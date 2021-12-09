9 Airbnbs Sagittarians Should Book Next, According to Their Zodiac Sign
From book-filled apartments to adventurous cabins.
Most Sagittarians are down for pretty much anything. It’s just the nature of the glass-half-full, optimistic extroverts who find friends wherever they go. Still, we figured they must have some preferences when it comes to travel, so we enlisted the help of Stephanie Whaley—astrologist extraordinaire, founder of the astrologically-informed dating app Oromoon, and a proud Sagittarius herself—to get the scoop.
“Sagittarians are seeking truth at every angle and knowledge for ultimate consumption,” Whaley explains. And traveling is of the utmost importance, because it’s how they garner much of their wisdom. “Their knowledge is fed from people they meet and cultures they interact with.” They are very much adventurers and risk-takers, more interested in what’s outside of the four walls where they’re staying than anything else. If you’re planning a trip for this fire sign, be sure to keep things flexible, and be wary of setting any ultimatums, lest they run for the literal and metaphorical hills.
Lastly, this 9th sign of the zodiac appreciates being around friends. “The more, the merrier,” Whaley says. And if you’re lucky enough to be invited along, it’s probably not a trip you’ll turn down. Sagittarians will cheer you on at every stage of life, and it’s not uncommon for those around them to want to feed off their positive energy.
So, where should archers book their next getaway? Read on to find out.
6 guests/$199 per night
This former church is now a cozy cottage with high ceilings, a grand piano, and more than 1,000 books (so you’ll want to read fast). Want a book on the top shelf? You’ll have to use the rolling ladder, a dream come true for any bibliophile—which many Sagittarians are, since they constantly want to learn. The cottage sits in the village of Waterford, one of only two towns in the U.S. that is listed as a National Historic Landmark. That means there’s plenty of sites to explore, including well-preserved 18th- and 19th-century architecture, picturesque nature hikes, and craft breweries and wineries.
What guests say: “We had a fantastic stay at beautiful Grace Cottage. It is such a special building in such a special little town. Waterford charmed us from the first drive in and only got better and better every day. The cottage is so unique and full of so many wonderful things to discover—especially the books in the library! As everyone else has commented, the bed is a cloud, and the sheets are super soft and smell so fresh and lovely. It is so quiet and comfortable you won’t want to leave, but the perfect proximity to surrounding towns and wineries will lure you out.”
6 guests/$385 per night
This well-styled, charming cottage is perfect for a peaceful and private retreat. The home has two comfy bedrooms (including one with a loft that doubles as a perfect reading nook), a spacious deck with a grill and dining table that sits beneath twinkle lights, and a lush backyard with a hammock—all perfect for relaxing. But when it’s time to go out, there are plenty of shops and restaurants just a short walk away.
What guests say: “Pure magic. The house exudes warmth and creativity. It's in a perfect location if you want to live like a local and take it easy but still be accessible to everything. My dog and I loved the huge yard! In summary: I really, really didn't want to leave.”
8 guests/$481 per night
Sedona is a perfect destination for a Sagittarius, as the city provides ample opportunity for freedom, spontaneity, and adventure—and lots of amazing restaurants. Archers can satiate their need to discover new things by visiting ancient cliff dwellings, exploring the rugged red-rock buttes, and watching the rotating night sky. They can also socialize at popular hangout spots surrounded by nature and finish every day with an incredible meal. This home in particular is ideal for a group of friends, with a hot tub that faces the red rocks and wrap-around deck to wind down after a day of fun.
What guests say: “Gorgeous—the view, the house itself, the hot tub under the stars. Incredibly clean, and the location is absolutely perfect—right down the street from ATV tours, vortex tours, lots of restaurants.”
5 guests/$499 per night
Sagittarians thrive on energy and spontaneity, and what better place to find exactly that than in New Orleans? This luxury loft inside of a converted 1820s mansion will appeal to the curiosity of a Sag, who will appreciate the opulence of the 18-foot ceilings, dramatic chandeliers, wooden ceiling beams, original exposed brick walls, and marble floors—all details that serve as a callback to the glory days of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood. They will also appreciate that Bourbon Street is right outside the door, complete with live music, street performers, amazing restaurants, and non-stop nightlife. Keep in mind that it’s really one big room with curtains for privacy, but that’s not something open-minded Sagittarians will complain about. Some may even be into it!
