visit Yosemite.”
2 guests/$645 per night
If it’s views you’re after, it’s views you’ll get at this cozy A-frame overlooking the Zion Mountains. The unique structure has a convertible door that opens to let in the fresh air (and unobstructed views), while a private deck, fire pit, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen provide even more excuses to get outside. Best of all, the entrance to Zion National Park is under an hour away, making this the perfect basecamp for your daytime hiking trips.
What guests say: “Every good thing you’ve seen/heard/read about this place is absolutely true. We spent a night here and it felt more relaxing than 3 days anywhere else. The view during the day is incredible and the stars at night are unreal.”