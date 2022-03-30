8 Secluded Airbnbs Near North Cascades National Park
These cozy cabins are perfect for a tranquil getaway in one of the country’s most beautifully scenic areas.
Just three hours from Seattle lies the magical North Cascades National Park, known for its jagged peaks, deep forested valleys, cascading waterfalls, and more than 300 glaciers. If you’re up for an adventure—and witnessing one of the most incredible views in the U.S.—we highly recommend visiting this park. But first, you’ll want to ensure you have a comfortable place to rest up after hitting the trails. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options around that area—all easily bookable on Airbnb.
This is a great opportunity to book a stay where the only thing you’ll hear outside the walls are the soothing sounds of nature. From properties perched on the border of rivers to modern cabins tucked in the middle of the woods, find the perfect spot to stay below.
4 guests/$210 per night
Wake up every morning with jaw dropping views from this gorgeous A-frame cabin. The property accommodates up to four guests and has all the amenities to properly entertain and wind down, including queen sized beds with luxurious mattresses, a gas fireplace, foosball table, smart TV, and a fully equipped kitchen to prepare any kind of meal. You can soak up the beautiful views from the living room thanks to the floor to ceiling windows, or from the front deck complete with a fire pit, grill, and dining area.
What guests say: “This place is absolutely magical. Only an hour from Seattle, you can reset & recharge by hitting up this a-frame cabin while sitting out on the back deck with a glass of wine or next to the fire pit.”
2 guests/$346 per night
If you’re looking for a couples luxury retreat, consider booking this newly renovated cabin perched on a south-facing mountain in the narrow Cascade River valley. With minimal Scandinavian decor, the property boasts one bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, and panoramic windows allowing you to enjoy the scenic views from wherever you are.
What guests say: “I lived my North Cascades autumn dream weekend with this cabin as basecamp. Went on two stellar fall foliage hikes in the area, picked a couple fresh apples from the assorted trees on the property, and spotted a very cute black bear snacking on apples one evening while I ate my dinner on the deck. The cabin itself is minimalist in a lovely, comfortable way, and it functions in harmony with the surrounding land — solar power on sunny days, and hydropower on rainy days.”
4 guests/$147 per night
This rental offers the perfect combination of modern comfort and rustic charm, maintaining the cozy vibes that you would expect from a cabin. Ready for some outdoor activities? The property has access to the river out the back door, and an access spot for kayaking, snowshoeing, backcountry skiing and boarding, and more. While it’s only fitted to welcome four guests, you can also rent the cabin next door for an additional two guests.
What guests say: “Wonderful cabin with so many amenities! We had a great time unplugging and walking around nature near the cabin. The beds were so comfortable and they had every kind of cooking appliance you [would] need!”
4 guests/$207 per night
Live out your Twilight fantasy in this cabin surrounded by trees that look like Edward Cullen may just appear near at any moment. Seriously though, this newly remodeled house is the perfect getaway right in the heart of North Cascades. Made from cedar trees that were on the property, it boasts two bedrooms (one with a queen bed and the other with a double bed), a fully equipped kitchen, hot tub, high-speed wi-fi, and a bar area. There’s also an indoor and outdoor fireplace so you can stay cozy during the winter months.
What guests say: “The place has a gorgeous exterior, wonderful listening to the sound of the river and sitting amongst the trees, and good rustic decorations. The hot tub is pleasant to use especially during the colder months. The cabin was clean upon arrival and had most things that we needed.”
2 guests/$264 per night
Only an hour drive from Seattle, you’ll find this elegant cabin perched on a granite ledge overlooking a rushing river. The property is constructed with two connected structures: one is a converted shipping container that includes a kitchen, bathroom, living room, and outdoor patio with a grill, and the other has a sleeping cabin, stone fireplace, and a beautiful glass sunroom where you can experience sweeping views of the trees. Our favorite part has to be the trail that leads you to a hot tub nestled in the woods, overlooking the river.
What guests say: “Such an amazing little hidden gem of a spot! Would highly recommend it to any couple or solo traveler looking to dive into the forest and unplug. Hearing the rushing river throughout the day & night was amazing.”
6 guests/$235 per night
Nestled on the high bank of the Skagit River, this newly renovated cabin is a magical hideaway where you can comfortably relax after a long day of outdoor activities. Soak up the amazing river and mountain views from the outdoor jacuzzi, then come inside to rest and spend some quality time playing board games, sharing a meal, or watching a movie. When it’s time to sleep, head over to the hidden bedroom (behind the bookshelf) on the first floor or climb up the stairs to the loft where, if you’re lucky, you may fall asleep to the calming sounds of raindrops.
What guests say: “This cabin is a truly magical get-away. I stayed with three other friends for a weekend trip and it was the perfect size for a cozy weekend in the woods. The interior of the cabin was just as pictured! The stairs up to the second lofted bedroom were a little steep but not an issue for us! The decorations were very cute log-cabin vibes and the hidden bedroom behind the bookcase door was awesome!”
4 guests/$150 per night
This rental comes with a fenced backyard and gazebo, complete with string lights and a grill. The interior is beautifully decorated with pops of color and minimal furniture, giving a modern take to this newly renovated cabin. The space includes two bedrooms (one located in a spacious loft), one bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and living room with a TV and fireplace. Whether you choose to hit the nearby trails or drive 40 minutes to North Cascades National Park, this cabin is perfectly located to plan a weekend full of outdoor adventures.
What guests say: “This was a great place for a weekend getaway from Seattle! Clean, stylish, and well-stocked with all items you may need. The board games were a hit too! Just a stone's throw from beautiful hiking trails.”
4 guests/$131 per night
There’s nothing better than coming back from a full day of adventure to relax in a cozy cabin like this one. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this rental welcomes up to four guests to experience a tranquil getaway with incredible river views that you soak up from every front window in the house. Start your day with your cup of coffee on the front deck and end it bundled up by the indoor fireplace and enjoying a nice meal.
What guests say: “This cabin is a slice of paradise. It is very cozy, and very well equipped. Nothing beats a view. 2 miles from the cabin are wonderful hikes along the river in the beautiful, enchanting forest. I very strongly recommend this place.”