What guests say: “This is a beautiful location and feels like you step back in time. The location is perfect, and you are close to everything in the French Quarter. It does not have more modern amenities, but that is the charm of the location. You can feel the soul of the home, and it is an experience that is priceless. Thank you!”
12 guests/$1,192 per night
“Tahoe would be awesome for a Sagittarius,” Whaley says. Even more awesome is this cabin, which is big enough to host a bunch of friends. They can sit around the fire and swap stories after a day of outdoor adventures, whether it’s hiking, mountain biking, skiing, or boating on the lake. This home also has a hot tub, shuffleboard, pool table, and foosball table, appealing to the sign who appreciates endless opportunities for fun.
What guests say: “Hard to find the perfect balance, but this property has found it. Great location by the lake, but with elevation that provides some of the best views in Tahoe. Thoughtfully furnished and decorated, yet comfortable and relaxed. We stayed during the winter, and the property location provided easy options to access 7 ski resorts. I look forward to my next visit.”
2 guests/$245 per night
Sagittarians typically need the freedom to roam; but in terms of where they stay, Whaley says small spaces are fine. A tiny house would actually be great, she says, especially if it’s an experience that’s new to them. This one, which is tucked away in a mountainside sanctuary garden, is close to lots of hiking and gorgeous beaches. It’s also near the bohemian town of Topanga, which attracts artists, musicians, and writers with its vintage shops, interesting bookstores, and great restaurants. Brazen Sagittarians also won’t mind the outdoor shower and bathtub.
What guests say: “The photos in the ad don't do this place justice. The outdoor spaces were generous and perfectly designed for a relaxing experience. I loved the feeling of being outdoors (kitchen, bathroom, shower) while at the same time feeling private. There is a little pond and stream, which creates a great ambiance. Wonderful lighting inside and out.”
4 guests/$195 per night
This one-bedroom apartment has everything one could need for a comfortable stay, including a futon in the living room that folds out to accommodate more friends. But the apartment itself is hardly the reason why a Sagittarius would love it—rather, this one is all about location, location, location. It’s right in the heart of the East Village, which means tons of events, spontaneity, live music, and amazing food—especially late-night food, which Whaley says is an option any Sagittarius will appreciate.
What guests say: “The apartment was very charming with lots of personality in a great lively location. Come to the East Village expecting the noisy nightlife of the East Village, but if that’s what you’re looking for (and we were!) this was a wonderful place to stay. Highly recommended.”
6 guests/$158 per night
Yosemite is full of adventures and opportunities for risks (big and small). Whether it’s hiking, rock climbing, ziplining, or skydiving, Sagitarrians have access to all the action from this newly remodeled mountaintop retreat, perfect for a group of friends. The house is also a great place to unwind and reset at the end of the day, thanks to a pool table, ping pong table, hot tub, grill, lounge furniture, and fire pit.
What guests say: “This house is incredible. The pictures do not do justice to the incredible views this location has. We were absolutely thrilled by the proximity to Yosemite and the hot tub to soak in after getting home.”
6 guests/$279 per night
People naturally want to be around Sagittarians. They’ll want an invitation to hang even more when they see this gorgeous cabin with ample space, a pool table, a deck with mountain views, a hot tub for soaking, and rocking chairs for appreciating the sunset. During the day, there is plenty of fun to be had. Close by is Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Forbidden Caverns, as well as opportunities for ATV riding, rafting, canoeing, and horseback riding. When you need a break from the outdoors, the town has a lot of art galleries, boutiques, flea markets, and restaurants.
What guests say: “Beautiful and striking cabin. Amazing views of the mountains and extremely close to everything. Having a hot tub, pool table, and air hockey were great for when we wanted to just stay in.”