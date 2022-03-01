9 Airbnbs Pisces Should Book Next, According to Their Astrological Sign

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

“Pisces have a tenderness, sensitivity, and daydreamer quality to them. They have their heads in the clouds, and it’s very poetic.” So begins Stephanie Whaley, founder of the astrologically-informed dating app Oromoon that uses your birth chart to find your cosmic connection, and our go-to for insight into the zodiac when we need help understanding, well, pretty much anything. In this case, where people born between February 19 and March 20 might enjoy staying on their next vacation.

“They’re empaths,” Whaley says about Pisces. “Because they’re the last sign of the zodiac, and they’re carrying the 11 experiences before them on their shoulders. They’re dreamers, they’re visionaries, they’re incredibly creative.” And they’re drawn to fantasy. “They want just to experience life—get lost in romance—and tune into their mind, body, and soul.”

So what does this mean when it comes to finding a vacation rental? Well, Pisces is a water sign represented by two fish, so it’s not a surprise that Whaley recommends “anywhere with water.” She also suggests places where they can “get in touch with nature and find stillness in their mind,” but also indulge. After all, they need to alleviate the stress that comes with taking on all of the hardships of the signs before them.

Keeping all of that in mind, here are nine Airbnbs we think any Pisces would enjoy staying in for a couple of days or more.