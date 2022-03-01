9 Airbnbs Pisces Should Book Next, According to Their Astrological Sign
Astrologer Stephanie Whaley recommends some unique retreats around the country that Pisces are most likely to love.
“Pisces have a tenderness, sensitivity, and daydreamer quality to them. They have their heads in the clouds, and it’s very poetic.” So begins Stephanie Whaley, founder of the astrologically-informed dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your cosmic connection, and our go-to for insight into the zodiac when we need help understanding, well, pretty much anything. In this case, where people born between February 19 and March 20 might enjoy staying on their next vacation.
“They’re empaths,” Whaley says about Pisces. “Because they’re the last sign of the zodiac, and they’re carrying the 11 experiences before them on their shoulders. They’re dreamers, they’re visionaries, they’re incredibly creative.” And they’re drawn to fantasy. “They want just to experience life—get lost in romance—and tune into their mind, body, and soul.”
So what does this mean when it comes to finding a vacation rental? Well, Pisces is a water sign represented by two fish, so it’s not a surprise that Whaley recommends “anywhere with water.” She also suggests places where they can “get in touch with nature and find stillness in their mind,” but also indulge. After all, they need to alleviate the stress that comes with taking on all of the hardships of the signs before them.
Keeping all of that in mind, here are nine Airbnbs we think any Pisces would enjoy staying in for a couple of days or more.
6 guests/$750 per night
Sedona is home to not one, not two, but several spiritual vortexes—energy fields that intersect and create space for healing and spiritual alignment—which is perfect for a Piscean looking to both relax but also revive. And this home behind private gates has everything a Pisces could want to do both: An infinity saltwater pool and jetted hot tub that overlooks Thunder Mountain, outdoor living room, complete with a poolside flatscreen TV, fireplace, infrared barbecue, and outdoor speakers, and two acres of private grounds with koi ponds and areas for relaxation and meditation. The inside isn’t lacking either, with plenty of space for six people, a fitness room, a pool table, and an infrared sauna. During the day, Sedona’s many trails are easily accessible for hiking (as is town for restaurants and shopping), although it will likely be equally as tempting to just stay on the property and enjoy the solitude and beauty of it all.
What guests say: “The best Airbnb or home rental I have EVER stayed in!! This home is truly one of a kind, and the photos do not do justice to the amazing pool, view, and grounds of the home. The house and kitchen were fully stocked with everything imaginable to make our stay comfortable. Our mornings were spent enjoying coffee by the koi pond watching the sunrise, followed by a hike at one of the famous red rocks trails. In the afternoons, we lounged by the pool, enjoying the amazing view, and grilled out on the patio for dinner, lighting a fire when it cooled down. I can’t stress enough how fabulous this home and our hosts were. We can’t wait to return!”
4 guests/$237 per night
New Mexico, or “the Land of Enchantment,” is full of spectacular scenery and spiritual spots, perfect for a Piscean who is looking for a meditative retreat that’s also lots of fun. This adobe home sits in a 43-acre valley known as “The Land” that is shared with five other homes, all spread out so much that you have complete privacy when you want it. The inside of the home is stunning—there’s a two-story light-filled Balinese-inspired living room with a view onto the arroyo and an ornate swing couch, a serene bedroom with a reading nook and balcony, and a wrap-around terrace with a hammock for lounging. And there’s almost no light pollution, so the sunsets and star-gazing are even more magical. A Piscean will also appreciate the shared amenities, specifically the two yoga/viewing decks, fire pit (also with views), creek perfect for wading and floating, bocce court, and the proximity to Lake Abiquiu (swimming, kayaking, boating) and hiking in Santa Fe National Forest.
What guests say: “What a magical, wild experience to disconnect and escape the daily grind. The Land is lush and beautiful, with lots of opportunities to explore or just relax. The Bali House was sparkling clean, open, and airy. This is definitely a rural living experience, so be prepared to embrace a slower pace. It was a wonderful stay, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to feel the soothing magic of New Mexico nature.”
7 guests/$257 per night
Wake up completely surrounded by nature in the atrium bedroom with floor-to-ceiling and ceiling windows that one guest described as “out of this world and like we woke up in the sky.” Then step outside onto the deck to soak up the views while soaking in the hot tub. This chalet-style home is ideal for a Piscean because it’s an escape from the bustle of the real world, but all of the restaurants and shops in downtown Eugene are a short drive away. (“Pisces don’t need a plan,” Whaley says. “But they do need access and convenience.”) There’s also a loft space with a daybed and views of the treetops that is perfect for reading and daydreaming and the option to take a private ceramics class onsite (a downstairs bedroom has been converted into a studio) with the owner.
What guests say: “If you are looking for a private peaceful sanctuary, look no further. The views from the deck and glass bedroom will leave you speechless. The hot tub is amazing on a chilly night and the perfect way to end the day. The property is both beautiful and welcoming.”
3 guests/$212 per night
Manitou Springs is an artists’ enclave located at the bottom of Pikes Peak that people visit for its historic downtown (it was founded in 1872 as a scenic health resort), the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, zip-lining adventures, and the eight natural mineral springs believed to be medicinal and healing. This little cottage doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but its proximity to the heart of downtown (half a block away) where there are coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, and mineral springs fountains, as well as the short walk and/or drive to popular trails and spas make it a perfect place for a Pisces to call home for a few nights. Best of all, despite the fact that it is so close to downtown, it is still very private and surrounded by nature. There’s even a cozy grotto garden for morning coffee enjoyment.
