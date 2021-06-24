Shopping 9 Airbnbs With Amazing Party Pools You’ll Want to Book Immediately To help you plan your next summer getaway, we’ve rounded up a list of some of our favorite Airbnbs with party pools across the U.S. Fire up the group chat and don't forget the floaties.

Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When it comes to booking a summer getaway, everyone has different needs—close proximity to the beach, chic restaurants in the area, great hiking nearby. Well, here’s ours: a pool in which to throw the ultimate party. Nothing says summer —and specifically summer vacation—like a private pool for lounging, drinking, napping, and even swimming (if you so please). Where to start? Well, you can find so many properties with great outdoor pools—among other amenities—on Airbnb. So to help you plan your summer getaway, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorites across the U.S. Grab a handful of your closest friends, some pool floats, and fire up the group chat. Warning: This article may result in impulsive booking.

Airbnb

A self-described ‘shack’ that’s anything but Conway, New Hampshire

10 guests, $287 per night

Don’t let its name fool you; the Sugar Shack in North Conway, New Hampshire is a decked out summer utopia. First, grab nine friends for a weekend in the pool and hot tub. Complete with shaded chairs to protect you from the sun, the massive yard also boasts a grill, fire pit, and tables for outdoor dining. Indoor amenities (if you even make it inside) include cable TV, air conditioning, and six comfy beds.

What guests say: “Great spot that is walking distance to North Conway Village. The house is clean, comfortable and can host a large group. The hot tub was the highlight for us! We're looking forward to visiting again.”

Airbnb

A private mansion (with a Peloton bike) Wainscott, East Hampton, New York

13 guests, $2,136 per night

Your friends who exercise on vacation (we all know at least one) will love this East Hampton home that comes with its very own Peloton bike. Of course, if you’re there just to relax, you might prefer the heated pool, hot tub, ping pong table, and Sonos entertainment system to blast your favorite tracks in every room. This home sits on an enormous two acres, so you can enjoy the privacy when you’re not exploring the trendy Hamptons scene.

What guests say: “One of the best Airbnb experiences I've ever had. Stephanie and her family showed us around the house upon arrival and made us feel very welcome. The house was beautiful and so was the pool/backyard/hot tub. I would strongly recommend staying here!”

Airbnb

A majestic place known as The Dolphin Beach House South Padre Island, Texas

16 guests, $1,030 per night

Spend a weekend at this coastal Airbnb in Texas, or more specifically, around its heated pool and huge outdoor kitchen. Located just steps from the beach, this house has an outdoor shower to wash off the sand and sea. Inside are several seating areas, a stunning kitchen to enjoy your meals, and 4.5 full baths so you barely have to share.

What guests say: “You know the place is great when everyone on the trip compliments you on the place you booked for everyone. This place was amazing, especially the upstairs part of the house. It was also extremely convenient for everything you need. The hosts were also super quick with communication. Overall, great experience.”

Airbnb

A luxe mansion with a lazy river Reunion, Florida

16 guests, $3,570 per night

A water park is usually crowded, kinda gross, and always loud, but an Airbnb with a water slide and lazy river is the complete opposite. At this home in Reunion, Florida, you can float around the rooftop pool for your entire stay. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy a meal at the outdoor dining area (which can seat your entire party), then head inside to the arcade, basketball court, virtual golf course, and two-lane bowling alley.

What guests say: “I had an amazing time staying here! This place has everything you need and more! There's so much to do you won’t even have to leave the property to have a great time!!”

Airbnb

Your private Knoxville Oasis Knoxville, Tennessee

12 guests, $337 per night

Imagine this: You’ve just spent a sweaty day hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and you could use a dip. Head back to your Knoxville Airbnb in all its glory and experience true relaxation. Whoever has any energy left can tackle the grill while the rest of you jump in the pool and ease your sore muscles in the hot tub. Choose one of the four bedrooms to recharge in, then wake up and start your day in the dry sauna before you do it all over again.

What guests say: “Very roomy and beautiful home!!! The owners have taken serious thought into ensuring everything one would need is there!!!! Would absolutely revisit and recommend.”

Airbnb

A mountain-encircled dream home Washington, Utah

16 guests, $771 per night

We’ll just give you the facts since these photos speak for themselves. Located just 45 minutes from Zion National Park, this home—complete with a whopping 25 beds—is made for large groups. The back deck has a heated pool, hot tub, grill, and mountain views every which way you look.

What guests say: “Awesome house! Great amenities, CJ was quick and responsive, answered all my questions leading up to the trip. Definitely planning on coming back with this same group and others!”

Airbnb

A resort-style Vegas oasis Las Vegas, Nevada

8 guests, $659 per night

Why book an impersonal, shared hotel when you can stay at this private resort-style Airbnb? Located just minutes away from the Strip, this extravagant home has everything you could want for a glitzy Vegas vacation (and then some). Gather ‘round the rock pool and its nine waterfalls, grotto, and swim-up bar to beat the desert heat, then shower and head to the casinos to gamble away all the money you saved by booking this amazing home. Other amenities include a barbecue, hot tub, and indoor fireplace.

What guests say: “Amazing place to stay in Vegas!! Has everything you need, and is about 15 minutes away from the Strip, but will not want to leave the house!! Well recommended!!”

Airbnb

Your very own Palm Springs paradise Palm Springs, California

8 guests, $462 per night

If you’re looking for luxury during your visit to Palm Springs, this Airbnb provides it. This modern home boasts three bedrooms in the main house and another in the detached studio. In between the two are pristine grounds featuring a heated pool and spa, a putting green, lawn games, and everything to need to grill. If you’ve ever imagined what it would be like to star on a steamy summer dating show, spend a week at this house à la Love Island.

What guests say: “The home has every conceivable amenity in an amazing location. Everything was immaculate and pretty much all future needs were anticipated.”

Airbnb

BONUS: A Cape May escape...with a freakin’ waterfall Cape May, New Jersey

16 guests, $2,500 per night

If you want to raise your Airbnb standards for the rest of forever, might we suggest staying in this impossibly cool Cape May paradise? Feel like Ariel herself as you swim in this epic grotto and 11-feet deep pool with its own waterfall. And not that you need further convincing, but the house is also 5,700 square-feet, has 10 beds, 30-foot-high ceilings, and an outdoor pizza oven.

What guests say: Currently there are no reviews, but just look at this place. If you’re headed to this area, it’s at least worth messaging the owner.

Rebecca Strassberg is a freelance writer and copywriter from Brooklyn, New York. She welcomes recommendations for heartwarming YouTube videos, indestructible dog toys (if they exist), and plants that can't be killed.