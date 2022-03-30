The Best Airbnbs Near Saguaro National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Located in southern Arizona, Saguaro National Park is the picture-perfect representation of the American Southwest: think exposed rocks and mountains, colorful sunsets, and saguaro cacti as far as the eye can see. If you visit during the springtime, you might even get to see the desert landscape erupt with blooms from more than 100 wildflower species.

While Saguaro National Park is an easy day trip from Tucson (about 14 miles), you should skip the hotels and opt for a park-adjacent vacation home on Airbnb. The booking site has properties ranging from sprawling retreats with private pools to refurbished campers plopped in the middle of the Sonoran desert. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below, sure to fit a variety of budgets and group sizes.