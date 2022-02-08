9 Unique Airbnbs for a (Mostly) Productive Workcation

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

One of the few good things that emerged from the pandemic is the newfound appreciation for WFH culture. Many of us who used to have to trudge to offices every day are now lucky enough to be able to work from home—or wherever there’s reliable WiFi. That means no more chaotic open floor plans, mandatory pants-wearing, or dealing with the smell of that one monster who insisted on microwaving fish for lunch.

And though there is much to be appreciated about the 30-second bed-to-desk commute, you might find yourself wanting to leave behind the piles of laundry and Amazon deliveries in your workspace and find somewhere new to set up shop—kind of like a vacation that doesn’t require you to waste precious vacation days.

For those times, consider escaping to one of these unique Airbnbs. They all provide a much-needed change of scenery, but have enough seating areas and speedy WiFi to ensure you never miss a single Slack message.