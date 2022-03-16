13 Lush & Verdant Airbnbs That Are Perfect for Plant Lovers
Featuring rooftop gardens, tropical atriums, and rooms packed with potted plants, these Airbnbs will definitely make your friends green with envy.
Did you become obsessed with plants during the pandemic? You’re not alone. The hashtag #PlantTok amassed over 2.3 billion views over the past year, with the green aesthetic popping up everywhere—including the world of vacation rentals. Airbnb included “Botanical” on their list of design predictions for 2022, and you can already find thousands of listings featuring potted plant collections, lush outdoor spaces, and secret gardens.
If you want your vacation to feel like a jungle escape (or you simply lack a green thumb and are craving some temporary plant babies), we’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnbs around the country for plant lovers. Here you’ll find properties ranging from modern glass houses to tiny converted greenhouses, located in both major cities and mountain towns. They all feature ratings of 4.8 or higher, and all are guaranteed to give you a little boost of oxygen during your next getaway.
4 guests/$221 per night
Practically every room in this house is filled with plants, from the ivy crawling on the living room walls to the potted plants hanging over the beds (and none of them are fake!). The greenery provides a nice clean smell to the indoor spaces, but the backyard has a fire pit and plenty of seating in case you need even more fresh air.
What guests say: “This place is truly amazing. The impressive modern decor and stunning plant collection create the perfect escape!”
8 guests/$721 per night
This luxurious glass-walled house is like staying in a greenhouse, with panoramic views of lush hills and ivy-covered walls from every room. Soak up the Hill Country vistas from the patios with outdoor furniture, then rest up in one of four bedrooms, complete with indoor fireplaces, memory foam mattresses, and—surprise!—tons of potted plants.
What guests say: “Valerie’s home is breathtakingly beautiful! The views were perfect and the patio was comfortable with excellent lighting at night. Being surrounded by so much greenery and so much nature was very relaxing.”
2 guests/$413 per night
It’s hard to choose the best feature of this A-frame treehouse: the surrounding bamboo forest, or the on-site working alpaca farm. Watch for wandering llamas from the hanging bed below the house, or watch the swaying bamboo stocks through the skylight windows inside—or get views of both from the 15-foot-high wraparound deck.
What guests say: “I highly recommend the Alpaca Treehouse. The accommodations are so beautiful and relaxing, the bamboo forest is very peaceful, and the animals are what put this at the top of my list.”
2 guests/$221 per night
This studio guest house comes with a complete backyard paradise, with a swimming pool, cabana, hot tub, and massage chair. The outdoor space is surrounded by tropical fruit trees and an organic garden, while the studio itself is bright and airy. The rental is also 420-friendly, and the host will even provide some homegrown cannabis as a gift.
What guests say: “I have been all over the world and this is easily my favorite Airbnb of all time for a solo or couples trip. The outdoor space is heaven with one of the most beautiful gardens/landscapes I’ve ever seen.”
8 guests/$492 per night
This 1930s cottage comes with every amenity imaginable, including complimentary wine, memory foam mattresses, fresh croissants for breakfast, and spa bathrobes and smart TVs in every room. There are potted trees and wall planters all throughout the interior, but the real botanical star is the rustic greenhouse, complete with a hanging chandelier, string lights, and a table for the terrarium classes offered by the hosts.
What guests say: “The greenhouse is what dreams are made of. I’m pretty sure I will always recall it as one of the most beautiful places I’ve gotten to spend time with friends!”
4 guests/$225 per night
This sunny New York apartment makes the urban jungle feel like, well, a regular jungle. The two-floor living room has huge windows to shed light on the indoor garden, while a fully furnished and decorated private terrace provides a perfect place to take an afternoon nap.
What guests say: “This is an amazing New York apartment! It's a perfect loft and exactly as the pictures show—so bright and stylish.”
6 guests/$236 per night
This townhouse is just 35 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park, but you can get your nature fix without even leaving the front door. The living room, kitchen, and dining room overflow with potted plants, while the master bedroom features a colorful collection of tiny trees and succulents. In the backyard, take advantage of the outdoor dining area and fire pit.
What guests say: “We loved the decor and all the books available. More importantly, the plants snuggled in every corner and hanging from the ceiling really put everything together.”
2 guests/$131 per night
This secluded cottage is the epitome of green living, surrounded by native Hawaiian trees and powered by solar energy. Windows are positioned to allow rainforest views from every room, accompanied by a soundtrack of birdsong every morning and frogs every night. There’s even an outdoor soaking tub for ultimate zen status.
What guests say: “Staying at Eco Hale was an incredible experience. It was so lovely to wake up to the surrounding rainforest every morning while sipping coffee, eating breakfast, and taking a little walk around the property to greet the chickens.”
8 guests/$679 per night
Located about two hours north of NYC, this 4-bedroom barn house was built in 1845 and recently renovated. The home features an incredible backyard, with a hot tub, fire pit, outdoor fireplace and grill, and dining area surrounded by a thick forest. You’ll even find plants lining the walls of the living room and potted plants tucked next to the clawfoot tub.
What guests say: “Very, very beautiful, even better in person! You will want to redecorate your whole home after staying at the Barnhouse.”
3 guests/$102 per night
This working artist’s loft is located in Chicago’s glitzy River North district, close to pretty much everything you could possibly need. The private bedroom comes with a king bed and twin bed, and grants access to a shared kitchen and living room. But the best feature is undoubtedly the 60-foot rooftop deck, packed to the brim with flowers all set to the backdrop of Chicago’s skyline.
What guests say: “My go-to place to stay in Chicago. The entire place has a very unique and special vibe about it, and the rooftop deck is incredible.”
2 guests/$178 per night
It’s hard to find an Airbnb more immersed in nature than the Pleasant Bay Lookout, surrounded by beautiful evergreen trees and both mountain and sea views. Whether you soak up the views from the huge bedroom window or the porch jutting out from the living room, you’ll definitely get major “last man on earth” vibes here. But if you do want a bit of company, the nearby main house has a huge hot tub to share with other guests.
What guests say: “Beautiful, cozy space. Incredible views, and so much relaxation in the hot tub!”
2 guests/$189 per night
The Bali House is a converted greenhouse on a working farm an hour outside of Portland. The unit has a cozy sleeping loft and indoor cedar hot tub, plus a bathroom and kitchenette in a nearby barn (don’t worry, the horses will keep you company). The house sits on 67 acres of farmland and meadows, with extensive hiking trails where you might run into the friendly resident cat.
What guests say: “It was wonderful! The greenhouse was so beautifully decorated with plenty of comfortable places to curl up with a good book, and the horses were happy to greet us when we entered the barn in the morning or evening.”
4 guests/$165 per night
This two-bedroom apartment is filled with potted plants and natural light, plus a private entrance to the property’s stunning, multi-level atrium. The atrium contains an indoor garden with towering trees and tropical ferns, plus tons of chairs and cushioned sofas to curl up with a book and while away the afternoon.
What guests say: “The hosts were great and responsive, and the atrium is so amazing. It has the biggest fiddle fig tree I’ve ever seen!”