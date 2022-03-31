The Best Airbnbs Near Theodore Roosevelt National Park
These cozy and stylish Airbnbs are all a quick drive away from one of the most scenic (and underrated) U.S. National Parks.
“I would not have been president had it not been for my experience in North Dakota.” So said President Theodore Roosevelt, the only person to have an U.S. National Park named directly after him. His eponymous park encompasses over 70,000 acres, where you can experience the breathtaking badlands, jaw-dropping overlooks, diverse (and massive) wildlife, and colorful canyons. (Go in the autumn if you’re an appreciator of really good fall foliage—it’s also when you’ll have the best chance of running into bison, feral horses, elk, and deer.)
The park has two campgrounds where you can stay. But if you plan on showering during your visit, you’ll want to find other accommodations—like perhaps any of these Airbnbs, all of which are located close to either the North or South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and have everything you need to maximize your enjoyable adventure.
8 guests/$256 per night
If you’re planning to explore the area that had such an influence on the 26th president of the United States, why not stay in a replica of the cabin he once called home? The Maltese Ranch Cabin is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath home with a covered front porch and authentic log cab interior, including a loft with twin beds. (Don’t worry—the cabin also comes with some stuff that wasn’t around in the late 1800s, like a flat-screen TV with cable, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning.)
What guests say: “Great home base for our exploration of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Cooked dinner and two breakfasts at the cabin in the well-appointed kitchen. The pond down the street was an amazing spot for bird watching. Whitetail and mule deer came to visit. Highly recommend this property!”
6 guests/$700 per night
This 2-bedroom, 2-bath cabin has everything you’ll need for a relaxing stay, including a well-appointed kitchen, wood-burning stove, and outdoor fire pit. But the main reason to book is the endless views, which you can even enjoy while showering. The property overlooks the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site, Little Missouri River, and the Badlands, so even after leaving the park for the day, you’ll still be able to enjoy the natural beauty of your surroundings.
What guests say: “This home is an absolute gem! The photos are beautiful but not nearly as stunning as the actual home. Stephanie has done such a beautiful job curating this home. From the driveway to the bedroom, it feels like an art gallery (but a cozy and comfy one that we will definitely be coming back to).”
6 guests/$500 per night
This cabin is rustic on the outside but has all of the modern amenities you could need on the inside, including Wi-Fi, satellite cable, air hockey, a poker table, and darts. Dive into one of the many books about Roosevelt’s time in the Badlands or explore the ranch property, which has trails for horseback riding, hiking, and mountain biking, as well as water for fishing and canoeing. Arriving by horseback? No problem. A corral and water will be provided at no charge.
What guests say: “A superb place. A setting you will remember forever, directly across from the Elkhorn Ranch. Greeted every time you arrive by magnificent landscape and the wildlife-mule deers, antelope. Very private, yet convenient to north and south units.”
10 guests/$350 per night
This 5-bedroom, 3-bath cabin decorated with rustic decor (and a couple of hunting trophies) is ideal for large groups who want to unwind after a full day of hiking. Shoot a game of pool, kick back with a beer on the wraparound deck, or just relax by the fireplace. It’s about a 40-minute drive to the South Unit, and the town has restaurants and—best of all—a dinosaur museum.
What guests say: “The Lodge is absolutely wonderful! Such a beautiful space in a serene setting! We had an amazing time gathering our family from all over to enjoy the region. We have stayed at rentals all over the U.S. and we have never had a kitchen space that was so well stocked.”
2 guests/$250 per night
If you prefer your National Park experience coupled with a little bit of city living, this modern studio apartment in Williston—about an hour from the North Unit—is a great choice. The apartment is sleek and clean with quirky touches throughout and is right in the heart of downtown, where you’ll find plenty of shopping and restaurants.
What guests say: “This has got to be the nicest place to stay in Williston!! We expected something nice, based on pictures and price, but it was more than we expected. The bed was super comfortable, the towels were like clouds, and every piece of furniture was comfy and chic!”
8 guests/$85 per night
You can’t beat the price for a night (or three) at this cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath bunkhouse with two double-bed bunk beds. Centrally located between the North and South Unit of the park, the bunkhouse has just the essentials—but the gorgeous views of the ranch and starry nights are truly next-level. And who really needs a hairdryer when they’re hiking all day anyway? (If you’re raising your hand, we feel you. There is electricity, but you’ll need to bring your own styling products.)
What guests say: “Rebecca and Jed’s bunkhouse cabin was perfect for us. It was slightly rustic, serene, and quiet but near all of the natural recreation and parks that we wanted to hike in. We stayed in the winter and the sunset view over the snow was so beautiful!”
5 guests/$102 per night
This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on the end of a private road and overlooks the Missouri River—perfect for those looking to unwind in peace. Wake up to birds chirping, keep an eye out for moose crossing the river, or try your luck at fishing. Prefer your unwinding in peace to come with a side of cable TV and Wi-Fi? This house has that, too.
What guests say: “You 100% want to stay here. The view of the Missouri River is truly therapeutic! The house has everything you need and MORE! An actual massage chair and sauna!! The neighborhood is quiet and friendly.”
6 guests/$147 per night
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home really feels like...well, a home. The front porch sitting area is the perfect place to rehash the day’s adventures while enjoying cocktails, and the clawfoot tub is the perfect place to escape (also with a cocktail) when it’s time to unwind and soak your sore muscles. Downtown is just a short walk away, so you’ll have access to plenty of restaurants and shopping, and there’s even a gym nearby if you’re the kind of human who hikes all day and still wants to hop on a treadmill later.
What guests say: “This is a beautiful, impeccable house. Everything you could ask for in a rental. Short walk to shops and restaurants and a great walkable neighborhood. This is our second stay here and we really enjoyed it.”
Daisy Barringer is a Thrillist contributor.