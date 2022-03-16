13 Lush & Verdant Airbnbs That Are Perfect for Plant Lovers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Did you become obsessed with plants during the pandemic? You’re not alone. The hashtag #PlantTok amassed over 2.3 billion views over the past year, with the green aesthetic popping up everywhere—including the world of vacation rentals. Airbnb included “Botanical” on their list of design predictions for 2022, and you can already find thousands of listings featuring potted plant collections, lush outdoor spaces, and secret gardens.

If you want your vacation to feel like a jungle escape (or you simply lack a green thumb and are craving some temporary plant babies), we’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnbs around the country for plant lovers. Here you’ll find properties ranging from modern glass houses to tiny converted greenhouses, located in both major cities and mountain towns. They all feature ratings of 4.8 or higher, and all are guaranteed to give you a little boost of oxygen during your next getaway.