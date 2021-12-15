9 Luxe Airbnbs Perfect for New Year’s Eve Getaways
Pop some champagne in a New Orleans mansion or Waikiki beach house.
There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than surrounded by people you love—unless you’re ringing in the New Year surrounded by people you love and a hot tub. This year, gather up your friends and stay in a sweet house with all the bells and whistles, and in close proximity to whatever kind of fun you have in mind.
Whether you want to be right in the mix of the party, spend the day on the slopes, or go full on “après” by the fireplace with a drink in hand, you’ll find an Airbnb on this list that is perfect for a New Year’s Eve getaway with your crew.
16 guests/$1,216 per night
It’s almost impossible to find an Airbnb in the heart of the French Quarter, especially one for a large group, which is why this recently renovated Greek Revival mansion is so amazing. It’s the perfect choice if you’re looking for both nightlife access and an awesome place to hang out during the day. The 8-bedroom, 6-bath home was constructed in the 1880s, but has been updated to offer a “modern interpretation of the regal splendor of Antebellum style.” Expect claw-footed bathtubs, Southern-style sitting parlors, a chef’s kitchen with an 18-foot dining table, plus a backyard with a heated pool, spa, grill, dining table, and hammock.
What guests say: “We had a fabulous stay at this wonderful home! The pool and spa were cleaned twice while we were there, which was so great. The house was very clean and had a well-stocked kitchen...everything we needed. They remodeled and kept so much of the charm of an old New Orleans grand home, but all of the modern amenities made it so comfortable.”
16 guests/$3,063 per night
This 9-bedroom, 9-bath house in South Lake Tahoe is an ideal destination for a big group that can’t quite decide what to do. Some of your friends can sit around the fire pit at midnight with mugs of spiked cocoa, while others can venture out to the nearby bars and casinos—although they may have a hard time leaving the indoor pool, sauna, 18-seat movie theater, game room, and hot tub. Oh, and since you’ll be in Tahoe in the winter, it’s worth noting that Heavenly Ski Resort is steps away.
What guests say: “The pictures do not do this home any justice! It’s truly perfect! It is walking distance to the slopes! Perfect pool and jacuzzi! So much room for play, sleep, fun, laughs, and food!”
14 guests/$1,807 per night
San Antonio’s River Walk is the hub of all of the city’s New Year’s celebrations, so this adjacent historic mansion could not be a more festive place to hunker down during the final days of December. The house is full of character and lots of period-appropriate antiques, so it’s probably best to take the beer pong out to the 1.5-acre yard with a swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo, and expansive gardens.
What guests say: “Beautiful home. Historic. Comfortable. Amazing front porch!”
10 guests/$1,500 per night
Waikiki comes alive for New Year’s Eve. If you want to enjoy that mayhem without being in it 24/7, this 4-bedroom, 4-bath beachfront home is about 15 minutes away from the city center on foot. The oceanfront home has panoramic views of—you guessed it—the ocean from every single room, plus the lanai and pool area. There’s beach access, which means snorkeling, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and whale watching are just a hop away.
What guests say: “The view is killer, and the waves are crashing in the morning; what a gorgeous place to spend a weekend or a week at the beach house. The ocean is relatively shallow, and you can walk to the waves breaking at knee to waist high. The pool and jacuzzi are very well maintained and very refreshing after the hot sun.”
12 guests/$1,495 per night
Atlanta’s midnight “peach drop” is akin to what goes down in Times Square, only on a smaller, fruitier level. If that’s not your scene, no worries. The city is packed with parties, live shows, DJs, and restaurants going all out until last call. Whether you want to take advantage of the city’s nightlife or just have a party at home, this expansive gated estate is the perfect option. The 6-bedroom, 6-bath home in Blackwood, an upscale neighborhood home to celebs and athletes, has soaring ceilings, a heated pool and spa, a game room with a pool table and ping pong table, theater room, and chef’s kitchen. It’s also walking distance to the golf course and trails at Chastain Lake, in case you want to get in some outdoor time before you start poppin’ bottles.
What guests say: “Brandon’s home was so amazing!! The house was much bigger than I thought! We had a great stay, and Brandon was very helpful and came over whenever we needed help with something.”
16 guests/$1,429 per night
If you’re looking for an escape from the mayhem that is NYC on New Year’s Eve, this Sag Harbor estate is a great getaway for a party with your friends. The 7-bedroom, 8.5-bath house has two media rooms, a gym and a “cardio theater” (New Year’s resolutions start on January 1 whether you like it or not!), a billiard lounge, ping pong table, and huge TVs in almost every room. Outside you’ll find a heated infinity pool with a waterfall, plus a 12-person spa, grill, 18-foot mahogany picnic table, covered bamboo fire pit lounge, koi pond, and tennis court. Want massages, tennis lessons, or dinner cooked by a private chef? That can all be arranged.
What guests say: “The pictures don’t do it justice. Absolutely gorgeous house in every way. Perfect for a group of friends and family to share together. The new hot tub is one of the coolest tubs I’ve ever seen. Highly recommend!”
10 guests/$836 per night
If you and your friends want to check out San Diego’s nightlife, you’re just a short Uber ride away from the restaurants, bars, and clubs—but you may cancel those plans once you see what this one-of-a-kind home in Mission Hills has to offer. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath house has a heated pool with LED-lit water fountains and floaty toys, elevated jacuzzi spa, putt-putt golf course that doubles as a cornhole tournament area, outdoor lounge with a massive bar, and grilling area. Inside you’ll find a gourmet kitchen, home theater, pool table, and “Zen-inspired” basketball court for meditating or playing some hoops.
What guests say: “Oh my goodness, this house! The location is amazing, and the views are gorgeous. Pictures don’t do it justice. We arrived to thoughtful touches like a bottle of champagne in the fridge, board games, and clear instructions for how to use the giant projector tv and spa. We were a group of 10, and all of us were able to sleep comfortably in the spacious bedrooms. Definitely stay here.”
16 guests/$1,200 per night
Bigfork is known for its art galleries, fine restaurants, and proximity to ski resorts and Glacier National Park. But honestly, none of that really matters, because you absolutely won’t be able to pull yourself away from this 7-bedroom, 7-bath lodge with stunning views from every window, hot tub and sauna, indoor volleyball and basketball court, outdoor fire pit, pool table, chef’s kitchen, and plenty of reading nooks if you need to get away from the mayhem for a minute. And if you really need to get away, the lodge sits on 20 acres with direct access to Bigfork's favorite walking trail along the “Wild Mile” of the river.
What guests say: “Beautiful house with plenty of space. There is so much to do at the house you will always be entertained.”
12 guests/$1,493 per night
This Park City home is a great compromise for a large group that wants to get out in the gorgeous and (hopefully) snow-covered Wasatch Mountains, but also wants to remain steps away from the ski resort and all of the shopping, bars, and restaurants on Main Street. This house is definitely more about the central location, but it still has everything your group will need, including four large bedrooms with en suite baths, a gourmet kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, and a hot tub.
What guests say: “Beautiful house that is really spacious and comfortable. It was so great having en-suite bathrooms for all the bedrooms. The living area and kitchen are spacious and perfect for a family or group to relax and cook. The location is super close to town, making it easy to walk everywhere.”