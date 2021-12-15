9 Luxe Airbnbs Perfect for New Year’s Eve Getaways

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than surrounded by people you love—unless you’re ringing in the New Year surrounded by people you love and a hot tub. This year, gather up your friends and stay in a sweet house with all the bells and whistles, and in close proximity to whatever kind of fun you have in mind.

Whether you want to be right in the mix of the party, spend the day on the slopes, or go full on “après” by the fireplace with a drink in hand, you’ll find an Airbnb on this list that is perfect for a New Year’s Eve getaway with your crew.