What guests say: “Beautiful, quaint and cozy cottage in the heart of Manitou. Easy to walk to all the great places Manitou offers. The use of the small space is perfect, with just the right amount of charm.”
4 guests/$144 per night
Mount Shasta, a dormant, double-peak volcano, is believed to be in the middle of one of the most powerful energy vortexes in North America, which can provide healing and a sense of peace and lightness. For centuries, Native American tribes have held it sacred, and today, there are companies that lead guided meditations and spiritual tours to its portals and vortexes. All of that is exactly why any Pisces would be thrilled to go there for a getaway, and this 100-year-old cottage is the perfect spot to stay because it has views of the mountain and is within walking distance to town for spontaneous outings.
What guests say: “A home away from home! The cottage itself is cozy and beautifully decorated and is in a perfect location for exploring shops and restaurants. The hosts go above and beyond to make sure their guests don't have to worry about a thing, right down to stocking the fridge with farm fresh eggs. Seriously, I don't know why anyone visiting Mt. Shasta would stay anywhere else! Looking forward to coming back!”
4 guests/$720 per night
One almost can’t help but be lulled into a meditative state when looking at Joshua Tree’s endless multicolored skies, complex rock formations, and desert landscapes. Plus, the area is home to a sound bath experience like no other, The Integration: The Fusion of Art, Science, and Magic. It’s something Whaley says a Pisces will appreciate because of their obsession with music and sounds (“It makes them feel good and transports them to another realm”). This stylish, modern home is the perfect sanctuary for a Pisces who wants to enjoy the tranquility of strange and beautiful places since the restaurants, shops, and the National Park are all a short drive away, but it also has lots of amenities for a relaxing stay. The pool, in-ground hot tub, and outdoor fire pit are the highlights, but the stylish interior, horizontal fireplace, comfortable beds, and gourmet kitchen don’t hurt.
What guests say: “This house is amazing! Everything is as advertised. What a stylish cool desert retreat and getaway. Very easy to get comfortable and is simple to use and set up for new guests. Highly recommend and wouldn't hesitate to come back another time.”
10 guests/$296 per night
If a Piscean wants a vacation rental that’s all about the water, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in St. Augustine—founded by Spanish explorer Ponce de León in 1565 and beloved for its historic and haunting charm, gorgeous wide beaches, rich history, and European flair—promises to deliver. It’s big enough for a group of friends (“When it comes to being alone or with friends, Pisces will choose friends,” Whaley says. “They want to be around people.”) Just 100 steps from the beach, the cottage also boasts a private pool and is just a short walk to the Intracoastal Waterway. Boating, surfing, diving, and parasailing are all on the watersports menu, and for when the fish wants to be out of water, literally, there are historic landmarks to explore (the lighthouse is allegedly home to the Fountain of Youth), plus all kinds of bars, restaurants, and shopping.
What guests say: “Loved this home and the location! It was a quiet neighborhood right next to a beautiful beach! The beach was basically private as well as very clean (no seaweed)! We saw dolphins! Loved St. Augustine! It's not more than a 10 minute drive to the heart of town.”
4 guests/$364 per night
In Asheville, one won’t just find a funky and fun mountain town with lots of breweries, cool art, and great restaurants, one will also find meditation centers, spiritual retreats, amazing hiking, and access to kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, and floating in the nearby French Broad River. Obviously, the trip will only get better for a Piscean by staying in a towering treehouse with endless mountain views. (“Some people think of Leo when they think of the inner child,” Whaley says. “But for me, it’s Pisces.” Which is why manifesting the energy of how they used to play during childhood—making up stories in the backyard, etc., could be incredible for them.) Practically, the treehouse is very much like an actual house inside, complete with comfy furnishings, electricity, and a full kitchen and bathroom. But the reason to stay there is the deck with rocking chairs that are perfect for taking in sunrises, sunsets, and stars. And that childhood energy, of course.
What guests say: “The Sanctuary was such a fun and beautiful place to stay at. The vantage point was amazing. An awesome place to view the mountains, trees, and beautiful clouds. The treehouse itself is just perfect, with fun furnishings, stylish decor, comfy couch and bed, two decks to soak in the views, and tons of thoughtful extras.”
5 guests/$1,100 per night
You’ll find plenty of fresh citrus in this beloved foothill town, and—if you’re looking for it (and potentially even if you’re not)—a magical pull that draws artists, philosophers, and what many people describe as “a vortex of spiritual energy.” Ojai was originally inhabited by the Chumash and is now filled with meditation retreats and people eager to see the truly unique “pink moment” sunset when the mountains are awash with a rose-colored glow. What you’ll find at this Airbnb is a Piscean’s dream: a private oasis with stunning mountain views (perfect for that famous sunset), a tropical yard with a 10-person saltwater spa, a dipping pool, and a bamboo lanai.
What guests say: “A gate to the Aloha House leads you through a meandering tropical paradise where, at the end, you come upon the fabulous back patio, with chaise lounges, tiki hut dining, and an amazing hot tub spa abutting a cold plunge pool. We spent many happy hours here, ‘working from home,’ changing our Zoom backgrounds so as not to inspire jealousy in our co-workers!”