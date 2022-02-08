9 Unique Airbnbs for a (Mostly) Productive Workcation
Take a vacation without using vacation days.
One of the few good things that emerged from the pandemic is the newfound appreciation for WFH culture. Many of us who used to have to trudge to offices every day are now lucky enough to be able to work from home—or wherever there’s reliable WiFi. That means no more chaotic open floor plans, mandatory pants-wearing, or dealing with the smell of that one monster who insisted on microwaving fish for lunch.
And though there is much to be appreciated about the 30-second bed-to-desk commute, you might find yourself wanting to leave behind the piles of laundry and Amazon deliveries in your workspace and find somewhere new to set up shop—kind of like a vacation that doesn’t require you to waste precious vacation days.
For those times, consider escaping to one of these unique Airbnbs. They all provide a much-needed change of scenery, but have enough seating areas and speedy WiFi to ensure you never miss a single Slack message.
2 guests/$187 per night
Plug in and take in views of East Zion’s White Cliffs, then unplug in the hot tub or by the outdoor fire pit with those same views. This tiny house has cool details, like handmade tiles in the walk-in shower and lime-washed plaster walls; but if you’re trying to be productive, you’ll most appreciate the quiet space. It sits on an acre of land surrounded by Utah’s stunning scenery, and it features fast WiFi, floor-to-ceiling windows, shaded front porch (a perfect place to sit down with your laptop), and blackout curtains for when you’ve earned a morning of sleeping in. It is also close to Zion and Bryce Canyon in case you need to escape for a little inspiration.
What guests say: “Loved our stay at this wonderful Airbnb! Felt so cozy, the bed was insanely comfortable, and the grill and jacuzzi were so rad to have! Lovely view in the morning from bed too! 10/10 would recommend! Can’t wait to come back!”
4 guests/$149 per night
Some might think that staying on a historic 54-acre vineyard might be a distraction from work—but it’s a working vineyard, so you won’t be the only one toiling away. When you close the laptop, explore the property (visit the chickens and the duck pond, or hike up the hill to enjoy the view from the hammocks), hike to nearby waterfalls, or go wine tasting before heading home to enjoy a complimentary bottle of Chardonnay by the fire pit.
What guests say: “We loved our stay. Highlights included the amazing views of the vineyard and hills, wine-tasting with the chickens, hammocks after hiking up the hill, and a bottle of wine to take home. The place is fully equipped and clean.”
2 guests/$93 per night
During the day, set up camp at the bedroom desk, kitchen bar, or outside on the private patio under the shade of the giant umbrella. You won’t have to go far for snacks or lunch, as the kitchen has everything you’ll need to prepare your meals. Although if you do decide to step away from your workspace, the house is steps away from lots of restaurants and shops. When you return home for the evening, be sure to enjoy a drink by the outdoor fireplace before hitting the hay.
What guests say: “Lovely place in a nice part of town, would definitely stay again! Walking distance to restaurants and a couple of breweries, fast Internet, super clean, really nice outdoor space and very cute.”
6 guests/$253 per night
This traditional log cabin is all about comfort and relaxation, so you might need a few extra cups of coffee if you want to get those TPS reports in on time. When you’re not hunkered down in front of your laptop, however, take some time to appreciate the heated floors, brand new kitchen appliances, screened-in porch with rocking chairs, hanging hammock chair, hot tub under twinkling string lights, fully-stocked pond (if you enjoy fishing), and stone fire pit that overlooks the water. If you’re trying to get some work done while others in your life just want a getaway, you can take advantage of the guest cabin that is included with the listing.
What guests say: “This place is amazing! The location is so peaceful, and the landscape is gorgeous. We loved sitting by the fire, looking out at the water, and enjoying the sounds of nature. Inside you will find a beautiful home that looks like a magazine cover but is comfortable and has everything you need. We appreciated the attention to detail, such as hot cocoa and s’mores supplies. We will definitely recommend this place to our friends and family!”
2 guests/$214 per night
This light and airy cottage has everything you need for a workcation—unless you find yourself easily distracted by dreamy views of the Hudson River, best enjoyed on the wraparound deck. There is also no cable TV to distract you, although the WiFi ensures you can still access Netflix for your post-work movie night. Between meetings, you can also explore the historic homes in the area or take a leisurely hike in the Hudson Valley.
What guests say: “This place is such a gem. If you’re looking for a place to feel at home but also to get away, this is the place. I came here on a solo trip to reset and to enjoy solitude but also have the option to explore what upstate NY has to offer. Can I also mention how beautiful the Hudson is?! Waking up to bright blue icy waters is a bucket list dream come true.”
3 guests/$207 per night
This two-story house was painted black with abstract white lines intended to engage the eye and take each viewer on a different journey (as per the artist, an intuitive abstract creator based in Chicago). Inside, the black and white theme continues in a modern and minimal space with polished concrete floors and several potential work stations. However, the best place to work is probably in the backyard, which has a covered seating area, fire pit, and swing chairs. (Okay, so you might not be able to work on your Excel spreadsheets in a swing chair, but you can at least do some Zoom meetings from one.) When it’s time to clock out for the day, the restaurants and beaches of West Palm Beach are just a short walk or drive away.
What guests say: “We enjoyed our West Palm visit in this sweet guest house. It was sparkling clean, well located, and full of modern touches. We loved the outdoor swings and the totally unique artsy feel! We walked to restaurants and shops just around the corner. We’d stay again!”
2 guests/$298 per night
Camping and working don’t usually mix, but glamping and working are a match made in heaven. This giant yurt nestled between live oaks and overlooking a canyon has WiFi and several places to get comfy with your laptop, including a deck with a large table and outdoor fireplace. Wake up to the birds chirping and the light easing its way through the skylight dome. Then unzip the eight screened windows to let the air inside and enjoy a cup of coffee while soaking in the large tub. During your breaks, explore the property, read a book on the porch swing, and feed the resident donkeys.
What guests say: “Wow! This place takes the cake! The yurt was just as advertised. The deck provides amazing views and sunsets, and the location is perfect for exploring the local breweries and distilleries. Very close to Austin as well. Would definitely visit again!”
6 guests/$150 per night
Rest your head in the same home where weary travelers—including the first president of the United States—once stopped to refresh themselves and their horses. The cozy, dormer-windowed home was originally built in 1760 but has been beautifully renovated, and it includes an indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit, hammocks (what’s the point of working from “home” if you can’t take a midday nap under one of the oldest living pecan trees in Virginia?), and great WiFi. If you need to stretch your legs or take a break, you can explore the entire 23-acre property, with activities like visiting the animals, horseback riding, fishing in the pond, or taking the canoe out for a paddle.
What guests say: “A tranquil reprieve from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. We spent the weekend enjoying the sunsets, sunrises, and walking throughout the property. Beautiful home with country charm and modern convenience.”
2 guests/$236 per night
This tiny house comes equipped with “everything you need to live, work, and flourish,” including WiFi and a hideaway workstation (out of sight, out of mind). Wake up among the trees in the lofted bedroom before climbing down the handcrafted ladder and stepping onto the yoga deck, where you can salute the sun as it rises. Float in the outdoor recliner swing to recharge your brain, then relax your muscles in the outdoor oakwood bathtub. And enjoy the best views you’ll probably ever have from a toilet.
What guests say: “Great place to recharge and reset. Home away from home, in a semi-secluded piece of land. The tub and dipping pond are beyond my expectations. Felt like I was meditating and clearing my chakra the entire time I was there. Sometimes you need to get with nature, get away, and be in the present. The Tiny Home was perfect just for that.”