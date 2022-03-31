The Best Airbnbs Near Theodore Roosevelt National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

“I would not have been president had it not been for my experience in North Dakota.” So said President Theodore Roosevelt, the only person to have an U.S. National Park named directly after him. His eponymous park encompasses over 70,000 acres, where you can experience the breathtaking badlands, jaw-dropping overlooks, diverse (and massive) wildlife, and colorful canyons. (Go in the autumn if you’re an appreciator of really good fall foliage—it’s also when you’ll have the best chance of running into bison, feral horses, elk, and deer.)

The park has two campgrounds where you can stay. But if you plan on showering during your visit, you’ll want to find other accommodations—like perhaps any of these Airbnbs, all of which are located close to either the North or South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and have everything you need to maximize your enjoyable adventure.